Breaking News & Public Safety
A mass shooting occurred in south Minneapolis, near the intersection of East 29th Street and Clinton Avenue, directly behind Cristo Rey Jesuit High School. A gunman armed with a high-velocity .223 rifle opened fire in broad daylight, killing one person and injuring six others—three of them critically, though all are expected to survive. The suspect remains at large.
Local Politics & Governance
The Democrat National Committee (DNC) held a meeting in Minneapolis where efforts to advance resolutions on Israel–Gaza—including calls for an arms embargo and Palestinian state recognition—were rejected. Instead, the DNC chair called for the formation of a task force.
Arts & Culture
Grammy-winning band Ozomatli returned to the Twin Cities as part of their 30-year celebration tour. They performed at the Minnesota State Fair’s MPR booth and are scheduled for a larger show at The Dakota in downtown Minneapolis.
Twin Cities romance novelist Ellie Palmer released her second book, Anywhere With You, this month.
Sports & Community
The Minnesota Wild Foundation announced they distributed $1.33 million in grants and raffle proceeds to support local charities during the 2024–25 hockey season.
The Minnesota Vikings unveiled their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season, featuring several surprising cuts and unexpected decisions.
Business & Development
Sherman Associates has placed the former Wells Fargo operations center in Minneapolis up for sale. Their original $400 million housing redevelopment plan has been scrapped, and they are now exploring the building’s potential as a data center.
Outstate & Statewide Highlights
Health officials report a notable rise in West Nile virus cases in Minnesota. As of August 26, there have been 20 confirmed cases and two deaths in 2025, prompting renewed public health warnings.
Upcoming special elections are scheduled for November 4, with primaries held today, August 26, 2025. Two districts—Senate District 29 and Senate District 47—are selecting nominees to fill vacant seats.
Immigration & Facilities
The defunct Prairie Correctional Facility near Appleton—close to the South Dakota border—is reportedly under consideration to be repurposed by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) as a detention center. The owner of the shutdown private prison is reportedly seeking a federal contract. No firm communication from ICE or state officials has been confirmed.
Elections & Civic Updates
Special primary elections are being held today (August 26, 2025) for two vacant Minnesota Senate districts:
District 29 (Greater Minnesota): Republicans are choosing among Michael Holmstrom Jr., Rachel Davis, and Bradley Kurtz, while Louis McNutt is unopposed for the DFL nomination. The general election is set for November 4th.
District 47: DFL candidates Ethan Cha and Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger are competing for their party's nomination; the Republican side is uncontested.