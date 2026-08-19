Twin Cities

A pleasant late-summer day is ending across the metro with highs near 80 degrees, light northwest winds, and comfortable humidity. Clouds have steadily given way to sunshine, making for an excellent evening outdoors.

Emergency managers continue routine monitoring ahead of a stronger weather system expected to approach on Thursday, when scattered thunderstorms could develop during the late afternoon and evening.

Northwest Minnesota

Quiet weather dominates the Red River Valley and Lake of the Woods region this evening with light winds and seasonable temperatures.

Farmers are expected to have favorable harvesting and field conditions through Thursday morning before storm chances increase later in the day.

Northeast Minnesota

Duluth, the Iron Range, and the Arrowhead are enjoying cool, dry conditions tonight.

Lake Superior communities can expect light winds and good visibility through Thursday morning before increasing cloud cover develops later tomorrow.

West Central Minnesota

Mostly clear skies will continue overnight with comfortable temperatures falling into the 50s.

Thursday begins dry before scattered showers and thunderstorms become possible late in the afternoon.

East Central Minnesota

A calm evening is expected from St. Cloud through Hinckley with light northwest winds and cool overnight temperatures.

Thursday remains warm before the next cold front approaches by evening.

Southwest Minnesota

Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds late Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures tomorrow should climb into the lower 80s before storms become possible toward evening.

Southeast Minnesota

Rochester and surrounding communities will enjoy a quiet night with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday will be warm and partly sunny before scattered thunderstorms arrive late in the day.

Minnesota Sports

Vikings

The Vikings continue preparing for their upcoming preseason matchup with Baltimore.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell has named Kyler Murray the team’s starting quarterback heading into the regular season while competition continues for the backup role.

Twins

The Twins defeated the Atlanta Braves 4–1 Tuesday night at Target Field.

Josh Bell hit a two-run first-inning homer, Ryan Jeffers added two RBI doubles, and Zebby Matthews earned his third straight victory as Minnesota goes for a series sweep today.

Timberwolves

With the NBA offseason continuing, attention remains on franchise growth after soaring NBA valuations. Analysts estimate the Timberwolves could now be valued near $4 billion, reflecting the league’s booming business environment.

Wild

The Wild continue offseason preparations for training camp.

The club is moving television and streaming broadcasts in-house for the upcoming season, a change designed to simplify viewing options for Minnesota fans.

Minnesota Statewide Forecast

Tonight

Mostly clear statewide.

Comfortable humidity.

Lows: Northwest: 50–55° Northeast: 48–54° Central: 54–58° Twin Cities: 58–61° Southern Minnesota: 58–63°



Thursday

Partly sunny and warmer.

Highs generally 78–84° .

Thunderstorms developing late afternoon and evening, with a few storms capable of strong winds and heavy rain as a cold front moves through.

72-Hour Extended Forecast (Beginning 6:00 PM)

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending west to east overnight.

Lows: 55–63°.

Friday

Cooler and less humid.

Mostly sunny.

Highs: 72–78°.

Saturday

Sunny to partly cloudy.

Pleasant with low humidity.

Highs: 74–80°.

Light winds statewide.

That concludes your Minnesota Early Evening News for Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 6:00 PM CDT. Stay safe and enjoy the pleasant evening before thunderstorms return on Thursday.

Fargo–Moorhead Evening News

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Top Stories

Red River recovery investigation: Moorhead Police have identified the man whose body was recovered from the Red River as 27-year-old Luis Ramos of Fargo . Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play, and the death appears to be a drowning after the man entered the river several days earlier.

Downtown Moorhead redevelopment: Downtown Moorhead Inc. reports several major projects are moving forward, including the return of City Hall to its renovated building this fall and an $8 million Essentia Health clinic and urgent care facility in the former Wells Fargo building. Officials say the investments are intended to strengthen downtown business activity.

Fargo Police community contest: Fargo Police are asking residents to vote for the winning designs in the department’s annual children’s sticker contest. Voting is open through Monday on the department’s social media platforms.

Road construction: Motorists should continue to expect delays around several Fargo-Moorhead construction zones. Officials encourage drivers to allow extra travel time and watch for changing traffic patterns.

Sports

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks: The RedHawks opened their road series in Sioux City with a 9–6 victory over the Explorers and continue their push toward the postseason.

High school fall sports practices continue across the metro as football, volleyball, soccer, and cross-country teams prepare for the upcoming season.

Weather

Tonight: Mostly clear with comfortable humidity. Northwest winds 5–10 mph. Low 55–60°.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer with highs around 80–83° . A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms develops during the late afternoon and evening.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms ending overnight. Low near 60°.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid with highs in the mid-70s.

That’s your Fargo–Moorhead Evening News for Wednesday, August 19, 2026. Have a safe evening.

Duluth–Superior News

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Here are the major stories developing across the Twin Ports today.

🚧 Blatnik Bridge crash

A semi-truck and trailer overturned on the Superior side of the Blatnik Bridge around 7:45 a.m., blocking both northbound lanes toward Duluth. The closure lasted several hours, with motorists advised to use the Bong Bridge or Oliver Bridge. MnDOT reported the northbound lanes reopened at about 2:30 p.m.

💧 Superior water utility proposal

The Superior City Council is advancing a resolution concerning the city’s water utility, one of the major local government stories being followed in the Twin Ports today.

🔥 Duluth house fire

A vacant home on Mesaba Avenue in Duluth was destroyed by fire, with the Duluth Fire Department providing additional information as the investigation continues.

🛣️ Duluth road work

A section of Pecan Avenue is scheduled to close Wednesday as construction work continues. Drivers should watch for detours and allow additional time in the affected area.

🌊 Lakewalk work coming

Work is scheduled to begin on portions of the Duluth Lakewalk, with a detour planned as construction gets underway.

⛏️ Iron Range mining controversy

The controversy over Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order restricting permitting for certain copper-nickel mining projects near the Boundary Waters is continuing to reverberate across northeast Minnesota. Congressman Pete Stauber and several state lawmakers held a press conference in Virginia today criticizing the order, with Iron Range labor leaders and local mayors expected to participate.

🎓 UMD medical students

The University of Minnesota Medical School is welcoming its Class of 2030, including 65 students at the Duluth campus. The Duluth campus will hold its White Coat Ceremony Friday, August 21, at the Marshall Performing Arts Center.

🌤️ Twin Ports weather

Duluth–Superior is enjoying a cool, dry and comfortable Wednesday. Patchy morning fog was expected to dissipate, followed by mostly sunny skies and light winds around 5 mph.