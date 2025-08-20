Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Every time the minimum wage is raised, everyone making more than the new minimum wage essentially gets a wage cut if they don’t get the same percentage increase. The vast majority won’t.

I remember when, back in the 70s the minimum wage was increased several times. I was working a minimum wage job that promised periodic raises. Every time I got a raise, the minimum wage increased and my raise was wiped out.

