Here’s the latest Minnesota state news as of August 4, 2025:

📰 Key Headlines

Public Worker Unions Reach Tentative Deal

The Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE) and AFSCME, representing nearly 40,000 state workers, have reached tentative agreements with the Walz administration. Issues included the part‑time return‑to‑office mandate requiring 50% in-office work unless exemptions apply.

🌬️ Air Quality & Smoke Outlook

Minnesota has endured its longest-ever air quality alert , driven by drifting smoke from Canadian wildfires. The alert officially ended Monday noon, August 4 .

Experts warn the prolonged exposure raised emergency room visits for respiratory issues and increased cardiac risks; studies also point to longer-term effects on fertility, birth outcomes, and cognitive health.

While conditions have now improved, another wave of smoke may return as early as Monday afternoon.

🏀 Sports & Local Updates

Cheryl Reeve , head coach and basketball operations president of the Minnesota Lynx, was named WNBA Coach of the Month for July 2025 , after the team posted a 9‑3 record—tying for their second-most wins in a single month. The Lynx currently lead the league (24‑5) across many key stat categories.

With the WNBA trade deadline arriving August 7 , the Lynx—who already acquired DiJonai Carrington from Dallas—are expected to remain active amid league-wide roster changes.

In baseball, the Minnesota Twins placed RHP Simeon Woods Richardson on the injured list due to illness, recalling Darren McCaughan from Triple‑A. Richardson had been 5‑4 with a 4.24 ERA during the season.

Meanwhile, an MLB wrap-up reports the Twins made a major trade deadline shake‑up, offloading about 40% of their roster, including Carlos Correa—though Byron Buxton remains after invoking his no‑trade clause.

✅ What to Watch Next

Impact and timing of the special election following Mitchell’s resignation.

Air quality advisories if new wildfire smoke drifts back into Minnesota.

Trade deadline activity and final roster decisions for the Lynx and Twins.

📰 Greater Minnesota Headlines

1. Missing Teen in Pine County

Pine County officials continue the search for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen in Rock Creek over the weekend. Community members and the sheriff’s office are coordinating in the effort.

2. Labor Unrest in Greater Minnesota

HealthPartners employees in Stillwater have voted to authorize a potential strike in protest of alleged unfair labor practices. The union has expressed concerns over staffing and workplace conditions.

3. Wildlife Update in Ely

The International Wolf Center, located in Ely, has introduced two new ambassador wolf pups to its public exhibit pack — drawing increased interest from throughout Greater Minnesota and beyond.

🚜 Local Focus: Upcoming and Regional Developments

4. Pheasant Hunting Opener Set for October

Ortonville in far western Minnesota will host the 2025 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener on October 10–11, offering public access to over 85,000 acres of hunting land near the border—all planned with added food and entertainment options.

5. Rural Hospitals Brace for Medicaid Changes

MinnPost reports that recent legislative decisions could bring "seismic" reforms to Medicaid, significantly affecting rural areas. This includes proposed cuts that could impact rural hospitals and nursing homes, particularly in Greater Minnesota.

6. Hemp & Cannabis Business Landscape

In Albert Lea, the City Council recently denied a cannabis license, putting it in conflict with state law that permits non‑tribal dispensaries. This reflects broader tensions across Greater Minnesota communities navigating new cannabis regulations.

7. Rochester Rapid Transit Efforts

Rochester’s "Link" bus rapid transit project (serving Mayo Clinic and downtown corridors) is actively under construction, with Phase 1 expected to open by late 2026. This marks a significant step forward in expanding public transit beyond the metro.

👀 What to Watch Next

Updates on the Pine County missing teen search .

Final decisions or developments in the Stillwater strike authorization .

Progress and announcements concerning the Link BRT rollout in Rochester .

Legislative action on Medicaid and rural healthcare funding .

Shifts in cannabis regulatory outcomes in Greater Minnesota municipalities, especially where city policies may conflict with state law.

