Minnesota Today 7/23/26
Minnesota Early Evening News Update – Thursday, July 23, 2026
🚨 Breaking News
A Minnesota judge sentenced Vance Boelter to two consecutive life prison terms, plus additional prison time, for the fatal shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and the attempted murders of others. The sentencing was among the state’s biggest stories today.
State and local officials continue monitoring summertime public safety concerns as temperatures are expected to climb sharply this weekend, with heat-related advisories possible if current forecasts hold.
Twin Cities
Traffic volumes increased this afternoon as commuters headed into a quiet but warm evening.
Public safety agencies are reminding residents to prepare for the potential of strong thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, with localized damaging winds, hail and torrential rainfall possible.
Northwest Minnesota
Fair weather continues today with warm temperatures.
Farmers are taking advantage of dry conditions before a chance of thunderstorms arrives late Friday into Friday night.
Northeast Minnesota
Skies remain mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures.
Residents should continue monitoring air quality updates if wildfire smoke drifts back into portions of northern Minnesota during the next several days.
West Central Minnesota
Pleasant weather continues through tonight.
Isolated thunderstorms may develop Friday afternoon before hotter weather moves in for the weekend.
East Central Minnesota
Dry conditions continue with light winds.
Weekend temperatures are forecast to climb well into the 90s.
Southwest Minnesota
Warm and mostly sunny weather prevailed today.
Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible late Friday, followed by very hot conditions Saturday through Monday.
Southeast Minnesota
Quiet weather dominated today.
Residents should prepare for increasing heat and humidity over the weekend with only isolated thunderstorm chances.
Minnesota Sports
🏈 Vikings
Training camp activity continues with position battles underway as coaches evaluate the roster ahead of preseason play. No major breaking injury news emerged today.
⚾ Twins
The Twins continue their road series against Cleveland before returning home Friday to host the Athletics.
🏀 Timberwolves
The offseason remains focused on roster construction following recent free-agent additions as the club prepares for training camp later this year.
🏒 Wild
The Wild remain in offseason mode with roster planning continuing. Veteran Mats Zuccarello recently dismissed rumors suggesting he wanted to leave the organization.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Mostly clear to partly cloudy.
Lows:
Northwest: 54–59°
Northeast: 50–58°
Central: 58–63°
Twin Cities: 60–64°
Southern Minnesota: 60–66°
Light south winds 5–10 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny through early afternoon.
Highs:
North: 76–82°
Central: 80–84°
South: 82–86°
South winds 10–20 mph.
Late afternoon and evening: scattered to numerous thunderstorms developing, with a few becoming severe and capable of damaging wind, hail, and heavy rainfall.
Extended Forecast (Beginning 6 PM Friday)
Saturday
Mostly sunny and much hotter.
Highs 90–95°.
Sunday
Hot and humid.
Highs 92–96°.
Isolated afternoon thunderstorms.
Monday
Continued very hot.
Highs 93–97°.
Mostly sunny with only a slight chance of a late-day thunderstorm.
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