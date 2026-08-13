Twin Cities / Metro

Four people are dead in linked killings in Hopkins and Burnsville. Investigators say a 41-year-old man is suspected of killing a 78-year-old female relative in Burnsville before fatally stabbing his 41-year-old wife and 7-year-old daughter at an in-home daycare in Hopkins; the man then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say there is no ongoing public threat.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is proposing an 11.3% property tax levy increase in his $2.3 billion 2027 budget plan. St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her is proposing a 6.8% levy increase (about $58 more annually for a median-value home).

Other notes: Lime has restricted scooters downtown after a recent takeover and banned riders who took them onto I-35W. Flock camera programs continue to face pushback and pauses in some cities. Planning is underway for a proposed Melissa Hortman Memorial State Park on the State Capitol grounds.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth area)

Authorities identified 29-year-old Jonathan David Polaski as the inmate who died after a medical emergency in a Duluth jail cell on Aug. 8. Lifesaving efforts including CPR and an AED were unsuccessful; the Minnesota BCA is investigating independently.

Other local items include a judge ruling in favor of the city on Lester Park Golf Course ballot issues, progress on the new Blatnik Bridge design (closure expected early 2027, new bridge targeted for fall 2031), and clinic renovations at Aspirus St. Luke’s.

West Central / Central Minnesota (St. Cloud area)

State senators, including Majority Leader Erin Murphy and Sen. Aric Putnam, toured the new CentraCare Regional Campus of the University of Minnesota Medical School education center in St. Cloud. The facility received more than $13 million in state funding and is the first new medical campus in greater Minnesota in over 50 years; it aims to expand medical education and rural workforce development.

Broader Statewide / Other Regions

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is advancing the Water Cyber Shield Act with Sen. Adam Schiff to strengthen EPA oversight and funding for cybersecurity at water and wastewater systems. The push follows recent coordinated cyberattacks on more than 30 community water systems in Minnesota.

Mike Lindell has alleged voter fraud after losing the Republican gubernatorial primary to Lisa Demuth.

Regional coverage for northwest, east central, southwest, and southeast Minnesota on Aug. 13 was lighter in statewide feeds; many areas continue to monitor residual drought conditions despite recent showers, with conservation still encouraged in places like St. Cloud.

Sports

Minnesota Twins: Outfielder Byron Buxton has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list (right hip) just in time for tonight’s MLB at Field of Dreams game vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in Dyersville, Iowa (7:30 p.m., Netflix). He will serve as the 27th man. The Twins are 60-62 and still in the AL wild-card conversation after taking the series from Baltimore.

Minnesota Vikings: Training camp continues with Kyler Murray named the starting quarterback over J.J. McCarthy. Preseason opens Saturday at the Giants. Other recent moves include signing RB Jermar Jefferson and a contract extension for RT Brian O’Neill.

Minnesota Timberwolves: The full 2026-27 regular-season schedule was released Thursday. The team has a Christmas Day home game for the first time in franchise history (vs. Oklahoma City) and opens the season in Miami. Preseason schedule also out (only one home game at Target Center).

Minnesota Wild: Offseason continues with roster and staff updates. The team is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive at Grand Casino Arena on Aug. 27 (10 a.m.–4 p.m.; use sponsor code “Wild”). Recent activity includes schedule release, multimedia TV network launch, and various prospect/contract signings.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Tonight (Thursday night, starting ~6 p.m.):

Clouds gradually decrease. Partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight. Lows generally mid-to-upper 60s in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota; upper 50s to low 60s farther north. Light east winds.

Tomorrow (Friday):

Partly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs mid-80s across much of the state (lower 80s north). Isolated shower/thunderstorm chances develop later, mainly southern Minnesota; metro has a lower chance of a stray shower. East to southeast winds 5–15 mph.

72-Hour Extended Outlook (beginning ~6 p.m. Thursday):

• Thursday evening into Friday: Clearing trends overnight; partly sunny and warmer Friday with limited shower risk until later. • Friday night–Saturday: Increasing clouds and better chances for showers/thunderstorms (especially Friday night into Saturday) as a cold front approaches. Highs Saturday lower 80s with 40–60% rain chances in many areas. • Sunday: Drier and pleasant with sunshine returning; highs around 80.

Temperatures remain seasonable into next week (low-to-mid 80s). Scattered rain chances linger at times but no major severe weather is currently highlighted for Minnesota. Northern areas stay a few degrees cooler overall.

Detroit Lakes News Summary – Thursday, August 13, 2026

Local Government & Community

The Detroit Lakes City Council adopted a new ordinance on Monday (Aug. 10) updating shoreline retaining wall and parking rules. The same meeting approved a new Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district; final retaining wall standards are still being worked out.

Today’s local events include a free HOPE (Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences) presentation at 10 a.m. at the Holmes Art Cellar (basement of the Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave.) and a Heart O’Lakes Genealogical Society meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Becker County Museum (714 Summit Ave.).

Sports

The annual Pine to Palm golf tournament continues. Torger Ohe (Edina) made Championship division history with strong early rounds and earned the top seed heading into Thursday’s match play. Photo galleries from Day 3 highlighted record-breaking scores and activity at Lakeview.

Crime & Courts

A recent crime-and-fire report summarized area law-enforcement calls from Aug. 10–12 (including a vehicle with no front seat reported in a Lake Park cemetery, dirt bikes and lawnmowers on a Detroit Lakes bike path, and a barn fire in Audubon caused by burning thistles).

Separately, Charles Hughes Sr., 56, of Detroit Lakes faces felony first-degree sale and possession of a controlled substance charges related to an alleged conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of cocaine. Other recent Becker County cases include drug possession, burglary, and assault charges involving local residents.

Other Notes

Organizers are promoting a Bible reading marathon planned for Aug. 22 at Detroit Lakes City Park (hoping for 250 participants reading favorite passages between 9 a.m. and noon). Crazy Daze downtown shopping event took place earlier this week. Regional primary election results (including the close Senate District 5 race) continue to draw local attention.

Weather

Thursday featured mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Overnight lows are expected in the mid-to-upper 50s. Conditions remain mild into the weekend with increasing cloudiness and a chance of showers later in the period.

Willmar News Summary – Thursday, August 13, 2026

Local Politics & Government

In the Aug. 11 primary election, Willmar City Councilor Justin Ask and former Kandiyohi County Commissioner Rollie Nissen advanced to the November general election for mayor. They finished as the top two vote-getters in a four-candidate field; Zeke Dahl and Sarah Vasquez were eliminated.

The City Council recently selected Kyle Box (current City Operations Director and acting administrator) as the next City Administrator, succeeding Leslie Valiant. Contract negotiations are underway.

Arts & Entertainment

The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar continues its production of “A Little Piece of Heaven.” Performances run through Aug. 16 (shows scheduled Aug. 13–16).

Sports

The Willmar Stingers (Northwoods League) competed in the Great Plains West Sub-Divisional playoff series against the St. Cloud Rox earlier this week. After dropping Game 1, the Stingers forced a Game 3 with a 4-0 shutout win in Game 2; the Rox later claimed the series title. Local amateur baseball coverage also highlighted the Willmar Indians.

Other Recent Local Notes

• Public records and court updates continue to be published regularly by the West Central Tribune. • Regional primary results and statewide races (governor, U.S. Senate, etc.) remain topics of local discussion. • A Dollar General store recently opened in Willmar.

Weather

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers (around 40% early), highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5–10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, lows in the lower 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny, highs near 76–80°F, with increasing shower chances overnight into Saturday. Mild conditions continue into the weekend with scattered rain possible Saturday.

St. Cloud News Summary – Thursday, August 13, 2026

Education & Health

State senators, including Majority Leader Erin Murphy (DFL-St. Paul) and Sen. Aric Putnam (DFL-St. Cloud), toured the new CentraCare Regional Campus of the University of Minnesota Medical School education center in St. Cloud on Wednesday. The facility received more than $13 million in state funding and is the first new medical campus in greater Minnesota in over 50 years. Officials say it will expand medical education, improve access to care, and support the rural workforce.

CentraCare–St. Cloud Hospital was recently ranked second in Minnesota for cardiology, heart, and vascular surgery in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026-2027 rankings (behind Mayo Clinic) and fifth overall among Minnesota hospitals.

Community Events

The Downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl is set for Friday, Aug. 14, from 4–8 p.m. along West St. Germain Street. The family-friendly event features live artists, local shops, restaurants, and venues including the Regency, Paramount, and Children’s Museum.

Public feedback sessions on MnDOT’s Hwy 10 interchange design options are scheduled today (Thursday, Aug. 13): 1–3 p.m. at St. Cloud Public Works (1200 15th Ave. SE) and 4:30–6:30 p.m. at Haven Town Hall (4230 45th Ave SE).

Sports

The St. Cloud Rox (Northwoods League) defeated the Eau Claire Express 10–5 to win the Great Plains Championship and advance to the Northwoods League title series.

Other Notes

• Residents continue to be encouraged to conserve water amid ongoing drought conditions in parts of central Minnesota (including portions of Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties), though recent rains have provided some relief. • Road closures are planned Saturday, Aug. 15 (8 a.m.–9 p.m.) on 17th Ave N and 5th St N for a community event. • Summertime by George events concluded earlier this week.

Weather

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of morning/midday showers or thunderstorms (about 40% chance through midday, lower in the afternoon). Highs 82–87°F. Some afternoon sunshine possible. Winds SE shifting to NE.

Tonight: Partly clear and still warm, lows in the lower 60s.

Friday into the weekend: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with increasing shower chances Friday night–Saturday. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Duluth-Superior News Summary – Thursday, August 13, 2026

Public Safety

St. Louis County Correctional officials identified the inmate who died in the Duluth jail on Aug. 8 as 29-year-old Jonathan David Polaski. He was found experiencing a medical emergency in his cell; officers performed CPR and used an AED, but he was pronounced dead. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an independent investigation.

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in downtown Cloquet. A Duluth man has been accused of firing shots at a birthday gathering. Fourteen people were arrested in a recent downtown Duluth crime crackdown by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force.

Infrastructure & Development

A judge ruled in favor of the City of Duluth on the Lester Park Golf Course issue, finding the city appropriately withheld proposed ordinances from the Nov. 3, 2026, ballot.

New design renderings for the Blatnik Bridge reconstruction have been unveiled to the public in Superior. The Oliver Bridge is closed daily 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. through Aug. 14 for inspections. I-35 is scheduled for an overnight closure for bridge repairs starting Aug. 17.

Aspirus St. Luke’s completed a $1.2 million renovation of its Duluth ear, nose and throat clinic and general surgery clinic.

Regional / Outdoors

Officials identified a wildland firefighter who died near Ely; firefighters lined the route as his body was escorted from Ely through Superior. Wildfire containment continues to improve in the Superior National Forest and Boundary Waters, with additional campsites reopening (Phase 7 effective around Aug. 13) and evacuation zones being adjusted.

Community & Other

Moody’s has downgraded Duluth Independent School District 709. Solar panels were recently installed at three St. Louis County Public Works facilities. Events today include Vista Fleet cruises, a Duluth Block Party, and other waterfront activities.

Weather (Twin Ports)

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of morning showers. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, lows in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Friday–weekend: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Friday; increasing shower/thunderstorm chances Saturday. Highs generally in the low-to-mid 70s.