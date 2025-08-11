Minnesota remains under an air quality alert through early Tuesday morning, thanks to heavy smoke drifting south from Canadian wildfires. Northern and central Minnesota are seeing unhealthy air quality for all (AQI in red), while the Twin Cities and southern areas are in the orange zone—hazardous for sensitive groups. Conditions are forecast to improve by midweek.

The state is grappling with a blood supply shortage. Additionally, controversy surrounds the aging cutoff wall at St. Anthony Falls, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shifting responsibility to state authorities. A grain elevator firein northwestern Minnesota caused temporary evacuations; lightning is suspected. On the lighter side, the White Earth Nation’s bison herd welcomed a calf—six months ahead of schedule.

Collectors and fans of "blind box" collectibles, rejoice! Pop Mart, the popular Chinese retailer known for viral unboxing collectibles like Labubu and Peach Riot, is opening its first physical store in Minnesota this fall at Mall of America—enhancing the mall's Asian brand offerings.

The Minnesota Wild signed veteran defenseman Jack Johnson (b. 1987) to a professional tryout (PTO). Johnson appeared in 41 games last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and recorded six assists.

Here’s your Greater Minnesota news roundup for August 11, 2025:

A mechanical malfunction caused Alice Lake in William O’Brien State Park to nearly dry up. Efforts are underway to restore water levels.

In Moorhead, first responders sprang into action on Saturday after spotting a man near the Red River. They launched an inflatable Zodiac boat and successfully rescued him with help from neighboring agencies; fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Olmsted County (Rochester area) launched its cannabis retail business license lottery. Applications, accompanied by a $100 fee and background check, are due by August 22.

The Minnesota DNR released its weekly roundup of conservation officer activity across Greater Minnesota. Highlights include:

Patrols for anglers and ATV operators in areas like Beltrami Island State Forest and Hayes Lake.

Enforcement actions for violations such as ATV headlight infractions, expired registrations, operating in closed areas, and children riding without helmets.

Outreach at community events including National Night Out in Baudette and wildlife education at local schools.

