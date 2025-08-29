Statewide Highlights

1. Screwworm Alert

Minnesota officials are urging vigilance after the detection of a human case of New World screwworm in Maryland—a flesh-eating parasite linked to travel to El Salvador. Though current risks to livestock remain low, agriculture leaders warn of potential economic fallout if the parasite spreads.

2. Gun Control Momentum Following Tragedy

In response to the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis (where two children were killed and 17 others injured during a school Mass), Minnesota Democrats—including Mayor Jacob Frey and Rep. Ilhan Omar—are calling for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Local and state leaders emphasize the need for legislative action amid deep community grief and trauma.

3. Education: Test Scores Remain Flat

New data shows Minnesota students’ academic performance in 2025 remained largely unchanged, with about half still not meeting grade-level benchmarks in reading and math. Some progress was noted among Black, American Indian, and multiracial students.

4. Environmental Concerns

A University of Minnesota survey found that 97% of Minnesotans consider the state’s lakes and rivers vital to their quality of life, and 93% are concerned about pollution—underscoring strong public support for funding scientific research to protect water resources.

5. Conservation Champions

At the State Fair, the Minnesota DNR and Rep. Rick Hansen honored two youth—one from 4-H and one from FFA—for outstanding conservation efforts at the annual DNR Commissioner’s Youth Awards ceremony.

6. Safety Advisory for Off-Highway Vehicle Users

With Labor Day weekend upon us, the DNR reminds Minnesotans to prioritize safety when using off-highway vehicles. So far in 2025, there have been 16 fatalities tied to recreational vehicle use—down from a record 30 in 2024.

7. Fishing Tip

Outdoor News offers anglers a timely tip on the most effective technique to catch walleyes in August, based on advice from a Freshwater Fishing Hall of Famer. Outdoor News

Metro (Twin Cities)

Tragedy and Response : The Twin Cities continue to grapple with the fallout from the Annunciation Catholic School shooting. Eyewitnesses, including a youth minister, recounted heroic efforts to save lives, and Minneapolis police were commended for their swift action.

State Fair Politics: At the State Fair, political discourse included criticism of the DFL’s weaker presence this year, with volunteers noting noticeably lighter crowds compared to previous years.

Greater Minnesota & Regional Updates

Rochester : The Highway 14 resurfacing project has been completed ahead of the Labor Day holiday—great news for motorists.

Rural Focus : Farmers and rural communities are particularly attentive to the screwworm alert, given its implications for livestock health and agricultural exports.

Rochester Racial Incident Update : A Rochester woman charged in connection with using a racial slur toward a child in a viral video was indicted on misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Her arraignment is scheduled for October 29.

Duluth : The historic lighthouses in Canal Park are set to reopen to the public as renovations near completion.

St. Cloud & Mankato: While no major new stories today, KEYC reports increased law enforcement presence around Mankato schools following the Minneapolis shooting.

