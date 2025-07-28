Here’s a roundup of the top Minnesota news on July 28, 2025, covering severe weather, politics, public safety, and more:

🌩️ Severe Weather & Storms

A major derecho struck Minnesota overnight Sunday into Monday, bringing hurricane‑force wind gusts over 75 mph, widespread damage, power outages, and flash flooding across much of the state. Additional rounds of storms are expected Monday afternoon and evening, especially in west-central Minnesota.

🌫️ Air Quality & Wildfire Smoke

Canadian wildfire smoke is moving back into Minnesota tonight, leading to air quality alerts across the region from Tuesday morning through Wednesday night.

🧑‍⚖️ Politics & Public Safety

Sen. Nicole Mitchell (D) plans to resign by August 4, 2025 , following her conviction on felony burglary and burglary tools charges. Her departure could jeopardize the DFL’s narrow one-seat majority in the Minnesota Senate.

In Brooklyn Park, a special election has been set for September 16, 2025 to fill the seat vacated by the late Rep. Melissa Hortman. The DFL primary is scheduled for August 12, with key candidates already declared.

🏛️ Infrastructure & Transit

I‑494 in Inver Grove Heights was fully closed for bridge demolition work over the weekend and reopened by early Monday morning, July 28.

I‑35 bridge repairs in Duluth begin today, with lane closures planned north of the 40th Avenue West onramp.

🎶 Development & Culture

A new riverfront amphitheater in North Minneapolis, operated by First Avenue, is scheduled to break ground in September 2025 and aims to open in 2027. The 8,000-person venue is intended to fill a cultural gap in the city’s live music scene.

Mirabelle, a comfort-food restaurant, opened recently in Excelsior, part of a continued boom in the Twin Cities dining scene.

⚖️ Criminal Justice

Derrick Thompson was sentenced to nearly 59 years in prison for a 2023 drunk-driving crash that killed five young Somali American women. Despite expressing remorse, families have voiced frustration at his delayed admission of guilt.

📱 Social Media Regulation & Work Trends

Starting next year, Minnesota will mandate mental health warning labels on social media platforms targeting youth users, a first in the U.S.

Large employers in St. Paul are reevaluating their remote work policies, assessing long-term flexibility beyond the pandemic era.

🏀 Sports Business Update

Rudy Gobert is making focused offseason improvements on his offensive game, signaling personal preparation for the upcoming Timberwolves season.

An in-depth view of the Minnesota Twins’ strategy ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline was released today.

🗓️ Things to Do

This week in Minnesota features the Pixies concert, a beach volleyball tournament, the MN Food Truck Festival, and more events across the state

