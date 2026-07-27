Minnesota Today 7/27/26
Early Evening Minnesota News Brief — Monday, July 27, 2026
Top State Story
Heat wave continues across Minnesota
A dangerous stretch of heat and humidity is affecting much of Minnesota. Heat indices have climbed into the 90s and near 100° in parts of the state, creating elevated risks for heat illness, especially during outdoor activities.
Residents are advised to stay hydrated, limit strenuous afternoon activity, and check on vulnerable neighbors during the hottest periods.
Regional Minnesota News
Twin Cities
The metro area remains focused on managing the heat, outdoor recreation safety, and traffic impacts from summer construction.
Minneapolis–Saint Paul continues preparing for a busy summer events season, with major venues and attractions drawing visitors.
Northwest Minnesota
Hot, dry conditions are increasing concern for wildfire potential in some northern areas.
Lakes and rivers remain busy with summer recreation, with officials reminding boaters and swimmers about safety precautions.
Northeast Minnesota
The North Shore and Arrowhead region are seeing continued summer tourism activity.
Warm temperatures are bringing increased demand for outdoor recreation areas, trails, and waterways.
West Central Minnesota
Farmers are monitoring crop conditions as heat and humidity continue across the region.
Outdoor workers are being encouraged to adjust schedules around the hottest parts of the day.
East Central Minnesota
Communities along the St. Croix and Mississippi River corridors are watching water recreation safety closely during the heat wave.
Storm chances will increase later in the week as temperatures remain elevated.
Southwest Minnesota
Hot prairie conditions continue, with heat stress concerns for livestock, crops, and outdoor workers.
Afternoon storms remain possible in parts of the region as weather patterns shift.
Southeast Minnesota
Warm and humid conditions continue across the bluff country.
Outdoor activities remain popular, but heat safety remains important through Tuesday.
Minnesota Sports Update
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are in the offseason/preseason preparation period, with roster competitions and training camp storylines becoming the focus.
Position battles, especially among younger players fighting for roster spots, remain a major theme heading toward preseason games.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins continue their 2026 season at Target Field, with the club focused on the second-half playoff push.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves are in the offseason period, with attention on roster development, player moves, and preparation for the upcoming NBA season.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild continue offseason preparations, including roster decisions and planning for the upcoming NHL season.
Minnesota Weather Tonight & Tomorrow
Statewide Outlook
Tonight (Monday night):
Hot and humid evening, with temperatures slowly falling after sunset.
A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, mainly where instability increases.
Overnight lows generally in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tuesday, July 28:
Continued warm conditions statewide.
Highs generally in the 80s, with some areas approaching the upper 80s.
Hazy sunshine with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible.
72-Hour Extended Forecast (Beginning 6:00 PM Monday, July 27)
Monday Evening–Tuesday Morning
Warm, humid evening.
Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.
Overnight lows: upper 60s to low 70s.
Tuesday
Hazy sun.
Highs: mid-80s statewide, warmer in southern Minnesota.
Spotty afternoon thunderstorms.
Wednesday
Partly sunny and warmer.
Highs: upper 80s to near 90°.
Afternoon thunderstorms possible.
Thursday
Very warm and humid.
Clouds increase with scattered afternoon storms.
Friday
Cooler with more clouds.
Thunderstorms possible, especially later in the day.
Weather headline: Minnesota gets a brief break from extreme heat late week, but humidity and storm chances remain part of the pattern.
Early Evening Detailed Minnesota News Report
Monday, July 27, 2026 — Regional Edition
Twin Cities Metro
Heat, traffic, and summer activity headline metro news
The Twin Cities remain under a strong summer heat pattern, with high temperatures near the upper 90s creating concerns for heat safety, outdoor workers, and large outdoor gatherings.
Minneapolis–Saint Paul officials are reminding residents to stay hydrated and use cooling resources when needed.
Summer construction continues to affect major commuting routes, including ongoing interstate and bridge projects.
Fargo–Moorhead Area
Regional news
Hot and humid conditions remain the biggest story across the Red River Valley.
Farmers and outdoor workers are monitoring heat impacts on crops, livestock, and equipment operations.
Summer road construction and agricultural traffic remain active throughout the region.
Community
Recreation areas along the Red River and nearby lakes remain busy, with officials emphasizing water safety during the heat wave.
Duluth–Superior Area
Regional news
The Northland continues to see strong summer tourism activity along Lake Superior.
Visitors are taking advantage of cooler lake breezes, trails, and outdoor recreation, although inland areas remain warmer.
Transportation officials continue planning major infrastructure work, including the future replacement project for the Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior.
Weather concern
Lake Superior shoreline communities may see cooler conditions than inland Minnesota, but humidity and afternoon storm chances remain part of the forecast pattern.
Willmar Area
Regional news
West-central Minnesota continues monitoring heat effects on agriculture.
Corn and soybean growers are watching moisture conditions closely as temperatures remain elevated.
Local lakes and parks remain popular destinations as residents seek relief from the heat.
Community focus
Emergency officials continue reminding residents about heat illness prevention, especially for seniors, children, and outdoor workers.
Rochester Area
Regional news
Southern Minnesota remains in a warm and humid pattern, with heat safety continuing to be the primary concern.
Mayo Clinic and Rochester-area officials continue summer public health messaging focused on hydration and avoiding prolonged heat exposure.
Agricultural communities throughout southeast Minnesota are monitoring crop conditions.
Community
Summer tourism and outdoor events continue throughout the Rochester area, with evening hours becoming the preferred time for many activities.
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