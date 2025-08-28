Devastating School Shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis

Mass shooting during school Mass: On Wednesday morning, August 27 , a gunman opened fire during a Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring 18 others , including mostly children and a few elderly churchgoers.

Suspect identified: Authorities have identified the shooter as 23-year-old Robin Westman , a transgender woman and former student. She died by suicide at the scene.

Injuries and hospital updates: Among the 18 injured are 14 children (ages 6 to 15) and 3 seniors. While most are expected to survive, at least one child remains in critical condition.

Investigation reveals hate-fueled manifesto: Authorities reported the shooter left behind hundreds of pages expressing hate toward numerous groups (including Black, Mexican, Christian, and Jewish people), admiration for other mass shooters, and a manifesto—leading to investigation as a possible hate crime and domestic terrorism.

Community response and healing: Vigils and prayer gatherings were held across the Twin Cities at locations like Academy of the Holy Angels and Lynnhurst Park. Religious and political leaders—including Archbishop Bernand Hebda, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Jacob Frey, and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan—spoke of grief, unity, and a renewed call for gun-sense policies.

Condemnations and solidarity: Mayor Frey denounced anti-trans backlash and urged compassion for the broader community.

West St. Paul Shelter-In-Place and School Lockdown

Standoff unfolding: In West St. Paul, police are responding to a barricaded suspect in a residence. In response, a shelter-in-place alert has been issued for the area, and Saint Joseph Catholic School nearby has been placed on lockdown as a precaution—though authorities have clarified there is no immediate threat to the school

Here are the key developments from Moorhead:

Traffic Study Honoring 9-Year-Old Victim

Moorhead Police recently completed a traffic study in the area east of 14th Street S, on 40th Avenue S—where 9-year-old Adam Amin was tragically killed in a traffic incident. Conducted between August 11 and 17, the study recorded over 46,000 vehicles: about 22,819 westbound (speed limit 45 mph) with only 102 violations (under 1%), and 23,053 eastbound (speed limit 35 mph) with nearly 2,963 violations (just under 13%).

The Moorhead Police Department will honor the young victim by hosting a day-long traffic safety event on the first day of school—September 2—positioning officers and volunteers at all MAPS (Moorhead Area Public Schools) campuses during drop-off and pick-up periods.

Mosquito Spraying Amid Rising West Nile Cases

In response to rising West Nile virus cases in the region, Moorhead will conduct targeted ground spraying for mosquitoes this evening, August 28, at 8:15 PM. This is part of broader Fargo-Moorhead mosquito control efforts, with Fargo and West Fargo also carrying out truck-based spraying after 7:30 PM. Minnesota has recorded 20 human cases statewide this year, including one in Clay County, with two confirmed deaths—highlighting the importance of these preventative measures.

Murder-Suicide Victims Identified

Medical examiners have identified the two individuals involved in the August 16 murder-suicide at an apartment on 2nd Avenue South. The deceased are 53-year-old Nancy Acosta and 21-year-old Camilo Acosta, both Moorhead residents. The incident occurred just before 4:00 AM on August 16. A juvenile and another adult were present but unharmed. The case continues under investigation, with authorities urging support for mental health crisis services via FirstLink’s 988 Lifeline.

Here are the key Duluth news highlights for August 28, 2025:

Duluth News Highlights

1. Big Win for Local Infrastructure: $62.8M in State Aid for Lead Line Replacement

Duluth secured a significant portion—over one-quarter—of the latest state funds allotted for replacing lead water lines, more than any other city in Minnesota.

Implication: This funding will bolster public health efforts by removing hazardous lead infrastructure from homes and enhancing water safety across the city.

2. UMD Medical School Expands to Full Four-Year Program

For the first time, students can complete their entire medical training at the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Duluth Campus, without needing to transfer elsewhere.

Why it matters: This expansion promises to strengthen the local healthcare pipeline and may help retain more healthcare professionals in the region.

3. Preview: MnDOT’s Virtual Public Meeting on Twin Ports Interchange Project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced a virtual public update meeting set for September 2 at 12:15 p.m., addressing the Twin Ports Interchange project in Duluth.

Inclusivity note: Accommodations will be available for ASL, interpreters, braille, and large-print materials.

4. Lifestyle & Culture: Maritime History and “Edmund Fitzgerald”

The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center continues to honor the legacy of the Edmund Fitzgerald—emphasizing its cultural resonance for both visitors and residents.

Here are the latest developments in Mankato as of August 28, 2025:

Increased Patrols Around Schools as Precaution

Following the school shooting in Minneapolis, Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) and the City of Mankato have heightened law enforcement presence near area schools, including Mankato Loyola Catholic School and MAPS campuses. Authorities confirmed there is no known threat, and emphasized these are precautionary measures aimed at enhancing safety and peace of mind.

City Crime Update: Police Arrest in Ongoing Investigation

A significant development in a child solicitation case: Mankato Police, working undercover, have arrested a 44-year-old male suspect. The case remains under investigation, and no further details have yet been made public.

Community Spotlight: “Sweat for Vets” Event

The 7th annual “Sweat for Vets” fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, September 6. Featured on KTOE’s “Talk of the Town,” Gabe from All Star Nutrition is inviting the community to support veterans through this active event.

Library Feature on the Airwaves

Local libraries are getting airtime! The North Mankato Taylor Library is featured today with a “Radio Reads” segment highlighting Jeanette McCurdy’s memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died. Meanwhile, the Blue Earth County Library also shared updates via the same radio series.

Mankato State Events & Updates

Minnesota State University, Mankato (MSU) introduced a flexible scheduling program for international students, addressing concerns and adapting to evolving educational needs.

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team, based in Mankato, recently clinched the 2025 CCHA championship—an impressive athletic achievement for the local community.

Here’s the latest from Rochester, as of August 28, 2025:

Top Local Headlines

1. Mayo Clinic’s Proton Beam Expansion Moves Forward

A major milestone was reached today as the 15-ton gantry cylinder for Mayo Clinic’s new proton beam therapy setup was lifted into place atop the Andersen Building. This marks a crucial step toward expanding the capacity of their existing program—boosting treatment capability from 1,300 to 2,200 patients per year. The new system promises faster, more precise radiation with integrated CT scanning for real-time adjustments. The full system is expected to be tested and operational by January 2027.

2. Active Shooter Drill Scheduled for Friday

In a precautionary move following the Minneapolis school shooting, the Rochester Police Department is conducting an active shooter drill this Friday at the former Mighty Oaks Early Learning School (3800 block of 50th Avenue SE). The simulation, running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., will involve Rochester’s police, fire, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and emergency management teams. The public and media are not permitted on-site. The department also confirmed increased patrols and heightened readiness at local secondary schools.

3. Legal Update: Access Granted to Grand Jury Transcripts

A hearing today resulted in Judge Kathy M. Wallace granting attorneys access to the full grand jury transcript in the case involving Connor Bowman. This reveals a new phase in disclosure, though details of the case remain undisclosed as proceedings continue.

Here’s a roundup of the most pertinent developments in rural Minnesota:

1. Supporting New Farmers & Accessing Farmland

U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar secured $750,000 in federal funding to bolster the Upper Midwest Farmland Access Hub Navigator Program, managed by Renewing the Countryside. This initiative connects aspiring and beginning farmers with land opportunities and mentorship—critical as farmland prices rise and older farmers retire. It's part of a broader effort to sustain rural agricultural communities.

2. State-Level Bills Strengthen Rural Farming and Broadband

Governor Walz signed two key legislative packages in May 2025:

The Agriculture and Broadband Development Policy and Finance Bill , which includes $1.5 million for an Agricultural Emergency Account, expanded biofuel grants, and increased down payment assistance for first-time farmers.

The Legacy Finance Bill, which maintains funding for water quality certification, expands soil health equipment grants, and enhances the Minnesota Ag Weather Network.

These measures aim to fortify small farms, advance sustainability, and improve rural broadband connectivity.

3. Rising Financial Challenges for Rural Farmers

A “State of Agriculture” panel in southwest Minnesota revealed a staggering 80% drop in median net farm income between 2021 and 2024. Farmers cited falling grain prices alongside steady or rising input costs as a critical strain. Experts also highlighted rural demographic challenges, such as declining birth rates.

4. Rural First Responders Expand Specialized Emergency Support

The Kandiyohi Fire Department and other rural units are investing in specialized equipment—like grain bin rescue vehicles—to better respond to farm-related emergencies. These tools are essential for handling dangerous agricultural incidents safely and effectively.

5. Honoring Rural Legacy: Highway Renamed for Local Soldier

In Willmar, signs have been erected for the newly renamed Sergeant Joshua Schmit Memorial Highway—a portion of Highway 23 north of Willmar—honoring a local soldier who died in Iraq in April 2007. The renaming, approved by the Minnesota Legislature earlier this year, stands as a poignant tribute to his life.

