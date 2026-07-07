Minnesota Today 7/7/26
Minnesota News Briefing - Past 24 hours ending Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Twin Cities
Hot, humid weather is the top story as the metro prepares for a round of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms late Tuesday evening into overnight. Damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall are the primary concerns.
Emergency managers are urging residents to monitor weather alerts through the evening as storms move east across the state.
Northwest Minnesota
Cleanup continues following Monday evening thunderstorms that brought hail, strong winds, and isolated tornado reports across parts of western and northwestern Minnesota. Weather officials continue surveying damage while another round of severe weather is possible tonight.
Northeast Minnesota
Duluth and the Arrowhead are expected to see increasing clouds tonight, with showers and thunderstorms arriving later than western Minnesota. The risk of severe weather is lower than in western and central parts of the state, though heavy downpours remain possible.
West Central Minnesota
West central Minnesota remains in one of the higher-risk areas for severe thunderstorms this evening, with damaging straight-line winds and large hail the primary threats.
East Central Minnesota
Residents should prepare for storms moving through overnight. Localized flooding could develop where thunderstorms repeatedly move over the same areas.
Southwest Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota is expected to be among the first areas affected by developing thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some storms could become severe before tracking east.
Southeast Minnesota
Warm, humid conditions continue today before thunderstorms arrive tonight. Some storms could remain strong into Wednesday morning.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Training camp is approaching later this month, with offseason preparations continuing. No major breaking team news emerged during the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins continue their road trip after their recent series against the Yankees. No major breaking roster announcements or significant injuries were reported in the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Timberwolves
With the NBA offseason underway, no significant breaking news involving the Timberwolves was reported during the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild continue offseason roster planning. No major breaking news developed over the past day.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly cloudy.
Thunderstorms developing west to east after sunset.
Some storms may be severe with:
Wind gusts over 60 mph
Large hail
Torrential rainfall
Overnight lows: 60s to lower 70s.
Wednesday
Morning showers and thunderstorms tapering west to east.
Gradual clearing during the afternoon.
High temperatures:
Twin Cities: low 80s
Northern Minnesota: upper 70s to low 80s
Southern Minnesota: low to mid-80s.
Looking Ahead
Thursday through Sunday: Generally warm with highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
Another chance for thunderstorms arrives later this week.
Heat and humidity are expected to build again early next week.
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