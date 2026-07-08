Minnesota Today 7/8/26
Minnesota News Report Past 24 Hours ending Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Twin Cities
Strong to severe thunderstorms developed across southern and eastern Minnesota this afternoon, prompting severe thunderstorm watches for portions of southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Heavy rain, damaging winds, and isolated large hail remain the primary threats through this evening.
State officials continue to address implementation issues surrounding Minnesota’s paid family and medical leave program after tens of thousands of applications have already been approved.
Law enforcement agencies continue investigating several holiday weekend incidents, including fatal fireworks accidents and water-related fatalities that occurred across the metro and eastern Minnesota.
Northwest Minnesota
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to diminish this evening after isolated afternoon showers. Agricultural conditions remain generally favorable, though some areas continue to monitor soil moisture following recent rainfall.
Northeast Minnesota
Warm, humid conditions continue across the region with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Officials remind hikers and boaters along the North Shore to monitor rapidly changing weather conditions.
West Central Minnesota
Farmers are taking advantage of favorable growing conditions between rounds of showers. Spotty thunderstorms remain possible tonight.
East Central Minnesota
Local emergency managers continue monitoring weather as scattered strong storms move east through the evening. No widespread damage has been reported as of this report.
Southwest Minnesota
Hot, humid weather persists with the potential for isolated severe storms before cooler air arrives later in the week.
Southeast Minnesota
This region remains under the greatest threat for severe weather today, including damaging winds, torrential rainfall, and localized flooding. Residents are encouraged to monitor weather warnings through tonight.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Training camp is approaching later this month. No major roster moves or breaking team news were reported during the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins continue their home series against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field as they push toward the All-Star break.
Minnesota Timberwolves
No major breaking news was reported in the past 24 hours. The organization continues offseason planning following its playoff run, with attention focused on roster construction heading into next season.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild remain in offseason mode with free agency and roster development continuing. No significant breaking news emerged during the past day.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Evening thunderstorms, some severe across southern and southeastern Minnesota.
Heavy rain and gusty winds possible.
Storms gradually diminish overnight.
Lows generally 60–68°F.
Thursday
Partly sunny to mostly sunny across much of the state.
Warm and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible, especially eastern Minnesota.
Highs:
Twin Cities: 82–85°F
Northern Minnesota: 75–80°F
Southern Minnesota: 84–87°F
Looking Ahead
Friday: Less humid with seasonable temperatures.
Weekend: Pleasant summer weather with highs mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s and only isolated shower chances.
Early next week: Warm temperatures return with periodic chances for thunderstorms.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.