1. Minnesota Wild Locks In Marco Rossi — 3-Year, $15M Deal

The Minnesota Wild secured young forward Marco Rossi with a three-year contract worth $15 million. The 23-year-old, fresh off a strong rookie season tallying 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists), becomes a key piece in the team’s future.

2. Ospreys Disrupt High School Fall Sports

At Apple Valley High School, a pair of ospreys nesting atop a stadium light pole forced daytime-only scheduling for football and soccer games. With the birds now fledging, officials plan to relocate the nest safely, in coordination with the DNR.

3. Wild Rice Sulfate Standard Enforcement Sparks Tensions

Efforts to enforce stricter sulfate limits in wild rice waters have stirred controversy. While environmental groups and Indigenous tribes support the protection of this culturally significant resource, mining operators warn the regulation may threaten local jobs.

4. Minnesota United Signs EPL Midfielder

Minnesota United FC has bolstered their squad by signing midfielder Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland A.F.C. The new addition boosts the team ahead of the upcoming MLS season.

5. DFL Revokes Endorsement of Omar Fateh in Mayoral Race

The Minnesota DFL has rescinded its endorsement of Omar Fateh in the Minneapolis mayoral race, citing significant flaws in the endorsement process—particularly issues with an Excel-based vote tabulation system. Consequently, the local party will refrain from endorsing any candidate in the race.

6. State Fair: Storms on Day Two

Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair should pack a poncho—light rain and passing storms are expected on Day 2 of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Additionally, opening day saw near-record attendance, though park-and-ride lines were notably long.

7. Timberwolves vs Fever: Lynx Ready for Crucial WNBA Matchup

The Minnesota Lynx face the Indiana Fever tonight in a high-stakes game with playoff implications. Fans are tuned in to see if the Lynx, currently atop the league, can continue their strong form.

8. Lawsuit Against TikTok Over Youth Harm

Minnesota has joined a growing chorus of states suing TikTok, alleging the platform’s algorithm promotes addictive behaviors in young users. AG Keith Ellison seeks legal action to curb harmful digital practices, though TikTok maintains it has implemented safety features.

9. Cold Case Breakthrough: 1967 Disappearance Solved

A recreational fishing trip may have unlocked a decades-old mystery: near Sartell, a fisherman discovered a submerged 1963 Buick, suspected to belong to Roy Benn—a St. Cloud man missing since 1967. The car was identified via its VIN and may bring closure to Benn’s surviving family.

10. Vikings Explore Reunion with Adam Thielen

On his 35th birthday, reports surfaced that the Vikings are exploring trade options to bring back veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen from the Panthers—potentially reinforcing their offense amid current depth issues.

Key Highlights from Around the State

1. Soil Health School in Southwest Minnesota

A regenerative agriculture "school" launched in southwestern Minnesota, drawing young farmers who are eager to learn sustainable practices and improve soil health. This reflects a growing movement toward environmentally conscious farming in rural areas.

2. Farmland Gift to Minnesota State Mankato

Sherry Arndt, an alumna of Minnesota State Mankato, donated 160 acres of family farmland to the university. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in Comfrey, marking a significant contribution to educational and agricultural programs at the institution.

3. Social Security Fraud Case

A Minnesota woman was sentenced to prison after posing as her deceased mother for 25 years to continue collecting Social Security payments amounting to over $360,000. Her scheme was uncovered, and legal consequences are now in effect.

