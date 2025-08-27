1. Devastating Mass Shooting at Annunciation Catholic School/Church
A mass shooting took place during a school-wide morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School (attached to Annunciation Catholic Church) in South Minneapolis, resulting in two children killed (ages 8 and 10), and 17 others injured, including 14 children and several elderly parishioners.
The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robert Westman, fired from outside the building using a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, before taking his own life at the scene.
The FBI is investigating the attack as an incident of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics. A manifesto and online activity by the perpetrator are under review.
All injured children are expected to survive, though some were in critical condition, and several patients required surgery.
The attack occurred just days into the new school year, with the school having resumed classes only on Monday.
Community and religious leaders—including Mayor Jacob Frey, Governor Tim Walz, and Archbishop Hebda—have condemned the violence. Prayers and vigils are underway, and flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff until August 31, 2025, by presidential proclamation.
A survivor, 10-year-old Weston Halsne, recounted that a friend named Victor "laid on top of me" to protect him, though Victor was injured himself.
The city has designated a reunification zone at a nearby location and authorities urged people to avoid the areaaround West 54th Street and Lyndale to Nicollet Avenue to allow emergency response.
2. Spike in Citywide Gun Violence
In addition to the school shooting, Minneapolis experienced a series of shootings in rapid succession: three separate incidents over roughly 13 hours resulting in three fatalities and eight injuries.
This wave of violence includes shootings near a high school and in downtown areas, raising concerns about a broader public safety issue even as overall violent crime has reportedly declined in recent years.
3. New Restaurant & Bar Openings Across the Twin Cities
Despite the somber news, there’s also lighter coverage highlighting the end-of-summer culinary scene:
Bar Edera opened at Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis, offering all-day dining, cocktails, and a Thor Cigar Lounge with patio seating.
D’s Banh Mi in Powderhorn unveiled a new spot for Vietnamese sandwiches, bowls, and vegetarian options.
At The Market at Malcolm Yards, two new vendors launched: Saturday Dumpling Co. (dumplings & wraps) and Chick’n Flip (chicken sandwiches & wings).
Wrecktangle Pizza expanded to Duluth, serving creative Detroit-style pies and snacks at the Wild State Cider taproom.
Everly Farms in Minnetrista—formerly Minnetonka Orchard—reopened a sit-down restaurant called the Table, focused on pizzas, pastas, and local drinks.
Summary
The tragic mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School remains the defining and deeply heartbreaking Twin Cities headline today—marking a tragic early-week start to the school year with lives lost and a community profoundly shaken.
The city is now grappling with elevated gun violence beyond that single incident.
On a lighter note, newcomers in the Twin Cities food scene offer a glimpse of community resilience and renewal in the face of tragedy.
As of August 27, 2025, several significant events have occurred in Greater Minnesota:
🔥 Tragic House Fire in Mankato
A devastating house fire in Mankato resulted in the deaths of two children and left their mother critically injured. The incident occurred on August 26, 2025, and authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
🐎 Horse Rescue Near Minnesota-North Dakota Border
A horse was successfully rescued from the Sheyenne River near the Minnesota-North Dakota border. The animal was found stranded in the river, and local authorities coordinated efforts to safely remove it.