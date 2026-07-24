Twin Cities

Warm, humid weather continues across the metro after a partly cloudy afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms remain possible this evening, though the greatest risk for severe weather is north and west of the Twin Cities.

Road construction continues to affect several major metro routes, including projects in the Minnetonka/St. Louis Park area.

Northwest Minnesota

Scattered thunderstorms are moving through portions of the region this evening.

A few storms may produce strong winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall before weakening overnight.

Northeast Minnesota

Cloudier skies persist with the highest chance of evening thunderstorms.

Some wildfire smoke may linger across portions of the Arrowhead, although improving winds are helping air quality across much of Minnesota.

West Central Minnesota

Evening thunderstorms remain possible with locally heavy rain.

Overnight conditions gradually become partly cloudy with cooler temperatures settling into the 60s.

East Central Minnesota

Warm and humid this evening with isolated thunderstorms possible before midnight.

Saturday turns much hotter with abundant sunshine.

Southwest Minnesota

Partly cloudy and warm this evening.

Storm chances are lower than northern Minnesota, with a hot weekend expected.

Southeast Minnesota

Very warm and humid with a slight chance of evening thunderstorms.

Heat builds rapidly Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temperatures well into the 90s.

Minnesota Sports

Vikings

Training camp is underway as coaches continue evaluating the roster. Much of today’s discussion centers on developing a more opportunistic secondary heading into the preseason.

Twins

The Twins continue their home series as they work to gain ground in the American League playoff race.

Timberwolves

The offseason continues with roster preparation for the 2026–27 season. League-wide attention remains focused on free agency following LeBron James’ decision to join Philadelphia.

Wild

The Wild continue preparations for the upcoming NHL season, including the rollout of expanded team media coverage ahead of training camp later this summer.

Statewide Weather

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy statewide.

Scattered thunderstorms mainly across northern and central Minnesota.

Overnight lows ranging from 62° in the north to 70° in the south.

Saturday

Mostly sunny after early clouds.

Much hotter statewide.

Highs: Northwest: 89–93° Northeast: 82–88° Central: 91–94° Twin Cities: 93–95° Southern Minnesota: 94–97°

Southwest winds 5–15 mph.

Extended Forecast (Beginning 6:00 PM)

Sunday

Hot and humid.

Highs 94–98° .

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms developing, especially western and northern Minnesota.

Monday

Mostly sunny and very warm.

Highs 91–96° with gradually lowering humidity late in the day.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny.

Slightly cooler but still above normal.

Highs 87–92° with comfortable overnight temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.