Twin Cities / Metro

Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette will stay in the role through the end of the year while the city searches for a permanent replacement after the City Council twice rejected his nomination for a second term.

Highway 280 remains closed but MnDOT reports it is on track to reopen by the Aug. 22 target date ahead of the Minnesota State Fair; officials have warned drivers against going around barriers and endangering workers.

St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her remains under investigation after Police Chief Axel Henry and at least one other high-ranking officer alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct (including text messages and comments). An outside law firm is handling the probe; Her has said she is cooperating, described some actions as failed attempts at humor, and stated she intends to stay in office. Public meetings and discussion continue around planned clearings of homeless encampments, including the Pig’s Eye Park site.

Other local notes: Minneapolis faces a potential significant property-tax increase and possible job cuts/department consolidations in the upcoming budget to address a multi-million-dollar gap; vandals have targeted Flock license-plate cameras in several cities; and a state trooper was injured in an I-35 crash in which alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

Northeast Minnesota

Wildfires in and around the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (primarily the July Lightning Incident complex) have burned roughly 65,000–70,000 acres. Containment is progressing on several fires (Little Knife near 90% and being handed back to local management), though activity increased over the recent weekend near Loon Lake due to dry, windy conditions. More than 1,000 personnel remain assigned.

Phased reopenings of BWCA entry points and some campgrounds continue for day-use and overnight camping where conditions allow; certain entry points remain closed or cancelled for the season due to fire damage. Tourism businesses have reported “disastrous” economic impacts from the prolonged closures and smoke. Air quality has varied with smoke drift.

Northwest, West Central, East Central, Southwest & Southeast Minnesota

• Northwest: Ongoing regional concerns include potential future closures of unlined construction-and-demolition landfills under proposed MPCA rules, which could force longer hauls for debris. • Rochester / Southeast: Continued construction boom tied to Mayo Clinic expansion is generating jobs but also noise and traffic detours. • Broader state: A former prison in Appleton (west-central Minnesota) is being prepared as a new ICE detention facility that could hold up to about 1,600 people beginning this fall. Drought covers a large share of the state after recent heat. New state laws raising the kratom purchase age to 21 took effect amid rising poison-center calls. Chisago County workers remain on what has become one of the longer county-worker strikes on record, affecting social services.

The Minnesota State Fair (Aug. 27–Sept. 7) is approaching, with a new 230-foot America Wheel (world’s largest traveling observation wheel), renovated Coliseum, new foods/vendors, and other attractions already generating interest.

Sports

Vikings: Training camp is underway at TCO Performance Center with full pads. The main storyline is the open quarterback competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy; both have taken first-team reps with no clear leader declared yet. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has described it as thorough and comprehensive. Other notes include strong early looks from some rookies (including first-round defensive lineman Caleb Banks) and the defense under Brian Flores. Preseason opens Aug. 15 at the Giants.

Twins: The club was active at the trade deadline, adding starter Dean Kremer (from the Orioles) and All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman (from the Blue Jays), plus earlier bullpen help. They sit near .500 and are pushing for a postseason berth in a competitive AL Central. Recent series included tough losses to Seattle; they face Kansas City around this period.

Timberwolves: Offseason focus continues after missing out on LeBron James (who signed elsewhere). The roster features Anthony Edwards and new addition LaMelo Ball; the team has interest in other free-agent wings/forwards and has added coaching staff (including Will Barton in a player-development role). A new local media/streaming deal with DAZN is in place.

Wild: Quiet midsummer period after free-agency moves that included signing Blake Coleman and Olli Määttä (via trade) and re-signing/adding depth pieces. The 2026-27 schedule and Hockey Day Minnesota dates have been released; scouting and staff updates continue.

Statewide Weather

Tonight (Tuesday night into Wednesday): Mostly clear to partly cloudy after any lingering evening clouds. Lows generally mid-50s to low-60s across much of the state (cooler north, milder south). Light winds. Comfortable overnight.

Wednesday (Aug. 5): Sunny to mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs upper 70s to low 80s Twin Cities and south; mid-to-upper 70s farther north. Light southwest winds. Low humidity makes it feel comfortable.

72-hour extended outlook (beginning ~6 p.m. Tuesday / covering through Friday evening):

• Wednesday night: Clear to increasing clouds late; lows around 60. • Thursday: Sunny and warmer; highs lower-to-mid 80s. • Thursday night: Mostly clear; lows mid-60s. • Friday: Sunny and warm; highs mid-80s. • Friday night into weekend: Mostly clear to partly cloudy; slight chance of showers/thunderstorms possible by Saturday evening in some areas. Temperatures stay seasonable to slightly above average with low rain chances overall through the period.

Expect continued dry conditions in the north (supporting firefighting efforts) and gradual warming statewide. Always check local NWS forecasts for the latest updates, especially near active wildfire areas.

Early evening detailed news summary for Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Twin Cities

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is preparing a budget proposal (expected next week) that could include major job cuts, department consolidations or closures, and tax increases to close a roughly $33 million gap.

Vandals have targeted Flock license-plate reader cameras in several Twin Cities suburbs and other Minnesota cities, including Duluth. A teen was seriously injured after falling about 20 stories inside an abandoned Minneapolis grain elevator while trespassing. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in an I-35 crash near Forest Lake that injured a Minnesota State Patrol trooper. Charges were filed in a case alleging a neighbor targeted the Hoffman family with fireworks on July 4.

St. Paul City Council held a public meeting on planned encampment clearings (including follow-up to the Pig’s Eye Park situation). Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette will remain in the interim role through year-end while a permanent replacement is sought. DHS confirmed plans for a new ICE detention facility at the former Appleton prison (capacity up to about 1,600, opening later this year). Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging new Trump administration tariffs. Farm Fest opened in Redwood County with candidate forums ahead of next week’s primary.

Weather: Cooler and more comfortable after a cold front. Early light rain/showers (heavier totals farther south), then partly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and lower humidity. Pleasant overnight lows in the mid-50s to around 60. Warming trend begins Wednesday into the weekend.

Fargo-Moorhead

Local coverage continued to note residual impacts from earlier severe weather potential and drought conditions lowering lake levels in north-central Minnesota. Fargo City Commission had recently acted on a special election and 2027 preliminary budget items. MnDOT awarded funding for safety upgrades at multiple Minnesota airports (regional relevance). Sports notes included Fargo Force roster moves. Weather followed the broader pattern of cooler, drier air arriving behind the front after Monday’s storm chances.

Duluth-Superior

Wildfire updates for the July Lightning Incident complex showed continued progress: combined U.S. acreage around 64,700 acres with roughly 875 personnel; Little Knife Fire at about 4,815 acres and 90% contained (management returning to Superior National Forest); Chub Fire reached 100% containment. Overnight rain helped moderate activity. Additional BWCA entry points in Tofte and Gunflint districts reopened for day and overnight use under phase-four easing of restrictions (western sections and some fire-affected areas remain limited).

Local incidents included ongoing coverage of a lightning-suspected house fire near Whiteface Reservoir, air-purifier donation efforts for smoke relief, and earlier public-safety cases (knife threat after shoplifting, shotgun-related arrest). The Raptor Center urged removal of soccer nets after owls became entangled. Duluth Area Chamber leadership faced DWI-related legal matters.

Weather: Cooler with highs in the 70s; lingering effects from the front and improved fire-weather conditions from higher humidity and rain.

Willmar

Willmar City Council selected City Operations Director Kyle Box as the next city administrator (employment agreement to be negotiated and approved later). Kandiyohi County Board was scheduled to discuss annual funding requests from quasi-governmental organizations. The Kandiyohi County Fair (Aug. 5–8) is set to open with new features and returning attractions; Rockin’ Robbins concert series continues ahead of amphitheater construction later in August.

Weather: Cooler with mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, and patchy morning smoke possible; clear and cool overnight.

Rochester

Highway 52 near Rochester saw a daytime detour (5 a.m.–9 p.m.) for final beam-setting on the westbound I-90 bridge. Rochester Public Transit continued detours on three East Center Street bus routes due to construction. Rochester City Council approved a funding amendment for the London Brook Ponds development. Century High School hosted a multi-agency active-threat training exercise. Mayo Clinic again ranked as a top global hospital; local research highlighted therapy dogs in stroke rehabilitation. Rochester Air Quality Alliance expanded community monitoring. Farmers’ Market Week celebrations continued.

Weather: Morning showers and isolated thunderstorms (locally heavy possible) gave way to isolated afternoon showers; highs in the mid-70s with northwest winds. Cooler overnight lows in the mid-50s; drier and pleasant midweek ahead.

Broader notes: Cooler, less humid air dominated statewide behind the cold front, providing relief and aiding wildfire containment in the northeast. Political activity ramped up with Farm Fest candidate forums and primary election preparations. Infrastructure, public safety, and ongoing wildfire recovery remained prominent themes across the regions.