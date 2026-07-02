Minnesota Today 7/2/26
Minnesota News Update - Thursday, July 2, 2026
Twin Cities
Hot, humid weather dominated the metro Thursday, with afternoon highs near 90°F before another round of thunderstorms is expected overnight. Some storms could produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall.
Emergency managers are monitoring the potential for severe weather moving into western and central Minnesota late tonight from the Dakotas.
Northwest Minnesota
Warm conditions continued with mainly dry weather during the day.
A few thunderstorms are possible overnight, but the greater severe weather risk remains farther south.
Northeast Minnesota
Duluth and the Arrowhead stayed hot with sunshine for much of Thursday.
Isolated evening storms remain possible, with additional chances heading into the holiday weekend.
West Central Minnesota
Forecasters are watching an overnight storm complex expected to move east from the Dakotas.
Strong winds and locally heavy rain are the primary concerns.
East Central Minnesota
Dry and hot weather prevailed during the day.
Thunderstorm chances increase late tonight into Friday morning.
Southwest Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota remains the area with the highest severe weather threat today and tonight.
The Storm Prediction Center highlights the possibility of damaging winds, large hail, and localized flooding.
Southeast Minnesota
Thunderstorms lingered across portions of southeast Minnesota early Thursday, bringing locally heavy rainfall before shifting east.
Additional storms are expected tonight.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Training camp is drawing closer, with attention focused on preseason preparations. No major breaking team news emerged during the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins continue their regular-season schedule. No major breaking roster developments were reported over the past day.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Offseason discussion continues around possible roster moves and free-agent speculation, including continued league-wide rumors involving veteran players.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild remain in the NHL offseason with free agency and roster construction continuing. No significant breaking developments were reported during the past 24 hours.
Statewide Weather
Tonight
Warm and muggy.
Lows mainly in the mid-60s to low 70s.
Thunderstorms developing from west to east overnight, with some capable of damaging winds and torrential rain, especially across western, central, and southern Minnesota.
Friday
Highs generally in the lower to upper 80s.
Humid with scattered thunderstorms possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.
Looking Ahead
Saturday (July 4): Warm with additional chances for showers and thunderstorms that could affect holiday fireworks in parts of the state.
Sunday: Continued unsettled with scattered storms.
Early next week: Warm and humid weather is expected to continue, with periodic thunderstorm chances.
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