Twin Cities / Metro

• Hopkins daycare tragedy: The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the victims and perpetrator in Wednesday’s murder-suicide at an in-home daycare (Brown Bear Childcare). Nathan Matthew Brown, 41, is identified as the man who stabbed his wife Kristen Ann Brown, 41, and their 7-year-old daughter Evie Ann Brown to death before fatally shooting himself. A related homicide of 78-year-old Alice Anne Brown (a close family relative) occurred in Burnsville. Other children present were unharmed. Search warrants note the daycare owner had planned to close due to relationship issues; no prior domestic violence record was found. • Minneapolis police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that damaged 34 vehicles. • Attorney General Keith Ellison condemned reported DHS surveillance of Minnesota protesters (operations referred to as “Operation Puppet Master” and “Project Whipple Shield”), calling it an abuse of power. • Luigi Mangione plans to plead guilty to federal stalking charges related to the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson (Minnesota-based). He still faces a separate state murder case. • A major meth trafficking conspiracy linked to the Sinaloa Cartel led to a lengthy prison sentence for a key figure in Minnesota. • Property tax hike proposals: Minneapolis mayor has floated a significant increase (reports of ~11.3%); St. Paul is looking at around 6.8%. • Minnesota’s 15th Costco opened in Otsego (northwest of the Twin Cities).

Northeast Minnesota (including Duluth/Ely/Boundary Waters)

• Progress on northern wildfires (July Lightning Incident complex in Superior National Forest/BWCA): More than 1,600 Boundary Waters campsites have reopened; about 73% of the BWCAW is now open to visitors. Containment continues to improve (e.g., Camp Fire high containment, Sioux Fire progressing). Fires have burned tens of thousands of acres total. Flags are at half-staff statewide to honor firefighter Leslie R. Washington, who died while responding. Drivers should expect delays on the Echo Trail. • Other local notes include community events and back-to-school health tips in the Duluth/Superior area.

Northwest Minnesota

• First equine West Nile virus case of 2026 confirmed in an unvaccinated 3-year-old horse in Polk County. The horse is improving with treatment. Officials urge vaccination and mosquito control for horses (virus does not spread horse-to-horse or to people).

West Central / East Central / Southwest / Southeast Minnesota

• Stevens Community Medical Center in Morris (west central) will provide up to $1.4 million in refunds and medical debt relief to uninsured patients under a settlement with AG Ellison over billing/discount calculation issues (affecting patients from 2020–2025 with household incomes under $125,000). • A Rockford (east central/metro edge) mother faces charges after allegedly allowing her unlicensed 15-year-old daughter to drive, resulting in a fatal crash that killed one woman and seriously injured another. • State Fair is less than two weeks away (Aug. 27–Sept. 7). • General statewide coverage includes arts events, back-to-school preparations, and ongoing attention to wildfire impacts farther north.

Sports

Vikings

Training camp is underway at TCO Performance Center. Kyler Murray has been named the starting quarterback after competition with J.J. McCarthy. Preseason opener is Saturday, Aug. 15 at the New York Giants. Recent roster moves include signing RB Jermar Jefferson; some veterans (e.g., Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw) have sat out recent practices and are unlikely for the preseason opener. Joint practices with the Ravens are scheduled later in the week.

Twins

Record around 60-63 (3rd in AL Central). Byron Buxton was activated from the IL (hip) and played in the Field of Dreams game vs. the Phillies in Iowa (Twins lost). Joe Ryan remains on the IL (glute strain). The team has been active with minor-league signings and roster moves. Next games include home series vs. Phillies and Atlanta.

Timberwolves

Offseason focus: New-look roster with Anthony Edwards and newly acquired LaMelo Ball highlighted. Schedule features national TV games and a Christmas home game. Edwards and Ball are organizing a Paris trip for team workouts with Rudy Gobert. Local media rights deal updates noted.

Wild

Offseason activity continues. Key questions heading into 2026-27 include generating more offense after losing several goal-scorers and goaltending depth (Filip Gustavsson recovering from hip surgery). Recent moves include signing prospects and acquiring players like Blake Coleman and Olli Määttä. Blood drive scheduled at Grand Casino Arena on Aug. 27. Preseason starts in mid-September.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Tonight (Friday night into Saturday morning, starting ~6 PM): Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight (higher chances in southern and northern areas; isolated possible in the metro). Lows generally upper 60s to around 70°F. Humid. Southeast winds 5–15 mph. Precipitation chances ~30–50% depending on location.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Mostly cloudy and humid. Highs upper 70s to low 80s (Twin Cities around 80–82°F). Isolated showers possible at times, with better chances in some areas. Winds shifting.

72-hour extended outlook (beginning ~6 PM Friday through Monday evening):

• Sunday: More comfortable as humidity drops and sunshine returns. Highs around 80°F. Clear to mostly clear nights with lows upper 50s to low 60s. • Monday: Sunny and seasonable, highs low 80s. Increasing clouds Monday night with a chance of showers/storms developing later. • Overall trend: Quiet and pleasant Sunday–Monday before scattered storm chances increase midweek. Temperatures remain near seasonal (upper 70s–low 80s days). Regional variations: Northern and southern Minnesota may see slightly higher shower chances early in the period; metro area generally milder rain chances.

Fargo-Moorhead News Summary – Friday, August 14, 2026

Crime & Public Safety

• South Moorhead drug bust: Moorhead police executed two search warrants on Tuesday as part of a long-term investigation into a drug trafficking organization supplying the Fargo-Moorhead area. Officers arrested Christopher Teague, 44, of Moorhead, and Rory Floyd, 52, of Beloit, Wisconsin. Seized items included about a half-pound of suspected cocaine (street value roughly $25,000), suspected ecstasy tablets, about a half-ounce of suspected MDMA, a short-barreled 12-gauge shotgun, and more than $12,000 in cash. Teague faces multiple felony gun and drug charges plus a gross misdemeanor for child endangerment. Floyd faces a felony third-degree controlled substance sale charge and is suspected of selling fentanyl. • Moorhead garage fire (Aug. 13): Fire crews responded around 6:45 a.m. to a vehicle fire in the 900 block of 7th Avenue South near Minnesota State University Moorhead. The fire spread to a single-stall garage; a second vehicle outside was also damaged. No injuries were reported, and the fire did not spread to a nearby home. Cause under investigation.

Community & Local Developments

• 38 Special concert: Tonight’s concert (with Travis Tritt, Brett Young, and The Mavericks) at Essentia Health Plaza at the Lights in West Fargo is raising funds for Honor Flight. • Proposed park: Plans are advancing for a roughly $3 million park near the Fargo Sports Center—the first new city park in nearly a decade. Features would include a warming/multipurpose building, shelter, multipurpose rink area, trails, parking, and open green space. • Retail update: The North Face is expected to open in late fall 2026 in the former Eddie Bauer space at West Acres Mall. • Other notes: A Fargo funeral home has introduced a comfort dog named Betty. A local realtor converted the former Country Kitchen restaurant in Moorhead into a modern real estate office while preserving some of its history. The FM Diversion project recently marked completion of its 19th bridge/crossing. Fargo Davies girls cross country team is holding a car wash and bake sale today to support a former Fargo police sergeant battling terminal brain cancer.

Weather

Partly sunny today with highs in the mid-80s (around 85°F). Southeast winds 5–15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms (mainly after midnight); lows in the mid-60s. Precipitation chance around 40–50%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny; highs near 83°F with a slight chance of showers/storms. Cooler and clearer conditions expected Sunday with highs around 80–81°F.

Detroit Lakes News Summary – Friday, August 14, 2026

Local Events & Community

• Rotary Peach Sale: The 25th annual Detroit Lakes Morning Rotary Peach Sale is underway today (Friday, Aug. 14) and continues Saturday, Aug. 15, in the parking lot of Nereson’s Automotive (923 U.S. Hwy. 10). Fresh tree-ripened peaches are available; hours today are roughly 12–8 p.m. (or until sold out), with Saturday starting at 9 a.m. if needed. • Cormorant Daze: The annual festival kicks off tonight with the Little Miss Sunshine Contest at 7 p.m. at the Cormorant Community Center (10929 Co. Hwy. 5, Pelican Rapids). Girls ages 5–12 are invited for a patriotic-themed talent show with prizes. • VFW Cosmic Bingo: Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 (500 N. Washington Ave.) hosts Cosmic Bingo starting at 7 p.m. tonight. • Pine to Palm Golf Tournament: The annual event at Detroit Country Club continues through Sunday, Aug. 16. Match play is underway after strong early rounds. • Other recent community notes include a Bible reading marathon planned for Aug. 22 at Detroit Lakes City Park and ongoing BAM cycling group activities in the lakes area.

Crime & Public Safety

• Recent police and fire reports (Aug. 10–12) include a barn fire in Audubon caused by burning thistles, reports of dirt bikes and lawnmowers on the Detroit Lakes bike path, a vehicle with no front seat found in a Lake Park cemetery, and other routine calls. • In court news from earlier this week: A Detroit Lakes man, Charles Hughes Sr., 56, faces felony first-degree sale and possession of a controlled substance charges related to an alleged cocaine distribution conspiracy (over 100 grams seized in a May investigation). Other local cases involve drug possession, bad checks, and assault allegations in the broader Becker County area. • WE Fest (held earlier this month at Soo Pass Ranch) aftermath included recovery of roughly 10 stolen coolers from campgrounds and various disorderly conduct reports.

Other Local Notes

• Ojibwe Forests Rally spectator stage at Soo Pass Ranch has been rescheduled (from Thursday to Friday night, Aug. 28), with a “Rock, Roll and Rally” ticketed event featuring live music and food trucks. • Downtown Detroit Lakes recently hosted Crazy Daze, drawing strong crowds for sales and community activities.

Weather

Partly sunny today with highs around 80–85°F and southeast winds.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight; lows in the mid-60s. Precipitation chance around 50%.

Saturday: Cloudy with a higher chance of showers and storms (up to 70% in some forecasts); highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Conditions improve Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Duluth-Superior (Twin Ports) News Summary – Friday, August 14, 2026

Public Safety & Crime

• Downtown Duluth crime crackdown: The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force arrested 14 people in a targeted operation focused on drug sales, threats, and exploitation of vulnerable individuals in downtown Duluth. Firearms and drugs were seized. • Stabbing: A suspect fled after stabbing a man in Duluth. The individuals knew each other; police say there is no ongoing danger to the public. • Flock cameras: Duluth Police have ended their contract for Flock automated license plate reader cameras after a one-year test. The cameras were prone to vandalism and did not meet expectations. • Superior officer-involved shooting: The district attorney will not charge the Superior Police officer involved in the fatal shooting of David Menton (incident earlier in the year). The officer’s actions were determined to have followed department policy.

Local Government & Infrastructure

• Lester Park Golf Course: A judge ruled in favor of the City of Duluth, finding that proposed ordinances related to the former golf course land were appropriately kept off the November 2026 ballot. • Blatnik Bridge: Transportation departments unveiled new design renderings for the reconstruction of the John A. Blatnik Bridge connecting Duluth and Superior.

Wildfires & Regional

• Progress continues on northern Minnesota wildfires (Superior National Forest / Boundary Waters area). Containment has improved on several fires (e.g., Camp Fire and Sioux Fire). More Boundary Waters campsites have reopened. Officials identified the wildland firefighter who died while responding near Ely; his body was escorted through Superior earlier this week.

Community & Events

• Operation K-9: A free event showcasing K-9 teams drew families to Wessman Arena in Superior. • Bayfront Blues Festival: The annual event is underway this weekend (Aug. 14–16) at Bayfront Festival Park, featuring headliners including Southern Hospitality, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, and others. • Other notes: Superior Med Spa expansion; back-to-school health and sleep tips from local pediatricians; Braver Angels political dialogue workshop in Duluth; Maurices partnership with the Minnesota Lynx (regional retail angle).

Weather

Today is the final full day of dry weather. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. Highs range from the 60s near Lake Superior (strong lake breeze) to the 70s inland. Northeast winds 10–20 mph create hazardous swimming conditions and elevated rip current risks; waves 1–3 feet (locally higher). Beach Hazard and Small Craft Advisories are in effect.

Tonight into Saturday: Showers move in late tonight/early Saturday from the south and west. Scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms Saturday; cooler temperatures (highs mostly 60s near the lake, 70s inland). Drier and warmer conditions return Sunday.

Willmar News Summary – Friday, August 14, 2026

Local Government & Elections

• Mayoral primary results: City Councilor Justin Ask and former Kandiyohi County Commissioner Rollie Nissen advanced as the top two vote-getters in the primary. They will face each other in the November 3 general election for Willmar mayor. Candidates Zeke Dahl and Sarah Vasquez were eliminated. • City Administrator: The Willmar City Council selected Kyle Box (current City Operations Director and acting administrator) as the next permanent City Administrator. Box has been serving in the interim role since Leslie Valiant was placed on unpaid leave in May. An employment agreement is being negotiated.

Crime & Public Safety

• A Willmar man entered a plea agreement on assault, robbery, and sex charges in Kandiyohi County District Court. • Other recent court matters include charges against a Willmar woman for alleged sexual abuse of a child and various drug-related cases (including a Minneapolis couple arrested near Blomkest with methamphetamine and fentanyl). • Willmar Police conducted a planned training exercise at Kennedy Elementary School on Thursday (Aug. 13); the school district notified the public in advance. • Recent incidents earlier this month included an SUV crashing through a downtown display window into a building and a serious e-bike vs. vehicle collision.

Other Local Notes

• Kandiyohi County continues work related to weather radar gaps (seeking grant funding for improved low-level coverage). • Community and economic development activity remains active in the area, including ongoing broadband and infrastructure projects.

Weather

Increasing clouds today with highs in the upper 70s and east winds 10–15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms (mainly evening into overnight); lows in the mid-60s. Precipitation chance around 40–50%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; highs around 80°F. Conditions improve Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

St. Cloud News Summary – Friday, August 14, 2026

Local Government

• Building permit fees: The St. Cloud City Council is scheduled to take up a proposed package of building permit fee increases for a third time at its upcoming Monday meeting. City staff is recommending the council trim the proposal, delay final action, and wait two additional weeks before voting.

Crime & Public Safety

• Camera damage: An 18-year-old from Sauk Rapids faces a felony charge after allegedly cutting down a camera in St. Cloud (related to automated license plate reader equipment). • Recent incident (earlier this month): An 11-year-old was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old stranger in the vestibule of a Coborn’s Marketplace grocery store. The victim suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries; shoppers helped subdue the juvenile until police arrived.

Sports

• St. Cloud Rox: The Northwoods League team lost the championship game 3-1 to the Royal Oak (Michigan) Leprechauns after holding a lead into the late innings. The Rox had advanced by winning the Great Plains championship.

Community & Events

• Downtown Art Crawl: Taking place today (Friday, Aug. 14) from 4–8 p.m. along West St. Germain Street. The event features live artists and highlights local shops, restaurants, and venues including the Regency, Paramount, and Children’s Museum. • Road closures and construction updates remain in effect in parts of the city (including ongoing water service work and event-related temporary closures).

Weather

Partly sunny today with highs in the lower 80s and east/southeast winds.

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight; lows in the upper 60s. Precipitation chance around 50%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; highs in the upper 70s. Conditions improve Sunday with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.

Mankato News Summary – Friday, August 14, 2026

Local Government & Development

• Pickleball courts: The Mankato City Council approved final designs and bidding for a nearly $770,000 project to replace the original municipal pickleball courts at Tourtellotte Park with six new courts. • Restaurant openings: Chick-fil-A is expected to open its full-size Mankato location later this month. The city’s first Dave’s Hot Chicken is targeting a late-2026 opening after some delays. • Other development: Plans are advancing for redevelopment of the former Timberlodge/Asiana site (shifting away from restaurant use), a new credit union, office space, and other commercial projects in the area.

Public Safety & Homelessness

• Oven fire incident: A Mankato woman faces multiple gross misdemeanor charges (including potential child endangerment) after an apartment oven fire at Cherry Ridge Apartments. A child inside called 911; first responders found the adult unresponsive and rescued her along with three children. The fire was contained to the oven with no structural damage. • Homelessness: The city continues to address growing homelessness issues, including efforts by MnDOT to prevent people from camping under the North Star Bridge. Officials are exploring both short-term and longer-term solutions. • An 81-year-old man was rescued with minor injuries after falling down a steep cliff near the Blue Earth River while trimming trees.

Community & Events

• Ongoing entertainment and community calendars include farmers’ markets, pool events, and activities at local venues. Nearby Nicollet County Fair continues.

Weather

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy today with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms (especially later in the day). Highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms; lows in the upper 60s. Precipitation chances around 50%.

Conditions remain unsettled into Saturday before improving later in the weekend.