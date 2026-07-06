Minnesota Today 7/6/26
Minnesota News Roundup Past 24 hours ending Monday, July 6, 2026
Twin Cities
No major statewide emergency or mass-casualty event has been reported during the past 24 hours.
Metro law enforcement and transportation officials continue to report typical holiday-weekend traffic as travelers return home.
Local officials are reminding residents to prepare for possible strong to severe thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday, especially west of the Twin Cities.
Northwest Minnesota
Warm, humid conditions are building ahead of an approaching weather system.
The region has one of the higher chances in Minnesota for severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and large hail possible.
Northeast Minnesota
Dry and warm weather continues through much of Monday.
Thunderstorm chances increase overnight into Tuesday, especially across the Iron Range and Arrowhead.
West Central Minnesota
Weather is the primary concern, with the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms developing late today and tonight. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats.
East Central Minnesota
Quiet weather through much of Monday before increasing clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight.
Southwest Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota is expected to be among the first areas impacted by thunderstorms developing along the Dakotas border later today.
Some storms could become severe before moving east.
Southeast Minnesota
Warm and humid conditions continue.
Most locations should remain dry until later tonight or Tuesday as the storm system moves across the state.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
No major breaking team news or roster moves have emerged during the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Twins
No significant breaking news has been reported over the last day. The club continues its regular-season schedule.
Minnesota Timberwolves
No major breaking news or transactions have been reported during the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Wild
No significant breaking news has surfaced in the last 24 hours.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Partly cloudy and warm.
Lows generally from the lower 60s in northeastern Minnesota to around 70° in southern Minnesota.
Showers and thunderstorms developing late across western Minnesota, with a few becoming severe.
Tuesday
Warm and humid statewide.
Highs mainly in the low to lower 90s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, especially during the afternoon and evening.
Some storms may produce large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall, particularly across western and central Minnesota.
Looking Ahead
Wednesday: Cooler with scattered thunderstorms.
Thursday: Additional chances for showers and storms.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm.
Weekend: Hotter temperatures return, with highs climbing into the lower to middle 90s by Sunday in much of southern and central Minnesota.
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