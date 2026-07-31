Twin Cities

Thousands of wrestling fans have arrived in Minneapolis for WWE SummerSlam weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium. The event is expected to generate significant economic activity for hotels, restaurants, and downtown businesses.

Cooler air has settled into the metro following this week’s extreme heat, with scattered showers helping ease drought conditions across portions of central and southern Minnesota.

Authorities continue investigating this week’s cyberattack targeting multiple municipal water systems. State officials say no formal attribution has been made, although federal investigators are examining possible foreign involvement.

Northwest Minnesota

Cooler temperatures have spread across the Red River Valley following recent thunderstorms.

Agricultural officials report rainfall was welcome, though drought concerns remain in some counties.

Northeast Minnesota

Drying conditions continue along the Arrowhead despite today’s scattered showers.

Tourism remains strong around the North Shore and Boundary Waters as visitors enjoy cooler weather heading into the weekend.

West Central Minnesota

Harvest preparations continue while farmers assess rainfall totals from recent storms.

Local lakes and recreation areas are expecting busy weekend traffic with improving weather.

East Central Minnesota

Rivers and streams remain within their banks despite recent rainfall.

Road construction projects continue across several state highways as weekend travel increases.

Southwest Minnesota

Temperatures have dropped nearly 20 degrees from earlier this week.

Light showers have improved soil moisture in many communities, although drought remains a concern.

Southeast Minnesota

Rochester and surrounding communities enjoyed cooler conditions after the prolonged heat.

Outdoor festivals and community events are expected to benefit from pleasant weekend weather.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings

Training camp continues in Eagan.

The quarterback competition remains one of the biggest storylines entering August.

Coaches continue evaluating young players as preseason preparations move forward.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins have strengthened their bullpen by acquiring reliever A.J. Minter ahead of the trade deadline.

Minnesota continues its push in the American League playoff race.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves announced a new television and streaming partnership with DAZN beginning this season.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild remain in the offseason with player development activities continuing ahead of September training camp.

Minnesota Statewide Weather

Tonight

Twin Cities: Partly cloudy, low 58°

Northwest: Mostly clear, 50–55°

Northeast: Partly cloudy, 47–53°

West Central: Mostly clear, 52–56°

East Central: Partly cloudy, 53–57°

Southwest: Mostly clear, 55–60°

Southeast: Partly cloudy, 56–60°

Saturday

Mostly sunny statewide.

Comfortable humidity.

Light northwest winds 5–15 mph.

Highs: Twin Cities: 77° Northwest: 73° Northeast: 69° West Central: 75° East Central: 74° Southwest: 79° Southeast: 78°



Extended Forecast (Beginning 6:00 PM Friday)

Saturday Night

Mostly clear and comfortable.

Lows 52–60°.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with warmer temperatures.

Highs 79–84°.

Monday

Partly sunny and warmer.

Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.

Highs 82–88°.

Have a pleasant Friday evening across Minnesota.

Early Evening News

Friday, July 31, 2026 | Minnesota Regional Report | 6:00 PM CDT

Twin Cities

The Minneapolis-St. Paul metro is preparing for one of its busiest summer weekends as thousands of visitors arrive for WWE SummerSlam festivities. Hotels in downtown Minneapolis are reporting strong occupancy, and restaurants and entertainment venues are anticipating a major boost in business through Sunday.

Federal and state investigators continue examining the cyberattacks that targeted several Minnesota municipal water systems earlier this week. Officials emphasize that drinking water remains safe, and no widespread service disruptions have been reported. The investigation remains active.

Today’s rainfall brought welcome relief after an extended stretch of record-breaking heat. Much of the metro received measurable precipitation, helping reduce fire danger and ease drought stress, although meteorologists caution that additional rainfall will be needed over the coming weeks. Saturday is expected to feature comfortable temperatures in the 70s with much lower humidity.

Transportation officials continue reminding motorists to expect weekend delays due to numerous highway improvement projects throughout the metro area.

Fargo–Moorhead

Rain moved through the Red River Valley today, providing beneficial moisture for area crops following several weeks of hot, dry weather.

Agricultural experts say corn and soybean fields should benefit from the recent rainfall, though additional precipitation will still be needed during August if drought conditions persist.

Weekend weather is expected to be ideal for outdoor recreation, with sunshine returning Saturday and temperatures climbing into the middle 70s.

Duluth–Superior

The Twin Ports experienced noticeably cooler weather today as northerly winds off Lake Superior held afternoon temperatures well below those experienced earlier this week.

Tourism remains strong along the North Shore and Canal Park as visitors enjoy comfortable conditions heading into the first weekend of August.

Shipping traffic through the Duluth-Superior harbor continues at normal summer levels, with ore boats and commercial vessels moving steadily through the port.

Willmar

Farmers across the Willmar region welcomed today’s rainfall after recent high temperatures accelerated drying across crop fields.

Local businesses are preparing for increased weekend travel as lake recreation and county fair activities continue throughout west-central Minnesota.

Residents should expect pleasant weather Saturday with sunshine, lower humidity, and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Rochester

Construction continues on several transportation improvements throughout the Rochester area, including work associated with the Highway 14 corridor and local interchange upgrades. Motorists should expect periodic lane restrictions and reduced speeds in active construction zones.

The city also benefited from today’s cooler weather after an extended period of excessive heat. Outdoor recreation and community events are expected to enjoy favorable conditions through the weekend.

Medical and research activities at Rochester’s major health campuses continue uninterrupted, while local officials encourage residents to remain mindful of changing weather conditions after recent rainfall.

Looking Ahead

A pleasant weather pattern is expected to continue through Saturday across much of Minnesota and eastern North Dakota, with:

Mostly sunny skies

High temperatures in the 70s across northern Minnesota and the Red River Valley

Upper 70s to near 80° across central and southern Minnesota

Low humidity and light northwest winds

Forecasters are watching the potential for another round of showers and thunderstorms early next week as warmer temperatures gradually return.