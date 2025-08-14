Here’s a snapshot of the most significant Minnesota news stories from August 14, 2025:

Top Headlines

1. Human Remains Found in 1960s Car Pulled from Mississippi River

A vehicle retrieved from the Mississippi River near Sartell late Wednesday has yielded human remains. The car, identified as a 1963 Buick Electra tied to Roy George Benn—who vanished in 1967—may solve a 58-year-old cold case. Officials are now proceeding with identification and further investigation.

2. Minnesota’s Jobless Rate Hits Highest Level in Nearly Four Years

Newly released economic data shows Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.5%, marking the highest level in almost four years and sparking concern about the state’s economic momentum.

3. State Disaster Assistance Authorized

Governor Tim Walz has approved state disaster assistance for regions hit hard by June’s severe storms, particularly in Northwest and Western Minnesota, to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts.

4. State Senator Arrested on Second DWI

DFL State Senator Tou Xiong of Maplewood was arrested in the early hours of August 14 on suspicion of a second DWI offense. He was booked into Ramsey County Jail and faces mounting legal and political pressure.

5. TV Meteorologist Files Harassment Lawsuit Against KSTP

Former KSTP meteorologist Renee Fox, also known as Wren Clair, has filed a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit. She alleges inappropriate conduct by a news director—including appearance-based comments and discrimination—and claims she was demoted and terminated after reporting it. KSTP denies the allegations, citing performance-related reasons.

6. Minnesota Twins Beat Yankees, Ending Long Losing Streak

In a spirited win over the Yankees in New York, the Minnesota Twins snapped a nine-game losing streak in the Bronx. Pitcher Joe Ryan delivered a standout performance, and Kody Clemens helped turn the tide with a key two-run double, boosting the team’s morale.

7. Twin Cities Weekend Brimming with Cultural Festivities

The Twin Cities are hosting a culturally rich weekend: IndiaFest, Minneapolis International Festival, Japanese Obon Festival, Uptown Porchfest, and more—including comedy, food, and local garage sales—offer a vibrant mix of options for people of all ages.

8. Peterson, MN Embraces Norwegian Gnome Tradition

The tiny southeast Minnesota town of Peterson is embracing its Norwegian heritage in a quirky way—by celebrating garden gnomes. The charming local homage has captured attention statewide.

9. Storms and Rising Humidity Expected

A slow-moving weather front is bringing increased humidity and heightened chances for storms from Thursday afternoon onward—potentially ushering in heavier rain over the weekend.

10. All You Need to Know About the State Fair (Just a Week Away)

The Minnesota State Fair, starting August 21, is less than a week away. Officials have shared tips on parking and transportation to help visitors plan their trip to one of the state’s most beloved traditions.

Why It Matters

Historic Closure : The cold case breakthrough brings long-awaited answers to a decades-old disappearance.

Economic Watch : A rising unemployment rate could signal shifts in the state’s economic climate.

Public Aid : Disaster assistance underscores ongoing storm recovery efforts and governmental support.

Political Consequences : A sitting state senator's arrest adds complexity to legislative dynamics and public trust.

Workplace Culture Spotlight : The harassment lawsuit brings attention to media industry practices and gender bias issues.

Sports Momentum : The Twins' recent win injects positive energy into the local sports scene.

Cultural Spotlight : Festivals and quirky traditions like the gnome celebration reflect Minnesota’s rich cultural tapestry and community life.

Weather Preparedness: Storm forecasts and fair logistics highlight the importance of planning for local events and safety.

Greater Minnesota Headlines

1. Church in Cosmos Destroyed by Fire

A fire engulfed the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in the small town of Cosmos (Meeker County, ~80 miles west of Minneapolis), destroying the century-old building early Thursday morning. A passerby spotted a glow around 1:31 a.m. and alerted authorities. No injuries were reported. The congregation plans to hold its next Sunday service at Beckville Lutheran Church in Litchfield while deciding on rebuilding.

2. Woman Dies at Lake Vermilion

An 80-year-old woman from the Twin Cities, vacationing in northern Minnesota, was found unresponsive in Lake Vermilion near Blueberry Island and later died at Cook Hospital. Identified as Marit Smaby-Nowlin, she was the mother of writer and actor Kate Nowlin. The cause of death remains under investigation.

3. State Disaster Aid Authorized for Northwest & West-Central Counties

Governor Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for several counties impacted by June’s severe storms, including Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, and Todd, as well as the White Earth Band of Chippewa. Funds will support rebuilding of public infrastructure damaged by hurricane-force winds and flooding.

These stories underscore both the challenges and the community spirit of Greater Minnesota—spanning sudden disasters, personal tragedies, and recovery efforts.

