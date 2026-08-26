Minnesota Early Evening News

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 – 6:00 PM CDT

State Headlines

Cooler, drier air has settled across Minnesota following the recent stretch of heat and humidity. High temperatures today reached the upper 70s to lower 80s across much of the state with brisk northwest winds. Dry weather is expected through Friday before scattered thunderstorms become possible over the weekend. (CBS News)

The Minnesota State Fair continues to enjoy favorable weather, with comfortable temperatures expected through the remainder of the week. Attendance is expected to remain strong with the more moderate weather. (Axios)

Regional News

Northwest Minnesota

Harvest conditions continue to improve with cooler temperatures and low humidity.

Area lakes report good late-summer fishing conditions as winds diminish tonight.

Communities continue preparations for Labor Day celebrations.

Northeast Minnesota

Duluth and the North Shore experienced cool lake breezes with temperatures remaining in the 70s.

Outdoor recreation remains busy with excellent hiking and camping conditions.

Fire danger remains relatively low after recent rainfall.

West Central Minnesota

Farmers are reporting favorable crop development as corn and soybeans continue maturing.

Lakes country tourism remains active with pleasant late-August weather.

East Central Minnesota

Comfortable temperatures and sunshine provided ideal conditions for outdoor events.

Road construction projects continue with minimal weather-related delays.

Southwest Minnesota

Dry weather has aided haying and small grain harvest.

Breezy northwest winds gradually decrease overnight.

Southeast Minnesota

Rochester and surrounding communities enjoyed pleasant weather after recent humidity.

Mississippi River communities report active late-summer recreation.

Minnesota Sports

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings continue preparations for the upcoming regular season as coaches finalize roster decisions and game planning ahead of Week 1. Training camp concludes with an emphasis on refining offensive and defensive units. (Wikipedia)

Minnesota Twins

The Twins fell to the Athletics Tuesday night, 4–2. Oakland pitcher Gage Jump struck out nine hitters while Minnesota was limited offensively after rallying briefly in the seventh inning. The Twins continue battling in the American League Wild Card race. (CBS News)

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves continue offseason workouts and player development programs as the organization prepares for training camp, now just weeks away.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild remain in offseason preparations with rookie development activities winding down before training camp opens next month.

Minnesota Statewide Weather

Tonight

Mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Northwest wind 5–15 mph becoming light overnight.

Lows: Northwest: 47–53° Northeast: 45–52° West Central: 49–54° East Central: 48–54° Southwest: 52–57° Southeast: 51–57°



Thursday

Mostly sunny statewide.

Pleasant humidity.

Northwest winds becoming west 5–15 mph.

Highs: Northwest: 73–77° Northeast: 68–75° West Central: 75–79° East Central: 76–80° Southwest: 77–82° Southeast: 77–81° (CBS News)



Extended Forecast

Beginning 6:00 PM Wednesday

Thursday Night

Mostly clear.

Cool overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s north to mid-50s south.

Friday

Mostly sunny.

Seasonable temperatures.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Light winds.

Saturday

Partly sunny.

Increasing humidity.

Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late.

Highs from 78 to 84°. (CBS News)

That concludes your Minnesota Early Evening News for Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Have a safe and enjoyable evening.

Twin Cities Metro News Brief

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 (Afternoon Update)

Public Safety & Courts

A judge has denied Minnesota’s request to keep a federal ICE agent jailed in Texas while legal proceedings continue over the January shooting that occurred during immigration enforcement protests in Minneapolis. The case remains one of the state’s highest-profile legal disputes.

The latest data analyzed by the Minnesota Star Tribune indicates that ICE has arrested more than 900 immigrants across Minnesota since March. Authorities have shifted enforcement tactics, relying more heavily on transfers from county jails and correctional facilities rather than workplace or neighborhood operations.

Government

Minnesota’s newly created Office of Inspector General Committee met for the first time at the State Capitol. The panel was established to strengthen oversight of state spending and improve fraud prevention following several high-profile fraud cases in recent years.

Business

St. Louis Park’s West End Office Park has been sold to Enverra Real Estate Partners. The new owner plans approximately $7 million in upgrades, including renovated common areas, expanded fitness amenities, and modern office suites.

Education

Minneapolis Public Schools reported it missed out on approximately $4.1 million in state and federal special education funding during the 2025–26 school year because of administrative issues. District leaders are working to recover future funding and improve compliance.

Technology

Minnesota will receive between $214 million and $307 million from Meta as part of a nationwide settlement involving allegations that Facebook and Instagram contributed to youth social media addiction. The settlement also requires new protections for teenage users.

Community

Minneapolis Central Library hosted a public forum highlighting Minnesota women farmers and the state’s food system, focusing on food security, sustainable agriculture, and culturally diverse farming practices.

Weather

The Twin Cities will experience a pleasant late-summer day with:

High near 81°F (27°C)

Mostly cloudy skies

Northwest winds of 15–25 mph

Lower humidity than earlier this week

Overnight low around 59°F (15°C)

Comfortable weather is expected to continue into Thursday, the opening day of the Minnesota State Fair.

Sports

The Minnesota Vikings continue evaluating their roster ahead of Friday night’s preseason finale against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said several difficult roster decisions remain before the 53-man roster deadline.

The Minnesota Twins continue monitoring Byron Buxton after he left Tuesday’s game with another injury concern, while top prospect Walker Jenkins continues making a strong case for a major league call-up.

Fargo–Moorhead News Brief

Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Public Safety

A South Fargo disturbance that began Tuesday morning led to a brief police standoff, the arrest of a 39-year-old man, and the seizure of methamphetamine. Court documents say the suspect allegedly threatened officers before surrendering after about 20 minutes.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner is urging stronger state laws and greater public awareness following last weekend’s fatal illegal street-racing crash west of Fargo. The sheriff says dangerous street racing has become an increasing concern throughout the metro.

Transportation

A section of 40th Avenue South in Moorhead between 8th and 11th Streets is closed through Friday for roundabout construction near Reinertsen Elementary School. Drivers are being asked to follow signed detours.

Education

The Fargo Board of Education approved several key measures ahead of the new school year, including: A $28 million bond sale for the Horace Mann project. A proposal to renew the district’s 110-mill excess operating levy, which voters will consider this November. Updates showing improved district attendance and continued focus on student safety and well-being.



Community

West Fargo Public Schools has announced new rules governing student use of e-bikes and electric scooters as schools prepare to welcome students back for the fall semester.

CATS Cradle Shelter is relocating to a new Fargo location as its longtime lease comes to an end next spring.

Sports

North Dakota State University opens its first-ever Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) season Saturday at the Fargodome against Jacksonville State. The game marks the beginning of NDSU’s new era as a member of the Mountain West Conference.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks lost a high-scoring series opener to the Sioux Falls Canaries, 13–12, Tuesday night. The RedHawks continue the series this evening at Newman Outdoor Field.

Weather

Pleasant late-summer weather continues across the Red River Valley:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny with highs near 79°F

Northwest winds 10–20 mph

Low humidity and comfortable conditions

Tonight: Mostly clear, low around 56°F

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°F before chances for rain increase later this week.

Detroit Lakes News Brief — August 26, 2026

Here are the main stories I found for Detroit Lakes and Becker County today:

🚗 Crash injures one in Becker County

A 71-year-old Bovey man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Becker County Road 131 and Highway 59. The crash happened shortly after 8:40 a.m. He was taken to Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. A 20-year-old Detroit Lakes woman driving the other vehicle was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

🏫 Detroit Lakes school-board controversy continues

The Detroit Lakes School Board has left its directive concerning non-school-sponsored materials in district schools in place. A resolution that would have delayed implementation failed on a 3–3 vote.

The July directive calls for removal of materials that aren’t funded, sponsored or authorized by the school district. Items discussed during the controversy have included rainbow stickers, posters, flags and buttons. The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for September 28.

🌲 Floyd Lake tornado cleanup continues

Recovery continues from the July 6 EF-2 tornado that struck the Floyd Lake area. Volunteers have been working on Thursday lake-cleanup efforts, removing storm debris from the water. The tornado caused substantial damage around the west side of Floyd Lake and injured residents.

🦌 Deer-hunting deadline approaching

The Minnesota DNR is reminding Becker County-area hunters that September 10 is the deadline to enter the antlerless deer lottery. Hunters seeking an either-sex permit in lottery permit areas need to submit their applications by then.

🎶 Tonight in Detroit Lakes

The Lakes Area Community Concert Band is scheduled to perform tonight at the Detroit Lakes Bandshell as part of Tuesdays in the Park. The event includes a 5:30 p.m. Picnic in the Park fundraiser benefiting Fuller Center for Housing, followed by the concert.

🏥 Local healthcare

Brooke Bryant, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health St. Mary’s–Detroit Lakes Clinic, where she will practice family medicine.

⚾ Minnesota sports

The Minnesota Twins lost 4–2 to the Athletics Tuesday night in Sacramento. The teams meet again Wednesday night for the series finale, with first pitch scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

Bottom line: The biggest local stories today are the Highway 59/County Road 131 crash, the continuing Detroit Lakes school-board dispute, and ongoing Floyd Lake tornado recovery.

Duluth–Superior News Brief

Wednesday, August 26, 2026

The biggest Twin Ports stories today include storm damage and flooding, a major Superior National Forest change, Wisconsin Point wildlife news, transportation projects, and local sports.

⛈️ Severe storms leave damage across the Northland

Tuesday evening’s storms brought strong winds, heavy rain and lightning to the Duluth area. Nearly 200 Minnesota Power customers were without electricity as crews worked on restoration. Duluth’s Minnesota Avenue was partially flooded, and emergency crews dealt with fallen trees and power lines.

🌲 Campfire restrictions lifted

The Minnesota DNR and U.S. Forest Service have lifted the Class 3 burning restrictions in Cook, Lake and northern St. Louis counties. Campfires and recreational fires are again permitted, although permits and local restrictions can still apply. The change also affects the Superior National Forest and Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

🐦 Rare piping plovers nesting at Wisconsin Point

A pair of endangered piping plovers has been discovered nesting at Wisconsin Point in Superior—the first known nesting there in nearly 50 years. The discovery is particularly significant because Wisconsin Point is one of the world’s largest freshwater sandbars.

🚧 Duluth road construction

Major reconstruction continues on 40th Avenue West in Duluth. The project began Monday and is scheduled to continue through October this year before resuming next spring.

Another important traffic change takes effect today, August 26: westbound Highway 194/Mesaba Avenue between West Superior Street and West 1st Street is scheduled to reopen. Superior Street underneath Mesaba Avenue remains closed through the end of October, while the Mesaba Avenue ramp to southbound I-35 remains closed through September.

🏫 Schools prepare for fall

A Duluth-area school district event recently helped families prepare for the new school year, offering school supplies, vaccines and teacher meet-and-greets.

🏈 UMD football

The University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs are preparing for the 2026 football season and their quest to repeat as NSIC champions. UMD head coach Brette Jensen is beginning her new role with the program.

🎬 Entertainment

Duluth’s Movies in the Park series continues Friday nights at Leif Erikson Park through August 28. Across the bridge, Superior’s Movies on the Island series at Barker’s Island has already concluded its August run.

📰 Where to follow Twin Ports news

For continuing local coverage, the Duluth News Tribune, WDIO, KBJR 6/CBS 3 Duluth, and Northern News Now are among the major local news sources serving Duluth-Superior.

Today’s standout story: the combination of Tuesday night’s storm damage and the discovery of nesting piping plovers at Wisconsin Point gives the Twin Ports a particularly active news day.

Willmar News Brief

Wednesday, August 26, 2026

I checked today’s available local reporting, including the West Central Tribune Media and Kwlm Am Radio 1340. The Willmar-specific news feed is relatively light this afternoon, but there are several items worth noting.

📻 Paul Stagg, longtime Willmar broadcaster, dies at 83

One of the day’s most significant local stories is the death of Paul Stagg, a longtime Willmar radio personality and former WCCO broadcaster. Stagg began his broadcasting career at KWLM in Willmar in 1957, when he was only 15. He later spent 18 years with WCCO Radio and television before returning to Willmar, where he worked at KWLM from 2007 until retiring in 2019. He was inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2017.

🌤️ Cooler weather across west-central Minnesota

A cooler air mass is moving across Minnesota today, bringing temperatures down from the recent heat. Statewide forecasts call for a noticeably cooler Wednesday, with generally quiet conditions.

📰 Local news coverage

The West Central Tribune Media remains the principal newspaper source for Willmar and Kandiyohi County, while Lakeland Media—including KWLM—continues to provide local news, weather and sports coverage.

🏛️ Local government

Willmar city and area governmental meetings remain available through Willmar Regional Access Channel (WRAC), which carries City Council, County Board and School Board meetings and makes many programs available online.

🏈 Sports and community

With the school year beginning, fall high-school sports are becoming a major part of the local news calendar. Willmar-area radio and newspaper outlets are providing ongoing coverage of area teams and schedules.

📌 Willmar’s biggest story today

The death of Paul Stagg is the standout Willmar-area story today. His career connected several generations of west-central Minnesota listeners with radio, beginning at KWLM and eventually taking him to one of Minnesota’s best-known broadcasting institutions, WCCO.