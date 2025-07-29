Here are the most notable developments in Minnesota on July 29, 2025:
🔐 Cyberattack in St. Paul
A major cyberattack disrupted St. Paul's municipal systems, prompting Governor Tim Walz to activate the National Guard, including its cyber protection unit. The City shut down public Wi‑Fi, library access, and other networks while two cybersecurity firms and the FBI are assisting in mitigation efforts.
🌫 Statewide Air Quality Alert
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality red alert across most of the state due to wildfire smoke traveling from Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The "Unhealthy Air" conditions will persist until at least 5 p.m. Saturday, August 2.
⚾ Twins Walk-Off Victory Amid Thunderstorms
The Minnesota Twins escaped a severe storm delay and secured a dramatic 5–4 walk-off win over the Red Sox. Brooks Lee delivered the game-winning hit after the game resumed, with contributions from DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Christian Vazquez, and Royce Lewis.
It capped a nightmarish day for Boston: flight issues, player illness, a 90‑minute delay, and ultimately a crushing loss.
🏛 Medicaid Changes Threaten Coverage
A new federal law, dubbed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, could result in approximately 140,000 Minnesotans(about 12% of recipients) losing Medicaid coverage due to stricter work requirements and eligibility reviews. State officials are projecting a loss of over $1.4 billion in federal funding in the first four years.
🎗 Parole Begins for Ax Murderer
David Brom, convicted as a teen in the 1988 ax murders of his family in Rochester, is scheduled for release into a halfway house and work‑release program in the Twin Cities starting July 29, 2025, following a Minnesota law permitting parole after 15 years for juvenile offenders.
🎵 WNBA Drama: Lynx Coach Slams Meesseman Decision
Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve criticized Emma Meesseman’s decision to sign with the New York Liberty ahead of the upcoming season, calling it “the wrong choice.” Meesseman is expected to bolster Liberty’s roster once visa issues are cleared.
🎤 Minneapolis Riverfront Amphitheater Planned
A new 8,000-seat riverfront amphitheater in North Minneapolis, proposed by First Avenue, is slated to break ground in September 2025 with an expected 2027 opening, filling a gap in mid-sized concert venues.
📰 In Other News
Twin Cities PBS (TPT) is laying off about 25 employees amid federal budget cuts.
A special election is set for September 16 to fill the state House seat for District 34B, previously held by the late DFL leader Melissa Hortman. Primary is August 12, with a filing deadline of July 23.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues to grapple with PFAS contamination across hundreds of wells in the Twin Cities east metro.
