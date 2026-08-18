Twin Cities & State Headlines

Minnesota officials announced additional environmental protections for the Rainy River headwaters watershed, restricting new mining activity in the area.

The Twin Cities continue to monitor the threat of scattered evening thunderstorms, especially south and southeast of the metro. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for portions of southeastern Minnesota, with hail and damaging winds the primary threats.

Transportation agencies report normal evening commute conditions across most major Twin Cities freeways, though motorists are advised to watch for rapidly changing weather later this evening.

Northwest Minnesota

Dry conditions continue through the evening with comfortable temperatures falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight. Wednesday looks sunny and warmer.

Northeast Minnesota

Partly cloudy skies prevail tonight. Cooler air arrives overnight with lows mainly in the upper 40s. Lake Superior communities remain cooler than inland locations.

West Central Minnesota

A quiet evening is expected with only isolated showers. Wednesday brings sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

East Central Minnesota

Mostly dry through sunset with only a slight chance of a stray shower. Less humid weather arrives overnight.

Southwest Minnesota

This remains the area with the greatest risk for severe thunderstorms this evening. Large hail and wind gusts over 70 mph are possible before storms diminish later tonight.

Southeast Minnesota

Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible through late evening. Residents should monitor watches and warnings for rapidly changing conditions.

Minnesota Sports

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings continue preseason preparations after opening the exhibition schedule. Coaching staff evaluations remain focused on depth positions as roster decisions approach later this month.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins open a three-game home series tonight against the Atlanta Braves at Target Field, beginning an important stretch of late-season games.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves remain in the offseason following their playoff run. Team executives continue preparations for training camp, with player development and roster continuity among the primary storylines.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild remain in offseason preparations as players continue informal workouts ahead of training camp next month.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Tonight

Twin Cities: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low around 47° .

Northwest: Mostly clear, 47–50° .

Northeast: Partly cloudy, 45–50° .

West Central: Mostly clear, 48–52° .

East Central: Partly cloudy, 47–50° .

Southwest: Evening thunderstorms, some severe, then clearing late. 48–53° .

Southeast: Thunderstorms ending late, then partly cloudy. 50–55°.

Wednesday

Statewide: Mostly sunny, less humid, and pleasant.

Highs: Northwest: 77–81° Northeast: 72–78° Twin Cities: 79–82° West Central: 79–82° East Central: 78–81° Southwest: 80–84° Southeast: 79–83°



72-Hour Extended Forecast (Beginning 6:00 PM Tuesday)

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear and comfortable.

Lows: 52–58° statewide.

Thursday

Partly sunny and warmer.

Afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorms develop, with a marginal risk for severe weather.

Highs: 81–85°.

Friday

Morning clouds giving way to partial sunshine.

A few isolated showers possible, but much of Minnesota remains dry.

Highs: 79–84°.

Saturday

Cooler and comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds.

A few morning showers possible before clearing.

Highs: 75–79°.

Fargo–Moorhead News — Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Here are the main local stories developing this afternoon and early evening:

🌊 Flood Diversion: Hoeven proposes protections for upstream farmers

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven outlined a two-part plan to protect Red River Valley farmers who could be affected by farmland flooding when the Fargo-Moorhead Metro Flood Diversion project operates. The proposal focuses on ensuring that the permanent flood-protection project works for both upstream and downstream communities.

🚔 Moorhead Flock cameras under scrutiny

Moorhead Police Chief Chris Helmick is defending the department’s use of Flock Safety automated license-plate readers amid growing public discussion about privacy and surveillance in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Helmick says safeguards are in place and that the technology assists officers investigating crimes.

🚨 Body recovered from Red River in Moorhead

Authorities say a person reported missing Sunday was recovered from the Red River in Moorhead Tuesday morning. The investigation remains ongoing.

🎰 Moorhead casino project faces uncertainty

The proposed White Earth Nation casino and resort project near Moorhead is facing significant uncertainty. WDAY reports that recent setbacks and changes within tribal leadership have fueled speculation that the project could be abandoned, although it remains formally proposed.

🏫 Moorhead High completes major renovation

Moorhead High School is marking completion of a five-year campus renovation, including a new theater and fine-arts spaces. The Aug. 18 grand opening includes tours, student performances and a free evening alumni showcase.

🏥 Sanford planning clinic inside Fargo South High School

Sanford Health is developing a $1.4 million primary-care clinic inside Fargo South High School. The project is intended to expand access to care while also giving students exposure to health-care careers.

⚕️ Fargo brothers combine medicine and athletics

Sanford Health is highlighting Fargo brothers Drew and Matt Glogoza, who grew up in the community and are now physicians at Sanford. Drew is a sports-medicine physician and team physician for several area programs, while Matt is an interventional cardiologist.

🐟 Coming this weekend: King Kat Tournament

The King Kat Tournament Trail is scheduled for the Red River on Aug. 21–22, bringing competitive catfish anglers from around the country to Fargo-Moorhead.

🌤️ Fargo–Moorhead Weather

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a mostly clear and cool Tuesday night, with temperatures falling to around 51°F in Fargo. Wednesday should be mostly sunny with a high near 84°F.

Looking ahead:

Wednesday night: Chance of showers, especially late; low around 59°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer, near 88° , with gusty winds.

Friday: Sunny, high around 86° .

Saturday: Sunny and cooler, near 83°.

Detroit Lakes News — Tuesday, August 18, 2026

I’m finding limited Detroit Lakes-specific reporting published today, but these are the most relevant developments I can verify as of this afternoon.

🌪️ Tornado recovery remains a major local story

The July 6 tornado that struck the Detroit Lakes/Becker County area continues to be an important backdrop for the community. The storm was subsequently rated EF2, with estimated peak winds of about 115 mph; multiple homes were damaged and residents were injured. Cleanup and recovery efforts continued after the storm.

📰 Local news coverage

The Detroit Lakes Newspapers, publisher of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, remains the area’s principal local newspaper source, covering Detroit Lakes, Becker County and the surrounding lakes region.

Local radio and television coverage is also provided by Leighton Media, 1340 KDLM, and TV3.

🌦️ Weather

Tuesday’s Minnesota weather pattern is producing showers and thunderstorms in parts of the state, but the most significant thunderstorm activity is expected farther south of the Twin Cities.

For Detroit Lakes, the broader northwest Minnesota pattern favors a quieter evening compared with southern Minnesota, followed by warmer weather Wednesday.

📍 Community

Detroit Lakes is also moving into the late-summer period following the 2026 Northwest Water Carnival, which ran July 10–19 and included the Parade of the Northwest, water events and numerous community activities. City documents show the event required extensive temporary street closures and public-space coordination.

Duluth–Superior News — Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Here’s the latest Twin Ports roundup I could verify this afternoon.

🔥 Duluth structure fire

Duluth firefighters are responding to a structure fire near Mesaba Avenue and West 2nd Street. The fire was active Tuesday afternoon, and officials were still working to determine the cause, extent of damage and whether anyone was injured.

🚧 Duluth Lakewalk closes for major improvement project

A section of the Lakewalk is closed beginning today for the next phase of the Lakewalk and Coastal Improvements project. The closure runs between Leif Erikson Park and Water Street, with a detour directing pedestrians around the construction.

The project is intended to make the shoreline and trail more resilient to future storms. Work includes moving portions of the trail away from the shoreline, coastal protection, improved water access and new wayfinding. The current work is expected to continue into late October, with additional work scheduled in 2027.

⛏️ Mining near the Boundary Waters

One of the biggest stories across northeast Minnesota today is Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order seeking to block nonferrous mining on federal lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The order comes four months after Congress reversed federal protections covering roughly 350 square miles in the watershed. The move is generating a split reaction, including disagreement among some northeastern Minnesota Democrats.

👮 Superior police shooting: no criminal charges

The Superior, Wisconsin, officer who fatally shot David Menton will not face criminal charges. The Douglas County district attorney determined that Officer Ibrahim Carson was legally entitled to use deadly force after Menton, who was wanted on a warrant, was found with a gun beneath him. The decision remains a significant Twin Ports public-safety story.

🔥 Superior house fire

A house fire in South Superior caused an estimated $100,000 in damage Monday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1500 block of North 56th Street around 3:15 p.m. and found heavy fire on the rear of the single-family house extending into the eaves and roofline. No injuries were reported.

🏛️ Superior City Council

The Superior Common Council is meeting tonight, Aug. 18. The meeting is being livestreamed by the city, with the council handling municipal legislation and resolutions.

🌲 Northern Minnesota wildfires

Wildfire activity remains a Northland concern, although recent rainfall and firefighting efforts have significantly reduced activity. Wisconsin DNR personnel are assisting Minnesota crews. Northern Minnesota fires have burned more than 66,000 acres this season, with some fires burning deeply into the peat layer.

🚗 Blatnik Bridge

The replacement of the aging Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior remains a major regional infrastructure story. Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation officials recently unveiled the first renderings of the new bridge.

🌤️ Twin Ports weather

For Duluth, tonight should be mostly clear and chilly, with a low around 55°F and northwest winds of 5–10 mph. Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high around 76°F.

The broader Northland forecast calls for a mostly dry Wednesday, followed by a good chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms Thursday. Friday should turn mostly sunny again.

Willmar News — Tuesday, August 18, 2026

I checked current reporting for Willmar and Kandiyohi County. There are fewer verified breaking stories from Willmar itself today than in some of the larger Minnesota markets, but several local and regional items are worth noting.

🚨 Kandiyohi County scams

Kandiyohi County officials are warning residents about scams involving families of people who are incarcerated. The warning was among the local stories being distributed by the area’s radio news network today.

🏠 Kandiyohi County housing

The Kandiyohi County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is currently seeking applicants for an Assistant Executive Director position. The opening was posted by Minnesota NAHRO on August 18.

🏛️ Local government

The Minnesota Association of Townships held its District 5 meeting in Willmar last week, bringing township officials from Kandiyohi, Meeker, Pope, Renville and Stearns counties together at the Willmar Conference Center. The meeting included an election and discussion of township issues.

📰 West Central Tribune

For the most detailed Willmar-area reporting, the principal local source remains the West Central Tribune Media. Its coverage area includes Willmar and surrounding west-central Minnesota communities.

📻 Local radio

Kwlm Am Radio 1340 and Lakeland Media are important local sources for breaking news, weather, agriculture and community information in the Willmar area.

🌩️ Weather is an important story tonight

The west-central Minnesota region is on the edge of today’s thunderstorm activity. Forecast guidance calls for showers and thunderstorms mainly south of the Twin Cities Tuesday afternoon and evening, followed by a generally sunny Wednesday.

There is also a marginal severe-weather risk extending across parts of central and southern Minnesota, including the broader Willmar area.

🏫 Schools

With the 2026–27 school year beginning around this time, Willmar-area families are in the back-to-school period, with registration and school-opening information becoming a significant community topic.

📌 What I’m not seeing

As of the latest searches, I am not finding a major confirmed breaking event in Willmar itself today—such as a major fire, fatal crash, large police incident or significant closure—that I would feel comfortable presenting as an August 18 headline.

The strongest specifically local item today is the Kandiyohi County scam warning, with weather and the beginning of the school year also relevant to residents.