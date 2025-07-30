Here’s a roundup of Minnesota statewide news as of July 30, 2025:

🔐 Cyberattack & Emergency Response in St. Paul

A coordinated cyberattack hit the City of St. Paul starting on July 25, disrupting municipal operations—library checkouts, online payments, public Wi‑Fi—and prompting a full information system shutdown. The city declared a state of emergency, and Governor Tim Walz activated the National Guard, including cyber protection units, to assist. The FBI and two cybersecurity firms are involved in the investigation.

🌫️ Air Quality Alert Continues

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued its longest air quality alert on record, extended through August 2, due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Much of the state remains in the "unhealthy for everyone" category. The Twin Cities and southern regions may see slightly better—but still unhealthy—levels for sensitive groups.

🧾 Legislative & Public Policy Developments

Special elections are set for November 4, 2025 to fill two vacant state Senate seats: Sen. Bruce Anderson (R) passed away on July 22 , and Sen. Nicole Mitchell (DFL) resigned following a felony conviction on July 25 .

Gov. Walz proclaimed July 30 as “Medicaid and Medicare Day” , marking the 60th anniversary of their federal enactment. He expressed concern over a new federal law—dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”—projected to cut $1.4 billion in funding and potentially remove 140,000 Minnesotans from Medicaid coverage.

A class action lawsuit has been filed by over 1,600 Hormel meatpacking workers in Austin, claiming the company violated Minnesota’s earned sick-and-safe time law by forcing sick workers to use vacation.

🧠 Capitol Security Concerns

A man with apparent mental health issues was found naked in the Minnesota State Capitol Senate chamber, making a false claim of being the governor. He had previously been trespassed three times. Authorities are reviewing how access was gained. Calls are growing for enhanced security following the June 14 assassination of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

🏀 Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty Preview

The Minnesota Lynx are set to host the New York Liberty tonight (July 30)—their first meeting since the 2024 WNBA Finals, which the Liberty won. Minnesota currently holds the top seed in the league and boasts league-leading stats in areas like offensive/defensive rating and assists. New York enters with challenges including key injuries.

🧾 Arts & Culture Highlight

A new Smithsonian exhibition opening in August at the Renwick Gallery draws heavily on Minnesota State Fair traditions, showcasing craft forms such as butter sculpting and crop art.

