Here are some top Minnesota news highlights as of July 31, 2025:
🌫️ Air Quality & Smoke Conditions
Wildfire smoke drifting from Canada has pushed air quality in Minnesota to record unhealthy levels. The entire state is under an air quality alert through Saturday at 5 p.m. CDT. Some areas—including Duluth—are reporting “Code Purple”, indicating very unhealthy air conditions.
Residents are being urged to stay indoors, use air purifiers, wear masks, and avoid outdoor physical activity.
🧾 New Data Privacy Law Takes Effect Today
Minnesota’s comprehensive consumer data privacy law officially goes into effect July 31, 2025. It offers protections including limits on profiling, data broker regulation, rights to question automated decisions affecting jobs, housing, insurance, and more.
👩🏫 Tragic Murder‑Suicide Involving Former Teachers
Two former middle school teachers—Crystal Marschel (32) and John Gans (34)—were found dead in Morrison County on July 18, in an apparent murder‑suicide during a court no‑show welfare check. The incident has renewed attention on domestic violence and mental health issues. Marschel leaves behind two young children, aged three and five.
🗳️ Political Developments & Elections
Sen. Nicole Mitchell (Woodbury) resigned effective July 25 following her conviction on felony burglary charges. A special election is scheduled for November 4 to fill her Senate seat (District 47). Republican Dwight Dorau has announced his candidacy.
DFL state senators have formally announced support for a class‑action lawsuit filed by Hormel workers in Austin, who allege violations of Minnesota’s earned sick and safe time law—the first suit of its kind under the statute passed in 2023.
💆♂️ Tech Meets Wellness: Robot Massages Launch in Minnesota
At Life Time in Chanhassen, residents can now receive AI-powered robotic massages developed by Aescape. The 30-minute sessions cost around $60, and Life Time reports over 600 bookings since spring. Users noted robotic hands felt warm and human-like, though the visual interface was occasionally distracting
