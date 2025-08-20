Minimum Wage Hike to Take Effect in 2026

The state announced that Minnesota’s minimum wage will increase to $11.41 per hour on January 1, 2026, reflecting a 2.5 percent inflation adjustment (a 28-cent raise). This applies statewide and also affects higher wage floors in Minneapolis and St. Paul, which are set to rise in 2026 as well.

Minnesota Sues TikTok Over Alleged Harmful Practices

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit on August 19, 2025, accusing TikTok of deploying addictive algorithms targeting young users—leading to mental health harms—and violating state consumer protection laws. The suit seeks steps to curb harmful features, and penalties of up to $25,000 per child affected.

Cold Case Breakthrough in Sartell

A remarkable discovery occurred when a local fisherman found a submerged 1960s-era Buick in the Mississippi River near Sartell. The car matched a cold case involving Roy Benn, who disappeared in September 1967. Human remains recovered inside were identified via VIN confirmation, providing long-awaited closure to his family.

Gable Steveson’s MMA Debut Announced

Minnesota-born Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson is set to make his mixed martial arts debut at LFA 217 on September 12, 2025, at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake. The fight will stream live on UFC Fight Pass.

State Honors Fallen Firefighter with Half-Staff Flags

Governor Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset Thursday, in memory of volunteer firefighter Laura Zumbusch-Wood, who tragically died in the line of duty on July 27, 2025. She is remembered for her bravery, community service, and contributions to planning a new fire station.

Sudden Death of Le Sueur Officer Karl Haugen

The Le Sueur Police Department is grieving the unexpected passing of Officer Karl Haugen, age 41, who died off duty on August 18, 2025. Haugen had served the community since 2008 and held the role of Chief in neighboring Henderson from 2017–2019. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Donation Dumping Scandal in Shoreview

A Minnesota family paid $1,500 to a junk-hauling company to donate a truckload of furniture, baby clothes, and more. They were devastated to discover their carefully chosen items were dumped—bulldozed at a landfill—instead of being repurposed or donated, as promised. The family captured video footage of their sentimental items crushed in debris.

Here are some major news highlights affecting Greater Minnesota on August 20, 2025:

1. ICE Eyes Reopening of Appleton Prison for Immigrant Detention

ICE is considering reopening the long-shuttered Prairie Correctional Facility in Appleton, Minnesota, as part of a $45 billion plan to double immigrant detention capacity. The facility, which closed in 2010, could be repurposed to address crowded detention facilities.

2. Threats to Regional Water Supplies from Data Centers and Industrial Development

Proposed mines, factories, and data center developments in central Minnesota have raised alarms about overtaxing underground aquifers that supply up to 40% of Great Lakes water and essential drinking water for nearly 75% of Minnesotans. A 2024 DNR review also flagged agricultural irrigation and other permitted activities as harmful to tributaries of the Mississippi River.

3. Open Campaign: Rep. Kristin Robbins Enters GOP Gubernatorial Race

State Representative Kristin Robbins (R–Maple Grove) officially launched her campaign for governor, joining a crowded Republican field that includes former candidates like Scott Jensen and Kendall Qualls. As chair of the House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee, she's known for scrutinizing the current administration. Her past endorsement of Nikki Haley may create friction within the party. Political analysts currently rate the 2026 race as "likely Democratic," and the DFL has criticized her policy positions.

4. Opening Weekend Forecast: Great Minnesota State Fair

Warm and sunny weather is expected just in time for the opening of the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, August 21. Historical attendance data shows that opening day—typically the first Thursday—is the least crowded, with average attendance around 103,000. However, with favorable weather conditions this year, attendance could be higher than usual.

Additional Highlights

Local Event Series Returns

The Minnesota Valley Community Concert Association continues its tradition of bringing cultural performances to West Central Minnesota for the 2025–26 season.

Mental Health Facility Opens in Stillwater

AMFM Healthcare has opened its adult residential mental health treatment facility, A Mission for Michael, in Stillwater as of August 18, expanding access to evidence-based mental health services in the region.

Summary

Immigration policy : ICE’s plan to potentially repurpose Prairie Correctional Facility signals increased detention capacity in rural Minnesota.

Environmental concerns : Proposed industrial projects may stress critical water resources, prompting scrutiny of aquifer and river health.

Politics : Republican Rep. Kristin Robbins has entered the governor’s race, adding to a competitive GOP primary.

Community & Culture: The State Fair opens with great weather; concerts resume in rural areas; mental health care expands with a new facility.

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness