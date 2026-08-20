Top Stories

Minnesota is monitoring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms this evening, especially across central and southern portions of the state. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary concerns, with a low tornado risk in isolated areas.

Communities across Minnesota are preparing for a much quieter and cooler weather pattern heading into the weekend after tonight’s storm system moves through.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings (NFL)

The Vikings continue joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens as training camp intensifies.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell and the coaching staff remain focused on evaluating position battles before the final preseason games.

Minnesota also addressed offensive line depth by adding competition at center during camp.

Minnesota Twins (MLB)

The Twins completed a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves with a 6–4 victory Wednesday night.

Kody Clemens drove in three runs, Brooks Lee added the go-ahead RBI, and Yoendrys Gómez earned his 20th save of the season.

Minnesota now carries momentum into its next series after an impressive homestand.

Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA)

The Timberwolves remain in offseason mode as preparations continue for training camp.

Team officials continue implementing their new local television and streaming partnership ahead of the upcoming season.

Minnesota Wild (NHL)

The Wild continue preparations for the 2026–27 NHL season.

Fans will notice a new television and streaming format this year as the organization begins producing and distributing its own broadcasts.

Statewide Weather

Tonight

Twin Cities: Evening thunderstorms, some severe. Low 64° .

Northwest Minnesota: Thunderstorms ending overnight. Low 57° .

Northeast Minnesota: Showers and storms with areas of fog late. Low 54° .

West Central Minnesota: Storms early, clearing after midnight. Low 59° .

East Central Minnesota: Thunderstorms likely through the evening. Low 60° .

Southwest Minnesota: Strong storms possible before midnight. Low 61° .

Southeast Minnesota: Evening thunderstorms with locally heavy rain. Low 63°.

Friday

Twin Cities: Partly sunny with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 79° .

Northwest Minnesota: Mostly sunny. High 75° .

Northeast Minnesota: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower. High 69° .

West Central Minnesota: Mostly sunny. High 77° .

East Central Minnesota: Partly sunny. High 76° .

Southwest Minnesota: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80° .

Southeast Minnesota: Partly sunny with a slight shower chance. High 78°.

Extended Forecast (Beginning 6:00 PM Thursday)

Friday Night

Clearing skies statewide.

Lows 52–60°.

Saturday

Sunny and comfortable.

Highs 72–80° with low humidity.

Sunday

Mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs 76–84° .

Dry weather continues across most of Minnesota.

That concludes the Minnesota Early Evening News for Thursday, August 20, 2026. Have a safe evening, especially if you’re traveling during thunderstorms.

Twin Cities Metro News

Thursday, August 20, 2026 – Early Evening Update

Severe weather expected this evening. The National Weather Service and local forecasters warn that thunderstorms moving into the Twin Cities between 5:00 and 9:00 p.m. could produce damaging winds, large hail, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. Conditions improve overnight, with cooler, less humid weather expected Friday and through the weekend.

METRO Blue Line service resumes today. Metro Transit has restored Blue Line light rail service after a summer shutdown for major infrastructure improvements. Crews replaced rail, upgraded signals, and improved stations to increase reliability and reduce travel times. Additional station renovations are planned next year.

Minnesota State Fair preparations are in full swing. With the Great Minnesota Get-Together opening in one week, officials are encouraging visitors to plan transportation ahead of time, including using Metro Transit park-and-ride buses and other public transportation options to reduce congestion.

Twin Cities business growth continues. Bakery and café chain Paris Baguette announced plans to open six additional Twin Cities-area locations, citing strong customer demand at its existing cafés in the metro.

Weekend events preview. The metro will host several community events this weekend, including the Night Circuson Raspberry Island in St. Paul, PickleFest at Forgotten Star Brewing, the Midwest Black Book Fair in North Minneapolis, and the Tour des Jardins bicycle tour through St. Paul’s urban gardens.

Evening Weather

The Twin Cities should expect increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing during the evening commute. Some storms may become severe before moving east later tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s overnight, followed by a pleasant Friday with highs near 80°F, lower humidity, and partly sunny skies.

Fargo–Moorhead Early Evening News

Thursday, August 20, 2026 – 6:00 PM CDT

Top Stories

Strong thunderstorms possible this evening. The Fargo–Moorhead area is under a risk for severe thunderstorms through the evening hours. Forecasters say the strongest storms could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning before cooler, drier air arrives overnight.

Drought remains a growing concern. Despite today’s chance of storms, much of the Red River Valley continues to experience severe drought conditions. Portions of Clay County, Minnesota, near Moorhead have entered extreme drought, and officials continue encouraging residents to conserve water.

Teachers Home Project expands support. Fargo-based nonprofit Teachers Home Project is helping educators in North Dakota and Minnesota become homeowners through homebuyer education, grants for closing costs, and partnerships with local lenders and real estate professionals to improve teacher retention.

Harvest season safety. Clay County Extension horticulture educators are reminding gardeners to use tested canning recipes and approved jars when preserving fruits and vegetables this season to reduce the risk of foodborne illness.

Local Government & Transportation

The Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Council of Governments (Metro COG) held its regularly scheduled Policy Board meeting this afternoon to discuss regional transportation and planning issues affecting the metro area.

Drivers in West Fargo should continue to expect delays from several ongoing road construction projects, including work on 1st Street, 26th Street Northwest, and portions of 9th Street East. Detours remain in place.

Sports

Fall high school sports competition begins this week across Minnesota and North Dakota, with girls’ tennis opening the competitive season. Local attention also remains on former Minnesota State Moorhead quarterback Jake Strand, who recently made his NFL preseason debut with the Atlanta Falcons.

Evening Weather

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, some possibly severe before midnight. Low around 60°F . Southwest winds becoming northwest overnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid, and pleasant with a high near 78°F and light northwest winds.

Weekend Outlook: Sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s and only a slight chance of showers early next week.

Detroit Lakes News

Thursday, August 20, 2026 – Early Evening Update

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorms expected this evening. Becker County is under the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms through the evening. Forecasters say storms could bring damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning before cooler, drier air moves into the area overnight.

Recovery continues after July’s EF-2 tornado. Becker County and Detroit Lakes continue rebuilding after the EF-2 tornado that struck the area last month. Cleanup, repairs to homes and businesses, and assistance for affected residents remain ongoing following widespread damage.

Tourism remains strong. Despite the recent storm damage, Detroit Lakes continues to welcome visitors during the late summer season. Local beaches, downtown businesses, and recreational areas remain busy as families enjoy the area’s lakes and outdoor attractions before Labor Day.

Community

Area residents are preparing for late-summer community events and the upcoming harvest season, while local organizations continue offering support to residents impacted by July’s tornado.

Sports

Detroit Lakes High School fall sports are beginning preseason competition, with football, volleyball, girls’ swimming and diving, cross country, and girls’ tennis teams preparing for the opening weeks of their seasons.

Weather

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening, with a few storms potentially severe.

Low around 58°F .

Winds becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid.

High near 76°F .

Northwest winds 10–15 mph.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday: Sunny, high near 78°F .

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high around 80°F with comfortable humidity.

Duluth–Superior News

Thursday, August 20, 2026 — Early Evening

Here are the main stories affecting the Twin Ports and Northland today:

🌧️ Weather is the big story

The Northland is seeing a return to unsettled weather. Forecasters are watching for thunderstorms this evening, with the strongest storms capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Riskcovering portions of the I-35 corridor into northwest Wisconsin, with a Marginal Risk extending toward the Iron Range.

🌲 Boundary Waters wildfire recovery

Fire crews continue working on the northern Minnesota wildfires, but the situation has improved enough for additional Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness access to reopen. Two entry points along the Echo Trail are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, August 25 following weeks of wildfire-related closures.

The latest Northland wildfire update says the Little Knife Fire is about 90% contained, while the Sioux and Camp fires continue to receive suppression and mop-up work. More than 1,600 of the Superior National Forest’s roughly 2,000 campsites had reopened as of last week’s update.

🌉 Blatnik Bridge replacement

The proposed replacement for the Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior remains a major regional transportation story. MnDOT, WisDOT and project contractors recently unveiled new renderings. The planned bridge includes a 12-foot-wide protected pedestrian and bicycle path, overlooks/rest areas and a redesigned Wisconsin-side interchange.

☕ New business opens in Duluth

7 Brew Coffee celebrated the grand opening of its first Duluth-area location on Anderson Road today, adding another national drive-through coffee chain to the Twin Ports market.

📰 What’s happening around Superior

Superior continues to see attention on its water-utility system, with the Superior City Council advancing a resolution concerning a potential water-utility takeover. The issue is among the local government stories being followed in the Twin Ports.

🌊 Around Lake Superior

Late August marks the beginning of fall bird migration around Lake Superior. Common nighthawks are beginning their southward migration, with larger movements of songbirds and raptors expected over the next several weeks.

Looking ahead

Friday should bring a noticeable improvement, with intervals of clouds and sunshine. The weekend looks even better, with mostly sunny skies Saturday and pleasant conditions Sunday.

Willmar News — Thursday, August 20, 2026

I checked current local and regional reporting for Willmar and Kandiyohi County. The local-news picture is relatively quiet today, but there are several items worth noting.

⛳ Minnesota Four-Ball Championship concludes in Willmar

The 65th Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Four-Ball Championship wrapped up Wednesday at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar. St. Thomas-bound teammates Braydon Pulcanio and Collin Ramos won the championship after a three-way playoff. All three teams finished regulation at 17-under par, with Pulcanio and Ramos winning on the third playoff hole.

🏫 Fall sports underway

The Minnesota high-school fall sports season is getting into full swing. Willmar’s teams are preparing for the opening weeks of competition, including football and other fall activities. Local coverage describes the 2026 Willmar Cardinals football team as emphasizing a gritty, physical identity heading into the season.

🌾 Kandiyohi County agriculture & 4-H

The 2026 Kandiyohi County Fair concluded earlier this month, running August 5–8 at the county fairgrounds in Willmar. County 4-H programming continues, with local youth involved in agricultural, educational and community activities.

🌩️ Weather becomes the main story tonight

A round of thunderstorms is expected to move across Minnesota this evening. The primary concerns are strong winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall. The broader west-central Minnesota region could see storms develop or strengthen during the evening.

For Willmar, that means keeping an eye on the sky through the evening, particularly if you’re attending an outdoor event or traveling. Conditions should become quieter behind the storms.