Twin Cities

State officials are responding to a coordinated cyberattack that targeted more than 30 Minnesota community water systems over the past two days. A water treatment plant in Braham experienced a temporary disruption, while attempted attacks were also reported in Maple Plain, Plymouth, and South St. Paul. Officials say drinking water remains safe where systems are operating normally, and investigations continue.

Warm, less humid weather continued across the metro today, with highs around 90°F under mostly sunny skies.

Northwest Minnesota

Dry and warm conditions continued across the Red River Valley. Agricultural interests are monitoring soil moisture as the next opportunity for widespread rainfall is expected later this week.

Northeast Minnesota

Duluth and the Arrowhead experienced warm temperatures with some haze from elevated wildfire smoke. Air quality impacts at ground level remain limited in most areas.

West Central Minnesota

Farmers continue harvesting hay while preparing for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday into Friday, which could provide beneficial rainfall.

East Central Minnesota

Communities in east-central Minnesota remain on alert following the statewide cyberattack affecting municipal water systems. State cybersecurity teams continue assisting local utilities.

Southwest Minnesota

Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Dry conditions persisted, though thunderstorms are expected to return later this week.

Southeast Minnesota

Rochester and surrounding communities enjoyed another warm, mainly sunny day. Increasing humidity and thunderstorm chances are forecast beginning Thursday.

Minnesota Sports

Vikings

Training camp is underway, and the Vikings strengthened their defense by signing veteran safety and linebacker Jamal Adams. The three-time Pro Bowler brings experience and versatility to Minnesota’s defense.

Twins

The Twins open a home series against the Kansas City Royals tonight at Target Field while the front office continues evaluating options ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this week.

Timberwolves

The Timberwolves continue offseason roster planning after missing out on pursuing LeBron James, with attention now shifting to other roster improvements before training camp.

Wild

The Wild remain in offseason mode with player development and preparations continuing ahead of training camp in September.

Minnesota Weather

Tonight

Mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Mild with overnight lows: North: 54–60°F Central: 60–65°F South: 63–68°F

Light south winds 5–10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hotter.

High temperatures: Northwest: 87–91°F Northeast: 78–85°F Twin Cities: 91–93°F Central: 89–92°F Southwest: 90–94°F Southeast: 88–92°F

A slight chance of late-day thunderstorms, mainly western Minnesota. Hazy skies are possible from elevated wildfire smoke.

72-Hour Extended Forecast (Beginning 6:00 PM CDT Tuesday)

Wednesday Evening

Warm and partly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms possible in western Minnesota.

Temperatures falling through the 80s into the 70s overnight.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, warm and increasingly humid.

Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms develop statewide.

Some storms may produce gusty winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding.

Highs: 84–91°F.

Friday

Cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms lingering, especially during the morning.

Gradual clearing by late afternoon.

Highs: 78–84°F.

Lower humidity arrives Friday night.

Overall, Minnesota will experience one more hot summer day on Wednesday before a more active weather pattern brings beneficial rainfall and cooler temperatures later this week.

Early Evening Regional News

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Twin Cities

The biggest story this evening remains the statewide investigation into a cyberattack that targeted more than 30 municipal water systems. Officials confirmed that a treatment plant in Braham temporarily lost operations after malware infiltrated its control systems, while attempted intrusions were also reported in several Twin Cities-area communities, including Plymouth, Maple Plain, and South St. Paul. State cybersecurity experts say there is no indication of widespread drinking water contamination, but municipalities continue heightened monitoring.

Hot weather continued across Minneapolis and St. Paul, with afternoon temperatures near 90 degrees under hazy sunshine. Elevated wildfire smoke remained mostly aloft, creating milky skies without major air-quality deterioration at ground level. The metro is expected to become hotter Wednesday before thunderstorms arrive Thursday.

MnDOT advises motorists to expect numerous summer construction delays on Interstate 94, Interstate 35, Highway 169, and other major corridors as road improvement projects continue throughout the metro.

Fargo–Moorhead

Warm, dry weather dominated the Red River Valley Tuesday with temperatures around 90°F. Agricultural producers continue monitoring crops as another opportunity for meaningful rainfall arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.

The Fargo-Moorhead region remains in a favorable position for spring wheat, soybean, and sugar beet development, although producers continue watching soil moisture levels after several hot days.

Traffic remained heavier than normal on Interstate 94 and Interstate 29 with ongoing summer construction projects throughout the metropolitan area.

Duluth–Superior

Duluth and Superior experienced another warm July day with highs in the lower 80s. Haze from Canadian wildfire smoke remained visible across the Twin Ports, although conditions were considerably improved from the dangerous smoke events experienced earlier this month.

Port activity continued at normal levels on Lake Superior, while recreational boating remained busy under relatively calm lake conditions.

Tourism remains strong along the North Shore as visitors take advantage of favorable weather before thunderstorms are expected later this week.

Willmar

Willmar enjoyed mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 90°F Tuesday afternoon.

Farmers across Kandiyohi County continued harvesting hay and monitoring corn and soybean development. Agronomists say additional rainfall later this week would be welcome after several days of above-normal heat.

Drivers are reminded that multiple highway improvement projects remain underway throughout west-central Minnesota, with reduced speeds in active construction zones.

Rochester

Rochester experienced warm, dry weather with afternoon highs approaching 90°F.

At the Mayo Clinic, normal patient operations continued while researchers and physicians prepared for several upcoming national medical conferences later this summer.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for increasing humidity Wednesday and a greater likelihood of thunderstorms Thursday, some of which could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and localized flooding.

Highway construction continues on several routes serving southeastern Minnesota, and motorists should allow extra travel time through work zones.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week across much of Minnesota, with many communities reaching the lower 90s. Thunderstorm chances increase late Wednesday in western Minnesota before spreading statewide Thursday, bringing the potential for beneficial rainfall along with a few strong storms.