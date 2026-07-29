Twin Cities

Hot and humid conditions continued across the metro with afternoon highs reaching the lower 90s.

A cold front approaching from the Dakotas is expected to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms late Thursday into early Friday, offering relief from the heat.

Evening commute conditions are generally good, though haze and high humidity continue.

Northwest Minnesota

Warm conditions continue with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Skies remain mostly sunny this evening.

Increasing clouds arrive Thursday night as the approaching cold front moves east.

Northeast Minnesota

Duluth and the North Shore remain somewhat cooler with highs mainly in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Light northeast winds continue near Lake Superior.

Dry weather is expected through Thursday before rain chances increase late Thursday night.

West Central Minnesota

Temperatures climbed into the lower 90s this afternoon.

Winds remain light from the south to southwest.

Thunderstorm chances increase Thursday evening.

East Central Minnesota

Mostly sunny and humid through sunset.

Overnight remains warm with patchy late-night fog possible in low-lying areas.

Southwest Minnesota

Hot weather continues with highs in the lower 90s.

Isolated thunderstorms could develop late Thursday as the cold front approaches.

Southeast Minnesota

Rochester and surrounding communities remain hot and humid with highs around 90°F.

Dry through Thursday afternoon before showers become possible Thursday night.

Minnesota Sports

Minnesota Vikings

Training camp continues with position battles developing on both sides of the ball.

Coaches continue evaluating rookies and veterans ahead of preseason action.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins remain active ahead of the MLB trade deadline, with club officials indicating they expect to be buyers if the team continues its strong play.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The NBA offseason continues with roster planning and preparation for training camp later this fall.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild continue offseason preparations while management evaluates roster depth ahead of training camp in September.

Minnesota Weather

Tonight

Mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Warm and humid.

Lows Northwest: 60–66° Northeast: 55–62° Central: 64–69° Twin Cities: 71° South: 66–71°



Thursday

Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

Highs: Northwest: 86–90° Northeast: 75–84° Central: 88–91° Twin Cities: 91° South: 89–93°

Thunderstorms developing western Minnesota late afternoon, spreading east Thursday night.

72-Hour Extended Forecast

Beginning 6:00 PM Wednesday, July 29

Thursday Evening

Partly cloudy early.

Showers and thunderstorms developing west, expanding east overnight.

Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Friday

Morning showers ending east.

Becoming partly sunny and noticeably less humid.

Highs: 78–84°

Northwest winds 10–20 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny.

Comfortable humidity.

Highs: 79–85°

Light northwest winds.

Sunday (through 6:00 PM)

Mostly sunny and warm.

Highs: 82–88°

Light southwest winds.

Dry conditions expected across most of Minnesota.

Overall, after two very hot days, a late Thursday cold front should bring thunderstorms followed by cooler, less humid weather for Friday and a pleasant summer weekend.

Twin Cities

Hot, humid weather remained the day’s top story, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 90s and heat index values approaching 100°F in parts of the metro. Air quality remained in the Moderate (Yellow) category due to lingering smoke aloft.

Road construction continues to affect travel on several major highways, including the ongoing I-494 reconstruction between Edina and Richfield. Motorists should expect reduced speeds and periodic lane closures during evening travel.

Minnesota Twins officials continue to indicate the club expects to be active ahead of the MLB trade deadline as the team remains in postseason contention. The Vikings also continue training camp with quarterback and roster competitions drawing significant attention.

Fargo–Moorhead

Warm and mostly sunny conditions prevailed throughout the Red River Valley, with temperatures near 90°F.

Local officials continue monitoring river levels, though no flooding concerns are currently reported.

Agricultural producers are benefiting from the recent stretch of warm weather, although many are hoping for additional rainfall later this week as a cold front approaches from the west. Thunderstorm chances increase Thursday evening.

Duluth–Superior

The Twin Ports enjoyed noticeably cooler weather than southern Minnesota thanks to winds off Lake Superior, with temperatures mainly in the upper 70s.

Shipping traffic on Lake Superior continued normally under relatively calm conditions.

Replacement planning for the Blatnik Bridge remains a major long-term transportation project connecting Duluth and Superior, although construction is still several years away.

Willmar

Residents experienced another hot July afternoon with temperatures around 90°F.

Farmers across Kandiyohi County continue monitoring soil moisture after several dry days.

Forecasters expect increasing clouds Thursday afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms possible Thursday evening as a cold front reaches west-central Minnesota.

Rochester

Southeast Minnesota remained hot and humid with highs around 90°F.

Traffic continues to be affected by the Highway 14 interchange and bridge construction projects on the northwest side of Rochester. Drivers should allow additional travel time near work zones.

Healthcare and research activity at the city’s medical campuses remains steady, while the region prepares for increasing rain chances beginning late Thursday.

Looking Ahead

A cold front is expected to move across Minnesota late Thursday into Friday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, temperatures will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s with much lower humidity, setting up a pleasant summer weekend across most of Minnesota.