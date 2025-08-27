A mass shooting took place during a school-wide morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School (attached to Annunciation Catholic Church) in South Minneapolis, resulting in two children killed (ages 8 and 10), and 17 others injured, including 14 children and several elderly parishioners.

The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robert Westman, fired from outside the building using a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, before taking his own life at the scene.

The FBI is investigating the attack as an incident of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics. A manifesto and online activity by the perpetrator are under review.

All injured children are expected to survive, though some were in critical condition, and several patients required surgery.

The attack occurred just days into the new school year, with the school having resumed classes only on Monday.

Community and religious leaders—including Mayor Jacob Frey, Governor Tim Walz, and Archbishop Hebda—have condemned the violence. Prayers and vigils are underway, and flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff until August 31, 2025, by presidential proclamation.

A survivor, 10-year-old Weston Halsne, recounted that a friend named Victor "laid on top of me" to protect him, though Victor was injured himself.