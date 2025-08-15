Major Headlines

Weather & Public Safety

The Twin Cities is under a flash flood warning , as the National Weather Service alerts of potential dangerous storms this afternoon and evening.

Meteorologists forecast high heat and humidity, with strong storms possible tonight and continued rain over the weekend.

Political Developments

Governor Tim Walz is privately reconsidering a third-term run , prompting speculation and maneuvering within the DFL.

In a separate political note, Representative Cedrick Frazier released a new legislative newsletter acknowledging recent absence and discussing ongoing policy work.

Cold Case Breakthrough

Divers recovered a 1960s-era Buick from the Mississippi River in Sartell. The VIN matches a vehicle linked to Roy George Benn, who vanished in 1967—human remains were found inside.

This may finally resolve a 58-year-old Minnesota cold case, offering closure to a family that long believed Benn did not disappear voluntarily.

Criminal & Legal Update

Vance Luther Boelter, previously charged federally in the assassination of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, now faces new state-level charges. These include first-degree murder, attempted murder, impersonating a police officer, and felony animal cruelty.

Lawsuit on Workplace Discrimination

Former Minnesota meteorologist Renee Fox (on-air known as Wren Clair) has filed a lawsuit against her former employer, KSTP. She alleges she faced sex discrimination, harassment, and retaliation—being criticized for wearing pants, changing hair color, and other appearance-based commentary. Fox claims HR ignored the conduct, leading to her termination in February 2025.

Local Culture & Events

The Minnesota Wild , together with the American Red Cross and HealthPartners, will host a blood drive at the Xcel Energy Center on August 28 .

Minnesota United FC (MNUFC) will wear a 'Heritage Kit' in their upcoming game against Seattle, honoring soccer legends from across the state.

Sports — Twins Lose in Extra Innings

The Detroit Tigers edged the Twins 4–3 in an 11-inning thriller. Gleyber Torres’ walk-off sacrifice fly in the 11th decided the game, after the Twins had squandered a 3–0 lead.

Opinion & Lifestyle

Larry Kiewel reflects that the Minnesota State Fair has shifted dramatically—from a focus on agriculture and farm progress to a showcase of consumerism, with gadgets and indulgent foods taking center stage.

Other Highlights

Axios Twin Cities reports on a rise in senior renters (55+) fueling demand for age-friendly apartments, while condo development stalls due to cost and legal uncertainty.

The final major I-94 lane closure in Minneapolis wraps up this weekend, with full reopening on Monday, although minor work will continue.

A historic brewery at the Hamm’s site is suing the city over reduced parking under a new redevelopment plan.

A nostalgic look at the decline of roller rinks in the Twin Cities, as the last local rink is about to close.

Major Headlines Beyond the Twin Cities

1. Appliance Fraud Conviction in Garvin County

A small-town Minnesota appliance seller, Darin Lee Horner, pleaded guilty to swindling over 50 victims. Horner misrepresented “new open-box” appliances, defrauding customers from across the region. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office secured the conviction.

2. Cold Case Breakthrough Near Houlton

Forensic genealogists have identified the remains found after hikers discovered a skull during a Boy Scout excursion near Houlton (in nearby Wisconsin) more than two decades ago. The case has now reached a significant milestone.

3. USDA Disaster Assistance for Rural Counties

The USDA’s Farm Service Agency announced the availability of low-interest physical-loss loans for farmers in many Greater Minnesota counties. These loans address damage from events—including high winds, hail, tornadoes, and flooding—that occurred between May and June 2025. Eligible counties include Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stearns, Stevens, Todd, Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Redwood, Watonwan, Big Stone, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Sibley, Swift, Traverse, Yellow Medicine, Blue Earth, and Crow Wing. Application deadline: April 13, 2026.

Additional Regional Highlights

- DWI Enforcement Campaign

A statewide DWI crackdown has begun today, with nearly 300 law enforcement agencies and the Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety participating. The two-week campaign aims to curb impaired driving—16,000 DWI arrests have already occurred this year, and 65 lives lost in alcohol-related crashes.

- Orwell Dam Repair Drawdown

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers initiated a 14-foot drawdown of the Orwell Dam reservoir near Fergus Falls to prepare for mid-September repairs and inspections. The process will last about 30 days, with refilling expected to occur 3–4 weeks after completion, weather permitting.

- Murder-Suicide and Fatal Accident

In Outing, Cass County deputies confirmed a tragic murder-suicide: a 56-year-old woman and 63-year-old man were found dead in a structure fire. Autopsies revealed a gunshot wound for the woman and a self-inflicted wound for the man.

Also, Nicollet County reported a deadly single-vehicle motorcycle crash late Thursday. The victim was a 44-year-old man traveling near Minnemishinona Falls Park.

- Missing Teen from Moorhead

Police are searching for Ruweyda Yusuf, a 17-year-old from Moorhead who has been missing since June. Authorities believe she may be in the Twin Cities area. She is described as Black, 5′4″, 150 lbs, with black hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a black dress and brown hijab.

- DFL Senator Arrested for DWI

DFL State Senator Tou Xiong of Maplewood was arrested on suspicion of DWI early Thursday, marking his second such arrest while in office. He registered a 0.9% BAC and faces third-degree DUI charges. Xiong stated he was returning from a family gathering and is consulting with family and colleagues.

