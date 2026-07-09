Minnesota Today 7/9/26
Minnesota News & Weather Update - Past 24 hours ending Thursday, July 9, 2026
Twin Cities
Local officials continue assessing damage from recent rounds of heavy rain and severe weather that affected parts of the metro over the July 4 holiday period, with cleanup and infrastructure repairs ongoing.
No major new public safety emergencies or widespread transportation disruptions have been reported across the metro during the past 24 hours.
Northwest Minnesota
Conditions have generally quieted after earlier-week thunderstorms. Local emergency managers continue monitoring rivers and low-lying areas where recent heavy rainfall occurred.
Northeast Minnesota
The Northland has transitioned to quieter weather, with warm temperatures returning today. No significant breaking news has emerged across the region in the past 24 hours.
West Central Minnesota
Drying conditions have returned following earlier storm activity. Agricultural interests continue to benefit from recent rainfall while preparing for an extended stretch of warmer weather.
East Central Minnesota
Communities are seeing improving weather conditions with no major breaking incidents reported over the last day.
Southwest Minnesota
Warm, mostly dry conditions are returning. Forecasters are watching for increasing heat heading into the weekend and early next week.
Southeast Minnesota
Recovery continues from recent storms, with no major new breaking developments reported today. Attention is shifting toward an upcoming period of above-normal temperatures.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The team remains in offseason preparations with training camp approaching later this month. No major roster moves or breaking team news have been reported during the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins continue their regular-season schedule as they work through the middle of the season. No major breaking club announcements have emerged in the past day.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The NBA offseason continues, with league attention focused on summer transactions. No major Timberwolves developments have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild remain in the NHL offseason. Free agency and roster planning continue, but no significant breaking Wild news has surfaced today.
Statewide Weather
Tonight
Any isolated showers diminish during the evening.
Patchy fog may develop overnight in parts of central and eastern Minnesota.
Overnight lows generally in the upper 50s north to mid-60s south.
Tomorrow (Friday)
Partly sunny to mostly sunny for much of the state.
A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible, mainly in western and northern Minnesota.
Highs in the mid-80s across most of the state.
Looking Ahead
A significant warming trend begins this weekend.
Highs reach around 90°F Saturday and lower 90s Sunday across much of Minnesota.
Early next week could bring the hottest weather of the summer so far, with many locations climbing into the middle 90s and heat indices becoming a concern.
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