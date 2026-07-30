Top Stories

Twin Cities

Authorities continue investigating a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park following another arrest announced today. The case remains active as investigators seek additional information.

Minnesotans are preparing for several new state laws taking effect August 1, including measures affecting assisted-living facilities, anti-fraud enforcement, veteran diplomas, and restrictions on crypto ATMs.

Northwest Minnesota

Warm and humid conditions continue across the Red River Valley, with only isolated evening thunderstorms expected. Agricultural interests continue monitoring heat stress on crops and livestock.

Northeast Minnesota

Portions of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are reopening following recent wildfire concerns. Visitors are encouraged to check the latest restrictions before traveling.

West Central Minnesota

Dry weather has allowed harvest preparations to continue, although isolated thunderstorms may develop overnight as a cold front approaches from the Dakotas.

East Central Minnesota

Hot temperatures and increasing humidity continue through this evening before cooler air begins arriving Friday behind a cold front.

Southwest Minnesota

Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible late tonight with locally heavy rainfall. Residents should monitor forecasts for watches and warnings.

Southeast Minnesota

Warm, humid weather persists through tonight. Thunderstorms late tonight into Friday morning may produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings

Training camp continues in Eagan as the Vikings prepare for preseason action. Coaches continue evaluating position battles while veterans and rookies work through daily practices.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins continue their series against Kansas City after yesterday’s 4-0 loss. Minnesota also received disappointing injury news as All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton returned to the injured list with a right hip impingement.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves announced an exclusive local television and streaming agreement with DAZN beginning with the 2026–27 season, significantly changing how fans will watch games this season.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild remain in offseason preparations ahead of training camp later this summer, with roster evaluations and prospect development continuing.

Minnesota Statewide Weather

Tonight

Twin Cities: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Low 69–72° .

Northwest: Partly cloudy. Low 58–64° .

Northeast: Partly cloudy. Low 56–62° .

West Central: Partly cloudy. Low 60–65° .

East Central: Partly cloudy. Low 63–68° .

Southwest: Increasing clouds with late thunderstorms possible. Low 63–68° .

Southeast: Warm and humid with thunderstorms developing late. Low 65–70°.

Friday

Morning showers and thunderstorms, especially southern and eastern Minnesota.

High temperatures: Twin Cities: 79–82° Northwest: 76–80° Northeast: 68–74° West Central: 77–81° East Central: 76–80° Southwest: 74–79° Southeast: 75–80°

Lower humidity arrives by afternoon.

72-Hour Extended Forecast

Beginning 6:00 PM Thursday

Friday Night

Partly cloudy and much more comfortable.

Lows: 56–67°

Saturday

Mostly sunny statewide.

Highs: North: 74–80° Central: 79–83° South: 81–85°



Saturday Night

Clear and pleasant.

Lows: 54–64°

Sunday

Mostly sunny with gradually warming temperatures.

Highs: North: 76–82° Central: 82–86° South: 84–88°



Twin Cities

The biggest political story in the metro remains the ongoing investigation involving St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her. The mayor has said she intends to remain in office while responding to allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior, while city officials continue reviewing the matter.

In Minneapolis, police are investigating a late-morning shooting on Lake Street that left one man with life-threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police as they work to determine a motive.

In Brooklyn Park, authorities announced the arrest of a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenager earlier this month. The investigation remains active.

Transportation officials are also reminding motorists that numerous highway projects remain underway throughout the Twin Cities as part of MnDOT’s busy summer construction season, with lane reductions expected on several major routes this weekend.

Fargo–Moorhead

The Red River Valley remains under very warm and humid conditions ahead of a cold front expected to move through overnight. Emergency managers are monitoring the potential for strong thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and heavy rainfall later this evening.

Construction continues throughout the Fargo-Moorhead metro, with motorists urged to expect delays during the evening commute as several road improvement projects remain active.

Agricultural producers throughout Clay County, Minnesota, and Cass County, North Dakota, continue monitoring crop conditions after another stretch of above-normal temperatures.

Duluth–Superior

Residents across the Twin Ports enjoyed a quieter weather day compared with southern Minnesota, although increasing clouds are expected overnight.

Tourism remains strong along the Lake Superior shoreline as visitors continue arriving for peak summer recreation. Officials remind hikers and boaters to monitor changing weather conditions as thunderstorms approach from western Minnesota.

Air quality has improved considerably compared with earlier smoke episodes this month, allowing outdoor activities to continue without widespread restrictions.

Willmar

Willmar and the surrounding west-central Minnesota region experienced another hot, humid afternoon.

Local farmers continue making hay and monitoring corn and soybean development, while watching for overnight thunderstorms that could bring beneficial rainfall but also isolated severe weather.

MnDOT reports several regional highway improvement projects remain active, and drivers should expect occasional lane closures and reduced speeds through construction zones.

Rochester

Medical and research activity remains busy at Rochester’s healthcare campuses during the summer season.

City officials continue monitoring road construction projects affecting several arterial streets as infrastructure improvements move forward.

Weather remains the primary concern tonight, with southeastern Minnesota among the areas most likely to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms before daybreak Friday. Residents in flood-prone locations are encouraged to stay alert for changing conditions.

Weather Outlook

This Evening

Temperatures falling through the 80s across southern Minnesota and into the 70s across northern Minnesota.

Humid statewide.

Tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms developing across western Minnesota during the evening, spreading east overnight.

Heavy rainfall possible from southwest Minnesota into Rochester.

Overnight lows: Twin Cities: 70° Fargo-Moorhead: 63° Duluth-Superior: 59° Willmar: 65° Rochester: 68°



Friday

Morning showers and thunderstorms ending from west to east.

Cooler, less humid air arriving during the afternoon.

High temperatures: Twin Cities: 81° Fargo-Moorhead: 79° Duluth-Superior: 72° Willmar: 80° Rochester: 78°



That concludes the early evening news update for Thursday, July 30, 2026. Stay tuned for later weather updates as thunderstorms move across Minnesota overnight.