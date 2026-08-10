Twin Cities / Statewide Highlights

• A rally organized by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) is planned tonight outside Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s downtown Minneapolis offices, titled “Know Before You Vote: Demand a Sanctuary State.” Organizers seek responses from gubernatorial candidates on demands including limits on local-ICE collaboration. • An investigation is underway at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis involving Hennepin County investigators and the Minnesota BCA. • St. Paul police shot a person outside Regions Hospital after a domestic assault report; the individual’s condition was not immediately known. • An 18-year-old from Eden Prairie was killed on I-94 in Minneapolis Sunday night after exiting a crashed vehicle. A separate fatal pedestrian incident was reported involving a 26-year-old woman on I-94 in St. Paul. • Minnesota’s primary election is Tuesday; the DOJ will have election observers present. Secretary of State Steve Simon noted high early voting interest driven by competitive races. • Xcel completed the third phase of the Sherco Solar facility near Becker (near the Twin Cities/west-central area), reaching over 700 MW capacity from about 1.7 million panels; a fourth phase is proposed. • Minneapolis police overtime spending remains a focus for Mayor Jacob Frey ahead of the 2027 budget. Dakota County is advancing a double-digit property tax increase.

Northeast Minnesota

• More Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) campsites are reopening as wildfire crews make progress. By Thursday, more than 1,500 of roughly 2,000 campsites (about 73%) are expected open. The July lightning-caused fires have burned over 73,000 acres (U.S. and Canada); Camp Fire is ~84% contained and Bear Trap ~41% contained, with over 760 personnel assigned. • The Minnesota BCA is investigating the death of an inmate at St. Louis County Jail in Duluth after a medical emergency early Saturday; the name has not been released. • A world-first Direct Reduced Iron Simulator furnace has been installed at the University of Minnesota’s Natural Resources Research Institute lab in Coleraine (Iron Range) to test lower-carbon steel production methods using Minnesota ores. • Duluth is considering a ban on new short-term vacation rentals in single-family homes as a licensing moratorium ends. • Prestige Plumbing in Duluth gained attention with a viral shirtless plumbers marketing billboard.

Northwest Minnesota

• Moorhead police say a missing 35-year-old woman (Stephanie St. Clair) is believed safe and may be in the Los Angeles area, based on financial activity and video evidence; the FBI is assisting.

West Central / East Central Minnesota

• Flock camera program paused in North Branch (east-central). • Crop yields statewide could match or exceed last year’s despite earlier drought concerns, aided by recent rains in key areas. • FarmFest water testing (nitrates) saw over 125 farm families participate; five samples exceeded health standards.

Southwest and Southeast Minnesota

• Limited specific breaking local items in the latest statewide roundups beyond broader weather and crop updates. Southeast areas (e.g., Rochester region) continue monitoring primary races and local economic stories such as potential greenhouse closures, but no major new statewide headlines dominated the afternoon cycle. Southwest conditions align with the statewide warm/humid pattern and elevated storm risk later tonight.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings

Training camp continues in Eagan. Head coach Kevin O’Connell is not yet ready to name a starting QB between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy after recent practices (including a night practice). Takeaways and observations from camp continue to highlight defensive play, receiver depth, and individual standouts. Preseason opener approaches (at Giants).

Minnesota Twins

The Twins (58-61) host the Baltimore Orioles (57-61) tonight at Target Field. First pitch approximately 6:40 p.m. CT. Scheduled starters include Dean Kremer for Minnesota. They are in the thick of the AL Central race.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Offseason continues with the LaMelo Ball acquisition as a major storyline for the upcoming season. The team has a new local media rights streaming partnership with DAZN. Interest in free agents (including past outreach involving LeBron James, who signed elsewhere) and roster depth (frontcourt, bench) remain topics of discussion. No active games.

Minnesota Wild

Offseason focus includes potential extensions (e.g., Quinn Hughes discussions) and roster building after free-agency moves and trades earlier in the summer (additions such as Blake Coleman and Olli Määttä). No active games.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Tonight (beginning ~6:00 p.m. CDT) and tomorrow:

Hazy sunshine continues this evening with highs wrapping up in the mid-to-upper 80s for the Twin Cities (around 86°) and much of southern/central Minnesota; cooler (70s) farther north. Humid conditions persist with wildfire smoke haze possible. Overnight lows in the 60s. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms develop late tonight, primarily across southern Minnesota (higher chances south of the Minnesota River), with a slight risk of strong storms (damaging winds/hail possible in parts of the southwest/south). Twin Cities may see some rain.

Tuesday: Warm and humid again with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Morning storm remnants possible, then mostly quieter with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm risk.

72-hour extended outlook (roughly through Thursday evening):

Storm chances linger into Wednesday. A cooler, less humid pattern arrives mid-to-late week as northerly flow strengthens. Highs drop into the low 80s Thursday and mid-to-upper 70s by Friday/weekend. Additional rain/storm chances possible later in the week/weekend, but overall milder than the peak summer heat. Northern areas stay relatively cooler throughout.

Early evening detailed local news for Monday, August 10, 2026.

Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul metro)

• A rally by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) is scheduled tonight outside Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s downtown Minneapolis offices under the theme “Know Before You Vote: Demand a Sanctuary State.” Organizers are pressing gubernatorial candidates for positions on limiting local-ICE collaboration, keeping ICE out of hospitals and schools, and related demands ahead of Tuesday’s primary. • An investigation involving Hennepin County investigators and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is underway at George Floyd Square. • St. Paul police shot a person outside Regions Hospital after responding to a domestic assault report; the individual’s condition was not immediately available. • State Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian incident on I-94 in St. Paul involving a 26-year-old woman. Separately, an 18-year-old Eden Prairie resident was killed Sunday night on I-94 in Minneapolis after exiting a crashed vehicle. • Minneapolis continues to face scrutiny over police overtime spending, with Mayor Jacob Frey addressing costs ahead of the 2027 budget process. Dakota County is moving forward with a double-digit property tax increase. • Tuesday’s statewide primary features high early voting interest; the Department of Justice will deploy election observers. Secretary of State Steve Simon linked strong early turnout to competitive races. • Other notes: Recent large scooter/e-bike gatherings in downtown Minneapolis drew police attention; Flock camera vandalism and program pauses (including in nearby North Branch) remain local topics.

Fargo–Moorhead

• Moorhead police updated the case of missing 35-year-old Stephanie St. Clair (reported missing in late July). New evidence—including consistent financial transactions requiring a PIN and video of a person believed to be her at a gas station—suggests she is safe and may be in the Los Angeles area. The FBI is assisting with verification. • Local traffic and construction impacts continue, including shifts on 32nd Avenue South in Fargo (University Drive intersection closures and related work beginning this week) and other road projects. • Weather in the region features wildfire haze and increasing clouds, with isolated showers or storms possible tonight into Tuesday. Highs are expected in the low-to-mid 80s.

Duluth–Superior

• The Minnesota BCA is investigating the death of an inmate at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth. Officers responded to a medical emergency in a cell around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, performed CPR, and used an AED, but the person was pronounced dead. This is reported as the fifth death at the facility since 2023; the inmate’s name has not been released pending family notification. • More of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is reopening. By Thursday, more than 1,500 of roughly 2,000 campsites (about 73%) are expected available. The July lightning-caused fires have burned over 73,000 acres total (U.S. and Canada side); Camp Fire is approximately 84% contained and Bear Trap about 41% contained, with more than 760 personnel still assigned. • Duluth officials are considering a ban on new short-term vacation rentals in single-family homes as a one-year licensing moratorium ends. Supporters cite housing preservation and safety concerns (especially in older homes and areas like Park Point); existing licensed rentals would generally be allowed to continue under certain conditions. • Prestige Plumbing’s shirtless plumbers billboard campaign has gone viral. Local sports notes include the Duluth Huskies and other community activity. Weather remains seasonable with improving conditions after earlier showers.

Willmar (west-central)

• Local coverage has focused on recent incidents, including a vehicle-versus-e-bike crash in which a 61-year-old man sustained potentially life-threatening injuries (alcohol use suspected in the investigation) and a vehicle that crashed through a display window into a downtown building. • Willmar School Board is scheduled to discuss 2026-27 student and employee handbook updates. • Kyle Box was selected as the next city administrator (he had been serving in an acting capacity). • Northwoods League baseball action included St. Cloud defeating Willmar 7-3 in the opening game of a playoff series. Community events and local sports remain active.

Rochester (southeast)

• Warm, humid conditions dominate with highs in the low 80s and heat-index values in the upper 80s after morning fog. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after midnight tonight into Tuesday morning, with some potential for brief heavy rain or stronger storms. Cooler air is expected later in the week. • The race for Rochester mayor remains wide open with multiple candidates in the primary after the current mayor declined to seek another term. • Ongoing construction related to Mayo Clinic expansion continues to create detours and noise but is also supporting local construction jobs. • Other regional notes include broader southeast Minnesota stories on local economic issues and community events; no major breaking public-safety incidents dominated the afternoon cycle beyond routine police reports.

Broader context affecting these areas: Tuesday’s primary election, ongoing wildfire recovery and reopenings in the northeast, and a warm/humid weather pattern with elevated overnight/early Tuesday storm chances (higher in southern portions of the state) are shared themes. Conditions can change quickly—check local sources for the latest on weather, traffic, and election information.