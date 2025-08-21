State Fair Opens Today

The 2025 Minnesota State Fair kicked off under sunny skies, introducing 70 new beverages and innovative foods like Somali Street Fries and the “Fawaffle.” The “Brewed in Minnesota” exhibit features 200+ local craft beers.

Minnesota Sues TikTok

Attorney General Keith Ellison filed suit against TikTok, accusing the platform of addictive algorithms targeting youth. The state seeks penalties and reforms to protect children’s mental health.

Cold Case Breakthrough

A fisherman discovered a submerged 1963 Buick in the Mississippi River, believed to belong to Roy Benn, missing since 1967. Officials hope this closes a decades-old mystery.

Sports Headlines

Vikings traded DT Harrison Phillips to the Jets, fueling speculation of a future offensive move.

Golden Gophers football gears up for 2025 season with a young quarterback and new transfers.

Twins face the Oakland A’s at Target Field, aiming to end a recent slump.

Cultural & Infrastructure News

Plans unveiled for a $70 million Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame complex with an NHL-size rink and museum. Meanwhile, gender inclusivity in Vikings cheerleading sparks statewide conversation.

Greater Minnesota News Bulletin – August 21, 2025

Southern Minnesota Flooding

Two southern Minnesota counties have declared states of emergency after heavy storms caused widespread flooding and an estimated $200,000 in damage. Crews are repairing roads and assisting residents as local officials seek disaster relief funds.

Iron Range: Growth & Jobs

Governor Tim Walz celebrated two major developments on the Iron Range:

New pre-K–12 school opening in the Nashwauk–Keewatin district

First new taconite mine in 50 years, projected to create hundreds of jobs and boost the regional economy

Lottery Theft in Fergus Falls

Two former employees of Lakeway Express, Donovan Bolden (33) and Heidi Hagen (50), have been charged with stealing $9,000 in lottery tickets earlier this year. Prosecutors cite state lottery fraud and theft charges.

Cybersecurity Lessons from St. Paul

After a major ransomware attack in July, St. Paul continues recovery efforts under “Operation Secure St. Paul.” City staff underwent mass password resets and system upgrades—serving as a warning for other Minnesota municipalities to strengthen cyber defenses.

Summary: Greater Minnesota faces challenges and opportunities—from storm recovery in the south to economic revival in the north. While rural regions rebuild and grow, local leaders are reminded of the importance of security, integrity, and resilience.

