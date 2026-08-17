Early Evening Minnesota News

Monday, August 17, 2026 – 6:00 PM CDT

Top Stories

A community vigil is being held in Hopkins to remember a mother and daughter who were killed in last week’s daycare tragedy. The event has drawn community members and local leaders in support of the affected families.

State officials continue preparations for the opening of the Minnesota State Fair later this month, with transportation, safety, and weather planning underway.

Regional News

Twin Cities

Dry and pleasant weather continued through the afternoon, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive late tonight.

Back-to-school preparations continue across metro school districts.

Northwest Minnesota

Increasing clouds this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Some storms may become strong with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall.

Northeast Minnesota

Mostly sunny through early evening with cooler conditions near Lake Superior. A few showers may develop late tonight.

West Central Minnesota

Stronger thunderstorms are possible overnight. A few storms could produce hail and wind gusts over 60 mph.

East Central Minnesota

Quiet through sunset before showers move in after midnight.

Southwest Minnesota

Warm and humid with increasing chances for overnight thunderstorms, some potentially severe.

Southeast Minnesota

Mostly dry through tonight with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms arriving toward Tuesday morning.

Minnesota Sports

Vikings

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been named to the NFL Top 100 Players list for the sixth consecutive season, ranking No. 19. With Kyler Murray expected to lead the offense this season, expectations remain high heading into the preseason.

Twins

The Twins enjoy an off day before beginning a three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday evening at Target Field.

Timberwolves

The Timberwolves continue offseason preparations, with attention focused on roster development ahead of training camp next month.

Wild

The Wild remain in offseason mode as management continues preparations for training camp and the upcoming NHL season.

Minnesota Statewide Weather

Tonight

Twin Cities: Partly cloudy early, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 65°F .

Northwest: Thunderstorms likely, some strong. Low 60–64°F .

Northeast: Partly cloudy with a few late showers. Low 56–62°F .

West Central: Thunderstorms likely overnight. Low 62–66°F .

East Central: Increasing clouds with late showers. Low 61–65°F .

Southwest: Showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64–67°F .

Southeast: Mostly cloudy late with scattered showers. Low 63–66°F.

Tuesday

Highs generally 74–80°F statewide.

Morning showers ending east, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Northwest winds 5–15 mph .

Humidity gradually decreases late in the day.

72-Hour Extended Forecast (Beginning 6:00 PM Monday)

Wednesday

Mostly sunny statewide.

Highs 76–81°F .

Comfortable humidity.

Thursday

Partly sunny.

Highs 79–84°F .

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Friday

Warm and partly sunny.

Highs 80–85°F .

A slight chance of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Minneapolis–St. Paul Metro News — Monday, August 17, 2026

Here are the major Twin Cities-area stories developing today:

Minneapolis

Body found along Bde Maka Ska

Police were called to Bde Maka Ska Sunday morning after decomposed human remains were discovered along the shoreline. The investigation is continuing, and authorities have not publicly identified the person.

Minneapolis property taxes remain a major political issue

Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed 2027 budget includes an 11.3% property-tax levy increase, as the city works to close a projected $60 million budget gap. The proposal also calls for roughly 100 positions to be eliminated while increasing spending in some areas, including police overtime and recruitment.

Back-to-school preparations underway

With the new school year approaching, Twin Cities families, teachers and students are making final preparations. FOX 9’s morning coverage today included back-to-school advice for children, parents and teachers.

St. Paul

Fairview plans to sell Midway campus

Fairview Health Services announced plans to sell its approximately 7-acre St. Paul Midway property. About 250 administrative employees currently work there. The property could eventually become a redevelopment opportunity for housing, commercial uses or other community needs.

St. Paul budget proposal

Mayor Kaohly Her has proposed a 6.8% increase in the city’s property-tax levy for 2027, along with spending reductions intended to address a $26 million revenue gap. Proposed cuts include reduced recreation-center hours and the closure of Dayton’s Bluff Library.

Twin Cities Region

Minneapolis and St. Paul chambers consider merger

The Minneapolis Regional Chamber and St. Paul Area Chamber are again considering combining into a single regional chamber. Both organizations are scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to proceed with the proposed joint organization.

Metro Transit service changes

Bus substitutions are affecting the Blue Line, with buses replacing trains at all stations through August 20. The Green Line is also using Blue Line replacement buses between West Bank and Target Field during August 16–19.

Three people wounded in Minneapolis shootings

Three people were wounded in two separate shootings in south Minneapolis between Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to Minneapolis police.

Twin Cities PBS becoming Minnesota PBS

Twin Cities PBS announced today that it will rebrand as Minnesota PBS in September. The organization is also adding southern Minnesota station KSMQ-TV to its network.

Business, Food & Entertainment

Oro by Nixta in Minneapolis has received national recognition after being named among the top Mexican restaurants in the U.S. by The New York Times.

The Mall of America is expanding its parking-lot entertainment concept with a three-movie drive-in series running through October.

The Jonas Brothers will return to St. Paul’s Grand Casino Arena on November 2.

Fargo–Moorhead News — Monday, August 17, 2026

Here are the significant Fargo–Moorhead stories developing today, based on reporting available this afternoon.

🚨 Red River search continues in Moorhead

Emergency crews are continuing a search in the Red River near Moorhead after a person entered the river Sunday afternoon and failed to resurface. Authorities have been searching the water as the investigation continues.

📷 Flock camera protest leads to fights in Fargo

A protest over Flock license-plate cameras in Fargo led to multiple fights at a busy intersection. The demonstration and resulting disturbances are among the day’s notable public-safety stories.

⛽ Fedorchak discusses year-round E15

U.S. Rep. Julie Fedorchak held an agriculture-focused roundtable today at John Deere’s Power Electronic Systems facility in Fargo. Farmers, fuel retailers, agricultural representatives and NDSU economist David Ripplinger discussed the economic impact of allowing E15 gasoline to be sold year-round and the implications for North Dakota agriculture.

🍽️ Rustica closing in downtown Moorhead

Rustica Eatery & Tavern has announced that it will close. The longtime Moorhead restaurant’s final day is scheduled for Saturday, according to local reporting.

💰 Fargo-area agtech attracts investment

Fargo-based agricultural technology company 701x accounted for more than 60% of North Dakota’s venture-capital investment during the spring quarter. Statewide, North Dakota startups raised $16.3 million during the quarter, with cattle technology helping drive the increase.

🎡 Pioneer Days coming to Bonanzaville

Bonanzaville in West Fargo will hold its 55th Pioneer Days celebration August 22–23. The event will feature historical demonstrations, costumed interpreters, wagon rides, a kiddie tractor pull, old-time music, food vendors and parades both days.

⚽ NDSU women’s soccer falls to Marquette

The North Dakota State women’s soccer team lost 2–0 to Marquette Sunday at Dacotah Field in Fargo. NDSU is now 0–2 to open the season, while Marquette improved to 2–0.

🏛️ North Dakota lawmakers prepare for special session

The North Dakota Legislative Management Committee is meeting today in Bismarck ahead of a possible special legislative session. Its agenda includes administrative vacancies, regulatory matters and preliminary special-session bill drafts.

Detroit Lakes News — Monday, August 17, 2026

The biggest story affecting the Detroit Lakes area continues to be recovery from the July 6 tornado, while drought conditions and late-summer lake-area activity remain important local issues.

🌪️ Tornado recovery continues

Residents around Detroit Lakes and Big Floyd Lake are still dealing with the aftermath of the EF-2 tornado that struck July 6. The tornado produced winds estimated at up to 110 mph, damaged homes and trees, and injured three people. Cleanup and rebuilding have continued through the summer.

Becker County has offered property-tax relief for qualifying tornado-damaged properties. Residents affected by the storm can also seek assistance through the Becker County Disaster Fund, while volunteer groups have been helping with tree and debris removal.

☀️ Drought expands across central and northern Minnesota

Drought is becoming an increasingly important concern for Becker County and the lakes region. Statewide drought conditions have expanded across central and northern Minnesota, putting additional stress on farms, lawns, waterways and vegetation.

🦌 DNR activity in northern Minnesota

Minnesota DNR conservation officers are reporting increased late-summer activity associated with hunting preparations, fishing and wildlife enforcement. The August 17 reports include activity involving bear-baiting complaints and fishing enforcement elsewhere in northern Minnesota.

Duluth–Superior News — Monday, August 17, 2026

Here are the main Duluth–Superior/Twin Ports stories for this Monday afternoon and early evening.

🚧 I-35 to close overnight in Duluth

The biggest immediate transportation story is an overnight closure of I-35 just south of Mesaba Avenue. MnDOT is closing both directions beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, August 17, through 5 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, while crews place beams for a new pedestrian bridge.

Traffic will be detoured via I-535, Garfield Avenue, Railroad Street and 5th Avenue West. The project will continue into early October, with additional lane shifts and occasional closures expected.

🔥 Northern Minnesota wildfire situation

Wildfire activity remains a major Northland concern. The July Lightning Incident has included fires in the Superior National Forest and Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Recent updates show substantial progress on containment, with the Camp Fire reported at 94% contained and the Sioux Fire at 50% containment in the latest update available today. About 73% of BWCAW campsites had been restored to availability as of the most recent update.

The fires have also previously produced periods of extremely poor air quality in Duluth and the Twin Ports, although today’s available reporting does not indicate a repeat of July’s record hazardous conditions.

⚖️ Superior police shooting investigation

In Superior, the district attorney has announced that a Superior police officer will not face criminal charges in the fatal April 7 shooting of David Menton on Oakes Avenue. The decision was reported August 14 and remains one of the area’s significant public-safety stories.

🌊 Lake Superior and summer tourism

The Twin Ports remain busy with late-summer tourism and waterfront activity. Duluth’s harbor, Canal Park and the Lake Superior waterfront continue to be major draws as August heads toward its final weeks.

The region’s outdoor entertainment calendar also remains active. In Duluth, the Movies in the Park series continues Friday evenings through August 28.

Here’s the St. Cloud, Minnesota news for Monday, August 17, 2026, based on stories published today:

📰 Top local stories

24 new medical students are joining the University of Minnesota Medical School’s CentraCare Regional Campus in St. Cloud. The second class will receive white coats at a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 20, at The Park Event Center in Waite Park. The St. Cloud campus will eventually have 96 students.

Riverside Drive Southeast will close for maintenance. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19, the section between 7th Street SE and 2nd Street SE will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 21. Crews will work on sidewalks and trees, with a detour posted.

A new Rainbow Bridge Memorial Garden has opened at St. Cloud’s Heritage Park. The memorial gives people a place to remember pets they’ve lost. It opened in July and includes a bridge where people can attach collars, photographs and letters honoring their animals.

CentraCare–St. Cloud Hospital received an American Heart Association Commitment to Quality Award recognizing its cardiovascular and stroke-care efforts. This was among today’s local stories reported by KNSI.

St. Cloud City Council meets tonight. The city lists a City Council meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at City Hall, 1201 7th St. S.

🚔 Public safety

A significant developing regional story today involves a serious rollover crash that injured a Sartell woman in St. Wendel Township. Investigators reportedly suspect speed and alcohol were factors.

Here’s a Mankato-area news roundup for Monday, August 17, 2026, based on the latest reports available today:

📰 Top Mankato-area stories

Veterans Memorial Bridge reaches a major construction milestone. MnDOT poured the final concrete for the bridge last week, using more than 1,000 cubic yards of concrete in the overnight operation.

Mankato Eye Doctors opens new surgical suite. The new facility at 1511 Adams Street allows eye surgeons to perform procedures in-house, including cataract, eyelid and laser surgeries. Doctors say it is reducing wait times and the need for patients to travel to Rochester or Minneapolis.

81-year-old rescued from Blue Earth River area. An 81-year-old man who fell down a steep cliffside while trimming trees near River Bluff Farms was rescued by boat after a multi-agency response. He was alert and reported only minor injuries.

MnDOT begins snowplow-operator training today. Dozens of new snowplow operators are beginning training Monday, Aug. 17, even as summer continues, as MnDOT prepares for the coming winter season.

Storms possible tonight and Tuesday. KEYC’s Aug. 17 forecast calls for an active start to the week, with a cold front moving through tonight into Tuesday and the possibility of some strong to severe storms.

Minnesota State Mankato facing a $22 million deficit. The university plans to cut about 60 positions, including 17 layoffs, according to the Star Tribune.

Mankato’s first standalone Chick-fil-A has an opening date. The restaurant is planned for 1870 Adams Street outside River Hills Mall.

Mankato City Council adopts immigration-enforcement policies. The council voted Aug. 10 on a resolution concerning federal immigration enforcement, including provisions stating that the city and its employees will not enforce or support federal immigration laws.