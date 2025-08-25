Here’s what’s making headlines in Minnesota on August 25, 2025:

Weather & Outdoors

Chilly August morning—first frost

An early-season frost hit northeast Minnesota as fall-like air moved in. Temperatures dipped near freezing, prompting frost advisories for parts of northeastern Minnesota. It’s a rare August frost that hints at cooler days ahead.

State Fair weather stays mild and sunny

At the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, expect comfortable temperatures (upper 60s to around 70°F) with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds, making for ideal fairgoing weather.

Culture & Community

State Fair hits its stride

Week two of the Minnesota State Fair begins today in Falcon Heights. Saturday drew nearly 199,000 visitors, and today is “Senior Day,” with gate admission at $15 for those 65 and up. The “Happy Together Tour” featuring The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Vogues, and The Cowsills takes the Grandstand stage tonight.

Take a step back in time—self-guided walking tour debuts

The Minnesota Historical Society is offering a new self-guided History Walking Tour at the State Fair. It’s a great way to explore the fair’s past on your own schedule.

Sports

Lynx shine: Collier scores massive 32-point return

Napheesa Collier made a triumphant return from injury, scoring 32 points and hauling in nine rebounds to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 97–84 win over Indiana. The Lynx hit 57.1% from both the floor and beyond the arc.

Vikings roster drama—cuts underway

The Vikings’ preseason has concluded, and teams are now making the tough cuts down to the final 53-man roster by August 27. A buzzworthy move: veteran DT Harrison Phillips was traded to the Jets, opening roster spots for younger talent. Rookie QB Max Brosmer also impressed and is emerging as a serious backup option.

Politics & Civic Affairs

Brianna Decker joins Minnesota Frost coaching staff

Hockey legend and Hall of Famer Brianna Decker has been named assistant coach for the Minnesota Frost. Decker brings a decorated playing history—including Olympic gold and multiple World Championship titles—and coaching experience with U.S. youth teams.

Economy & Ag

Crops thriving—Minnesota tops yield potential charts

Agriculture update: Minnesota currently leads the U.S. in crop yield potential, according to Pro Farmer. Wanda Patsche, a Minnesota pork producer, reports that overall crop conditions are looking very favorable entering harvest.

Headlines at a Glance (Additional Key Stories)

Cottage Grove GOP Rep. Tom Dippel launches Senate campaign.

Fatal crashes mar Minnesota roads—A teen died in a Meeker County collision; a Waconia man was killed in a crash with a semi.

Summary

Expect crisp, fall-like mornings across northeast Minnesota, ideal fair-weather at the State Fair, exciting developments in local sports—especially the Lynx and Vikings—and notable news in agriculture, coaching, and politics. Let me know if you’d like to zoom in on any of these stories—fair food, the Lynx’s season outlook, campus events, or more!

Here’s what’s happening across Greater Minnesota on August 25, 2025:

1. Tragic Mankato Duplex Fire

In Mankato, a devastating fire broke out early Monday morning in a duplex on Bradley Street. Two children lost their lives, while a man and another child escaped safely. An injured woman was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause, which is believed to be non-intentional.CBS News

2. Frost Advisory for Northeast Minnesota

The National Weather Service out of Duluth has issued a frost advisory for the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 26, affecting central and north St. Louis Counties, as well as the northern portions of Cook and Lake Counties—including areas such as Ely, Isabella, Hibbing, Voyageurs National Park, and parts of the Boundary Waters. Forecasts indicate temperatures could fall to 34°F between 3–9 a.m., posing risks to sensitive vegetation.KAXE

3. Statewide Health Insurance Premiums Rising in 2026

It’s not just the weather cooling down—health insurance premiums are expected to rise next year. Federal Affordable Care Act subsidies will expire at the end of 2025, likely resulting in increased costs for many Minnesotans across the state, including those in Greater Minnesota.

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness