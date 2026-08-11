Twin Cities

Minnesota’s statewide primary election is underway, with polls open until 8 p.m. The state set a record for early and absentee ballots in a non-presidential primary (more than 206,000 received by Monday morning). Major races include the DFL U.S. Senate primary (Angie Craig, Peggy Flanagan, and others), Republican and DFL gubernatorial contests, congressional seats, and local races such as Hennepin County Attorney.

Public safety: The BCA is investigating a St. Paul police officer who shot and wounded an armed suspect near Regions Hospital on Monday during a domestic-assault response. Several Twin Cities-area cities have paused or ended Flock license-plate reader programs amid privacy concerns. A Taylor Farms recall of jalapeño products due to possible salmonella contamination is affecting Minnesota retailers.

Northwest Minnesota

Primary voting is the dominant story, with local and county races on the ballot. Community and routine public-safety coverage continued without major new incidents highlighted in afternoon reports.

Northeast Minnesota

Wildfire response in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) and Superior National Forest continues to improve. Containment has risen on several fires (Camp Fire among the higher percentages). More than 1,600 campsites and additional entry points are open or scheduled to reopen in phases, with further openings noted for later this week. The Echo Trail is accessible in sections; some National Forest land remains closed. Officials warn conditions can change quickly.

An 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun during an altercation at a bonfire in St. Louis County’s North Star Township. Duluth police decided not to renew their Flock Safety contract.

West Central Minnesota

Primary election day includes local contests (mayoral and council races in communities such as Willmar). Recent local items included residual effects from late-July heavy rain (sewer backups in parts of Willmar) and ongoing community events.

East Central Minnesota

Primary voting and local races are the focus. Zebra mussels were confirmed in Shamineau Lake near Motley (Morrison County).

Southwest Minnesota

Statewide primary coverage and agricultural/community news predominated.

Southeast Minnesota

Primary election activity and residual weather monitoring from earlier storm chances were the main topics.

Sports

• Minnesota Vikings: Head coach Kevin O’Connell named Kyler Murray the starting quarterback over J.J. McCarthy for the 2026 season. Training camp continues; Jordan Addison has been dealing with a thumb injury. • Minnesota Twins: The team is in the thick of a playoff push (near .500). On Monday they beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-5 behind Dean Kremer (acquired at the trade deadline) and offense that included multi-hit production from Austin Martin and a home run from Josh Bell. Top prospect Kaelen Culpepper has been called up and homered in his MLB debut. Byron Buxton is progressing toward a possible weekend return from injury; Joe Ryan is on the IL. The Twins host Baltimore again Tuesday night and Wednesday before facing Philadelphia. • Minnesota Timberwolves: Offseason continues after the unsuccessful pursuit of LeBron James. The core of Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert and supporting pieces remains the focus heading toward training camp. • Minnesota Wild: Offseason roster work continues with recent additions (including Blake Coleman and Olli Määttä) and free-agent evaluations as the team prepares for the 2026-27 season.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Tonight (Tuesday night into Wednesday morning): Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Lows generally in the low-to-mid 60s (cooler in the north, mid-50s possible). Light winds. Isolated shower or thunderstorm chances linger in some southern and western areas earlier in the evening. Patchy fog or residual wildfire smoke possible in spots.

Wednesday, August 12: Mostly sunny to partly sunny and still warm/humid. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s across the Twin Cities and south, upper 70s to low 80s farther north. Light east/northeast winds. Only a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

72-Hour Extended Forecast (beginning ~6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11)

• Tuesday night – Wednesday: As above; gradual clearing overnight into a mostly sunny Wednesday with highs mid-80s south / upper 70s–low 80s north. • Wednesday night – Thursday: Increasing clouds possible overnight; lows mid-60s south, upper 50s/low 60s north. Thursday partly sunny, highs lower 80s (cooler north), light northeast winds, low rain chances. • Thursday night – Friday: Partly cloudy overnight; lows lower 60s. Friday mostly sunny to partly sunny with highs upper 70s to low 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances rise Friday evening into Saturday. • Weekend trend: Cooler air arrives with highs closer to the mid-to-upper 70s. Higher chances of showers or storms on Saturday. Humidity decreases and conditions become more seasonable.

Residual wildfire smoke may produce haze at times, especially in northern and eastern Minnesota. Check the latest National Weather Service updates for precise timing of any isolated storms.

Primary results will begin flowing after 8 p.m. and continue into the evening.

Here’s a summary of news for Willmar, Minnesota, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Elections

Today is Minnesota’s statewide primary election (polls open until 8 p.m.). In Willmar, the key local race is the nonpartisan mayoral primary. Four candidates are running; the top two will advance to the November general election:

• Justin Ask (city council member and pastor at Vinje Lutheran Church) • Zeke Dahl • Rollie Nissen (former commissioner and three-time candidate) • Sarah Rose Vasquez (student)

Statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate are also on the ballot. Minnesota saw record early voting for a non-presidential primary.

City Government

Kyle Box, previously City Operations Director and acting administrator, was selected as Willmar’s next City Administrator. He replaces Leslie Valiant (who was placed on unpaid leave). Box has been involved with the ongoing Willmar Connect broadband project. A formal employment agreement is being negotiated.

Public Safety and Recent Incidents

• A 61-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in an e-bike vs. SUV collision at 6th Street and Southwest Minnesota Avenue earlier this week. Police suspect alcohol was a factor; the case is under investigation. • Some residents in southwest Willmar dealt with sewer backups and basement flooding after heavy rain on July 31.

Sports and Community

• In Northwoods League baseball, the St. Cloud Rox defeated the Willmar Stingers 7-3 to open a best-of-3 series. • The Kandiyohi County Fair recently wrapped up with strong attendance (including high corn consumption and tractor pulls).

Events Today

• Blood drives (including at Cross Roads Community Church in Spicer and other Red Cross locations) amid a regional shortage. • Free summer meals for kids and teens at multiple sites. • Summertime Bingo Bash at the Willmar Community Center. • Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser meal deal at The Crossings of Willmar (4–7 p.m.).

Here’s a summary of news for St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Elections

Today is Minnesota’s statewide primary election (polls open until 8 p.m.). St. Cloud has two contested City Council primary races (top two advance to the November general election):

• Ward 1: Incumbent Dave Masters faces Charlie Hobbs and Dreyton Nichols. • Ward 4 (open seat after Council President Mike Conway stepped aside to run for the state House): Amaan Abdi, Joe Baratta, Craig Heurung, and Zak X are competing.

Other local and legislative races (including House District 14A) are also on the ballot. Minnesota set a record for early/absentee voting in a non-presidential primary.

Crime

An 11-year-old boy was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old stranger multiple times in the vestibule of Coborn’s Marketplace (900 Cooper Avenue South) on the evening of August 4. The victim and other shoppers subdued the boy until police arrived. The victim suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized. The juvenile (whose name is withheld) was evaluated at the hospital and is in custody. Police recovered a knife at the scene, executed a search warrant at a related address, and say the two did not know each other. The case remains under investigation.

Other Notes

• A new documentary, Echoes in the Night: The Search for Jacob Wetterling, is screening in central Minnesota this month.

Here’s a summary of notable news for the Duluth-Superior (Twin Ports) area on Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Crime and Public Safety

• Inmate death at St. Louis County Jail: An inmate died early Saturday (August 8) after a medical emergency at the Duluth facility. Correctional officers responded around 1:10 a.m., performed CPR, and used an AED; the inmate did not regain consciousness. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an independent investigation at the sheriff’s request (the fifth reported death at the jail since 2023). The inmate’s identity has not been released pending notification of family. • Sexual assault charge: A Duluth man was charged after allegedly climbing a ladder into a house and raping a woman. The victim had an order for protection against him; he reportedly said he “did not care” if he went to jail. • Daycare license revoked: The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families revoked the family childcare license of Kali Ames (West Ninth Street, Duluth) after a maltreatment investigation found physical abuse of a child in her care (injuries to face, cheeks, butt, back, and legs), spanking and withholding activities for toileting accidents, and other licensing violations. A temporary suspension was issued in February 2026 following a report. • Downtown shooting: Duluth police continue investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the 100 block of West First Street. Two people sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries; the suspect fled after firing into the sidewalk. No arrests have been reported.

Housing and City Policy

Duluth is considering a ban on converting single-family homes into short-term vacation rentals (Airbnb/Vrbo-style) as its one-year licensing moratorium nears its end. Officials cite concerns about reduced housing stock (especially in areas like Park Point) and safety issues with older homes used for transient stays. Existing permitted rentals would generally be grandfathered until sold or changed in use; owner-occupied home shares and certain accessory units could still be allowed. Mayor Roger Reinert has expressed support for stopping further conversions of single-family homes.

Elections and Regional

Today is Minnesota’s statewide primary election (polls open until 8 p.m.). The Twin Ports area is watching races including the open governor’s seat, U.S. Senate (Tina Smith retiring), and local contests such as St. Louis County commissioner seats and the 8th District DFL primary. Minnesota saw record early voting for a non-presidential primary.

In Superior, the city is holding a town hall this afternoon/evening (4–6 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing) on the proposed acquisition of the water utility (Superior Water, Light & Power). Additional sessions are scheduled later in the month.

Other Notes

• Stream restoration and irrigation upgrades are complete at Enger Park Golf Course (restoring Buckingham Creek flow and modernizing the sprinkler system). • Recreation is set to resume on Thomson Reservoir following a major remediation project; a celebratory paddle is planned for August 12. • Boundary Waters wildfire recovery continues, with more campsites reopening. • Weather: Seasonable and mostly pleasant with sunshine expected early in the week (highs generally in the upper 70s).

Here’s a summary of news and events for Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Local Events Today

• Crazy Daze: Downtown Detroit Lakes hosts its annual one-day sidewalk sales event from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Expect bargains at local businesses, family-friendly activities, live music, demonstrations, and pop-up experiences. Organized by the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce. • Tuesdays in the Park: Free outdoor concert featuring Justice for Stringbean at the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell, starting at 6 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets. (Canceled only in case of rain.) Part of the summer series hosted by the Historic Holmes Theatre and Project 412.

Sports

The 94th annual Pine to Palm Golf Tournament is underway this week (August 10–16) at Detroit Country Club. Qualifying began Monday with strong play in the Mid-Am, Senior, Super Senior, and Legends divisions. The event honors the late Tom Dolby (former Detroit Country Club general manager) with an honorary first tee shot by his wife and a close friend. Hundreds of golfers are competing; the tournament is one of Minnesota’s premier “resort circuit” events.

Recent Local Notes

• WE Fest wrap-up: The major country music festival at Soo Pass Ranch concluded over the weekend (ending August 8/9). Local businesses reported strong sales, and there were typical festival-related incidents (including a couch fire and recovery of roughly 10 stolen coolers, plus reports of disorderly conduct). Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander reflected on his final WE Fest after many years of involvement. • Tornado recovery: Cleanup continues after a July tornado that damaged the Floyd Lake area north of Detroit Lakes. Much of the surface debris has been cleared; underwater recovery of materials (shingles, glass, boat parts, etc.) remains a focus. • Minnesota primary: Today is the statewide primary election (polls open until 8 p.m.). Becker County has local races of interest, including the auditor-treasurer contest. Minnesota saw record early voting for a non-presidential primary.

Other Mentions

• A blood donation drive is ongoing in the area amid a persistent regional supply shortage. • Weather is expected to be partly sunny with highs around 80°F and only a slight chance of showers later.

Local news highlights for Fargo-Moorhead on Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Child injury case: A Fargo man, Taylor Buhr, was arrested and charged after police responded to a report of suspected child abuse on August 9. Two children showed extensive facial and neck injuries (bruising, redness, petechiae) consistent with adult handprints; one child reported being hit and smacked. Physicians suggested possible strangulation. Buhr initially denied involvement and claimed the children injured each other. • Murder suspect incident: Levi Larteh, 26 (already facing a murder charge in the death of Nadine Khoury), faces a new Class B felony charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer. He allegedly struck a Cass County Jail deputy in the face with a tablet during a medication dispute on August 9, causing wounds that required eight stitches, while threatening to make the deputy his “next body.” • Other recent regional items include a Staples, Minnesota, man charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing and burning contents of an Honor Flight trailer, and a man from the Democratic Republic of Congo arraigned on federal wire/bank fraud charges tied to a $113,000 email scheme.

Kratom Ban

North Dakota’s statewide ban on kratom (and classification of the potent derivative 7-OH as a Schedule I substance) took effect around August 5 under an emergency order from Gov. Kelly Armstrong, citing overdose deaths (including two in Fargo in July and dozens statewide since 2019). Possession, sale, or use is currently an infraction with fines up to $1,000. Fargo Police, Fire, and Public Health officials are focusing on education; no violations had been reported as of early August 11. A special legislative session is scheduled for September 2 to consider permanent rules. Police have offered to help with proper disposal.

Minnesota Primary Election

Today is Minnesota’s statewide primary (polls open until 8 p.m.). Key races include the open governor’s seat (Gov. Tim Walz not seeking re-election; Amy Klobuchar is the DFL favorite) and U.S. Senate (Tina Smith retiring; progressive-moderate contest between Peggy Flanagan and Angie Craig on the DFL side, with Michele Tafoya, Adam Schwarze, and others on the Republican side). DOJ monitors were deployed to Hennepin and Ramsey counties. Early voting ended Monday.

Community and Other Local Notes

• Great Plains Food Bank: The organization celebrated a construction milestone on its new >70,000-square-foot statewide distribution center in Fargo (walls up). The $30+ million facility (expected to open summer/fall 2027) will significantly expand capacity to serve growing food needs across North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota. • Moorhead daycare: A home daycare license was suspended after a report of a child left unattended; state officials cited imminent risk of harm (Becker County Human Services investigating). • Weather: Partly sunny with wildfire smoke/haze aloft possible; high around the low-to-mid 80s, slight chance of showers/thunderstorms later. Similar conditions expected midweek. • Events today include items like the Moorhead Farmers Market, family swim night, and a fishing tournament on the Red River. Theory of a Deadman is scheduled at Scheels Arena this evening.