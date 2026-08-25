Minnesota Headlines

Northern Minnesota

A cold front is pushing across the state this evening, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to northeast Minnesota. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds, especially near the Arrowhead.

Cooler and less humid air will begin arriving overnight.

Northwest Minnesota

Mostly dry conditions are expected this evening, with skies gradually clearing behind the front. Agriculture continues to benefit from recent rainfall, while harvest preparations are beginning in some early-season crops.

West Central Minnesota

Any isolated afternoon showers are ending, with improving conditions overnight. Temperatures will cool into the 50s by Wednesday morning.

East Central Minnesota

Thunderstorm chances continue through the evening before ending overnight. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms may produce hail and gusty winds.

Southwest Minnesota

Warm and breezy conditions continue through sunset with only a slight chance of an isolated shower. Cooler, drier air arrives overnight.

Southeast Minnesota

Evening thunderstorms remain possible before skies gradually clear late tonight. Wednesday will be noticeably less humid.

Minnesota Sports

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings unveiled new uniforms for their upcoming NFC North “Rivalries Game” against the Detroit Lions.

The team continues final roster evaluations as the regular season opener approaches.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins defeated the Athletics 9-6 Monday night.

Zebby Matthews earned his eighth victory after pitching seven strong innings.

Josh Bell drove in three runs, while Byron Buxton scored four times as Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves remain in offseason preparations with training camp just weeks away. No major team announcements were reported today.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild continue offseason workouts and roster preparations ahead of training camp. No significant player transactions or injury updates were reported today.

Statewide Weather

Tonight

Northwest: Partly cloudy, low 50–55°

Northeast: Showers and thunderstorms ending overnight, low 48–55°

West Central: Mostly clear, low 52–56°

East Central: Evening storms, then clearing, low 53–58°

Southwest: Mostly clear, low 55–60°

Southeast: Evening thunderstorms, becoming partly cloudy, low 56–61°

Wednesday

Sunny to partly sunny statewide.

Less humid with comfortable conditions.

High temperatures: Northwest: 74–78° Northeast: 70–75° West Central: 76–80° East Central: 75–79° Southwest: 78–82° Southeast: 76–80°



72-Hour Extended Forecast

Beginning 6:00 PM Tuesday

Wednesday Night

Clear and cool.

Lows 48–58° statewide.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasant.

Highs 75–82° with low humidity.

Friday

Partly sunny and warmer.

Highs 78–84° .

Dry for most areas.

Saturday Outlook

Warmer and more humid.

Increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms by late day and into the evening as a more active weather pattern returns.

Twin Cities Metro News — Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Here are the main Twin Cities stories developing today, based on reporting published or updated August 25.

✈️ MSP Airport adds tactile navigation maps

Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport has installed new tactile maps designed to make navigating the terminals easier for travelers who are blind or have low vision. MPR reports that the maps were installed last month and are located at several points in Terminal 1. They can also help sighted travelers orient themselves in the airport.

🚧 St. Paul closes part of Payne Avenue for safety project

A section of Payne Avenue between Maryland Avenue and Case Avenue is closed as St. Paul begins the first phase of a two-year pedestrian-safety project. Construction began Monday, Aug. 24, and the current work is expected to continue through October, depending on weather and construction conditions.

🏛️ National political gathering draws activists to Twin Cities

Thousands of activists have gathered in Minneapolis–St. Paul for the National Convergence for Democracy, a late-August conference focused on organizing and defending democratic institutions ahead of the 2026 elections.

⚖️ Federal immigration case continues

A federal judge in Minnesota is examining the Justice Department’s case involving journalist Don Lemon, following his arrest in connection with coverage of immigration protests in Minneapolis. The court is considering whether the government’s case should proceed.

🚔 St. Paul considers future of license-plate readers

St. Paul is considering whether to end contracts with Flock, the company providing automated license-plate reader technology. Privacy advocates have raised concerns about the technology, while police argue that the cameras have helped investigate and reduce vehicle theft.

🍜 New Twin Cities-area restaurant news

The local restaurant scene continues to shift. The Star Tribune reports that Tom’s Thai has opened in Uptown Minneapolis at the former Amore/Pinoli location, while Wonders Ice Cream plans to close its St. Paul location on University Avenue after Sept. 13. Its Maplewood Mall and Eden Prairie locations will remain open.

⚾ St. Paul Saints plan Native American Heritage Night

The St. Paul Saints announced that Thursday, Aug. 27, will feature Native American Heritage Night. The team will wear special jerseys incorporating a map of Minnesota and Dakota-language elements.

🎵 Target Field hosts My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance performed at Target Field in Minneapolis Monday night, Aug. 24, as part of its Black Parade 2026 Tour. The concert featured extensive theatrical production and pyrotechnics.

Fargo–Moorhead News — Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Here are the leading local stories I’m finding this afternoon/evening for the Fargo–Moorhead area.

🚔 Moorhead truck-rampage suspect arrested in Fargo

Timothy Lowseth, 39, was arrested Tuesday morning after a roughly 45-minute standoff at a South Fargo home.

Fargo police were called around 8:28 a.m. to the 100 block of 15th Street South after reports of a disturbance involving a wanted man. Police say Lowseth refused commands to leave and threatened officers. He eventually surrendered around 9:17 a.m. without further incident.

Lowseth was booked into the Cass County Jail on suspicion of terrorizing and preventing arrest, and he also faces an active Moorhead warrant stemming from the July 30 truck incident that caused extensive property damage in a south Moorhead neighborhood.

🦬 NDSU prepares for historic FBS debut

There’s major excitement around North Dakota State University as the Bison prepare to play their first game as an FBS program Saturday against Jacksonville State at the Fargodome.

The move ends NDSU’s extraordinary 22-year run in the FCS, during which the Bison won 10 national championships. NDSU will compete in the Mountain West this season.

The transition has also brought major changes, including additional scholarships, increased operating costs and a substantially different schedule. The Bison are already looking ahead to road games in California, Las Vegas and Honolulu.

🧒 Child-care assistance ending for North Dakota families

A program affecting working families in Fargo and throughout North Dakota is scheduled to end in September.

The ND Working Parents Child Care Relief Program currently assists 524 working parents representing 61 employers. Participating employers contribute toward eligible child-care expenses, with the state program providing matching funds.

The program was created using federal COVID-relief money and was designed partly to help North Dakota attract and retain workers. Its expiration could mean higher child-care costs for participating families.

🎵 Remembering Fargo’s connection to Bobby Vee

Today also brings a local musical-history note: Robert “Bob” Korum, the drummer for Bobby Vee and the Shadows and the last surviving member of the original Shadows, was being remembered in Fargo.

Korum died July 16 at age 86. His funeral-home obituary notes that he and the group stepped in to perform at the Fargo-Moorhead Armory on February 3, 1959, after Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in the plane crash that became known as The Day the Music Died.

Detroit Lakes News — Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Here are the most notable Detroit Lakes–area developments I could verify for today.

🌈 Detroit Lakes school rainbow-symbol policy remains in effect

A major local story is the continuing controversy over a Detroit Lakes school policy banning rainbow symbols on school property. At a packed school-board meeting Monday night, the board voted 3–3 on a motion to postpone further consideration of the policy. Because the motion failed, the policy remains in place as students return to school.

The issue generated emotional public testimony, including comments from current students and community members. The next regularly scheduled school-board meeting is September 28.

🌊 Red River Watershed Board marks 50 years in Detroit Lakes

The Red River Watershed Management Board met in Detroit Lakes today to commemorate its 50th anniversary. Officials discussed watershed work in west-central and southwestern Minnesota, including encouraging developments involving the Bois de Sioux Watershed District.

🚤 Floyd Lake tornado cleanup continues

Cleanup continues on Floyd Lake following the EF-2 tornado that struck the west side of the lake July 6. Volunteers have been returning on Thursdays to remove debris from the water. The effort is being coordinated with the Pelican River Watershed District.

🦌 DNR reminds hunters about deer deadline

The Minnesota DNR is reminding Becker County–area hunters that September 10 is the deadline to enter the antlerless-deer lottery. Hunters seeking an either-sex permit in lottery permit areas need to apply by the deadline.

🐾 Wildlife management area open house Saturday

The DNR will hold an open house at Hubbel Pond Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is part of the agency’s celebration of 75 years of Minnesota wildlife-management areas.

🏃 Fall activities get underway

Detroit Lakes youth cross-country activities begin today at the Detroit Lakes High School track, with the 4th–6th grade program scheduled Tuesdays and Thursdays through October 8.

🎶 Tonight in Detroit Lakes

The final Tuesdays in the Park concert of the 2026 summer series is scheduled for tonight at the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell. The free series has run Tuesday evenings from June 2 through August 25, with music beginning at 6 p.m.

⚾ Lakes Area sports note

The Minnesota Twins are also getting attention on local radio today after beating the Athletics 9–6 Monday night. Detroit Lakes’ KDLM reported that Zebby Matthews went seven strong innings as Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak.

Duluth–Superior News — Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Here’s a Twin Ports roundup for this afternoon/evening, based on reporting published today.

🌉 Blatnik Bridge replacement remains the big infrastructure story

The proposed $1.8 billion replacement for the John A. Blatnik Bridge connecting Duluth and Superior is moving toward construction. The existing bridge is expected to close to traffic in 2027, with the replacement targeted for completion in October 2031. The closure could mean a roughly four-and-a-half-year detour for the 33,000 vehicles that cross the bridge each day.

The primary detour will use U.S. Highway 2 and the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge, making the project a major concern for Twin Ports commuters and freight traffic.

🐦 Rare piping plovers return to Wisconsin Point

A pair of endangered piping plovers nested on Wisconsin Point in Superior this summer for the first time since 1977.

The nesting occurred on a specially created stretch of sand and cobble within the Wisconsin Point Bird Sanctuary. The habitat was created through a $4.5 million restoration project that used material dredged from the Duluth-Superior Harbor.

The return is being viewed as an encouraging sign for Great Lakes habitat restoration.

🏖️ Park Point’s future gets a closer look tonight

Duluth residents are gathering tonight at 6 p.m. at Lafayette Square Community Center for a presentation examining how Park Point has changed over the past 25 years.

Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower and retired state GIS official Dan Ross are scheduled to discuss population and demographic changes on Minnesota Point and what those trends could mean for the neighborhood’s future.

One issue generating particular interest is the recent purchase of several Park Point properties by the wife of an heir to the Cargill fortune.

🏜️ DNR plans Duluth-area dune stewardship event

The Minnesota DNR announced today that Dune Discovery and Stewardship Day will take place September 11 in Duluth.

The event will feature scientists and land stewards, guided walks through coastal dunes and information about protecting Lake Superior’s fragile dune ecosystems.

🏗️ Road construction continues around the Twin Ports

Road work remains a significant part of the local transportation picture, with several Duluth-area projects underway or beginning. Local reporting today is emphasizing the continuing construction and its effects on traffic as the region heads into the final weeks of summer. The coming Blatnik Bridge work is expected to make traffic planning increasingly important.

Willmar News — Tuesday, August 25, 2026

I checked current local and regional reporting for Willmar and Kandiyohi County this afternoon. The most important verified local storylines today are:

📰 Local news

The West Central Tribune remains the primary newspaper covering Willmar and the surrounding west-central Minnesota region, with continuing local, government, business, agriculture and school coverage. West Central Tribune Media

I’m not finding a major breaking-news incident in Willmar itself published today in the sources I can verify. The CBS Minnesota Willmar index likewise has no new Willmar-specific breaking story dated August 25; its most recent Willmar-area items include older crime, school-safety and regional stories.

🌾 West-central Minnesota weather

Weather is one of the more immediate concerns for the Willmar area today. Minnesota is experiencing warm, humid conditions with thunderstorms redeveloping this afternoon and evening. The greatest storm potential is generally east of Willmar, but scattered storms remain possible in west-central Minnesota.

🏐 Willmar-area high school sports

The fall sports season is getting underway. The Willmar Cardinals are among the Minnesota high school programs receiving preseason attention as volleyball and cross-country seasons begin. Statewide preseason volleyball rankings and boys’ cross-country previews were published today.