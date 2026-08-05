Twin Cities

St. Paul crews began clearing the large homeless encampment at Pig’s Eye Park on Wednesday morning, the first major closure under Mayor Kaohly Her’s plan to dismantle the city’s largest camps on a rolling basis. City teams and volunteers helped residents pack and relocate; officials estimated around 40 people remained at the site by mid-morning (community organizers had cited higher numbers earlier). Activists protested the action, citing limited shelter capacity, while city leaders pointed to hundreds of emergency calls (fires, overdoses, assaults) over the past year and said resources including expanded shelter beds are being provided. Additional camp closures are planned later.

Other local notes include a salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeño peppers at several Mexican-style restaurants (including Chipotle), sickening at least 110 people statewide with 19 hospitalizations and no deaths reported. Chipotle has switched suppliers. Mike Lindell is stepping down as MyPillow CEO to focus full-time on his Minnesota governor campaign. A contract will reopen the Prairie Detention Center in Appleton as an ICE facility starting around August 11 (capacity up to 1,600), drawing criticism from groups including Indivisible Twin Cities.

Northeast Minnesota

Northern Minnesota wildfires (sparked by lightning nearly a month ago, burning roughly 65,000 acres total) are no longer actively spreading. Gov. Tim Walz and public safety officials said Wednesday there is no need to extend the peacetime emergency (set to expire Tuesday). Focus is shifting to recovery, though residual heat and hotspots remain in Superior National Forest. The largest fire (Bear Trap) was about 40% contained (nearly 38,000 acres). Elevated burning restrictions continue; more Boundary Waters entry points have reopened after recent rains. A 15-year-old was seriously injured in an ATV crash west of Orr (St. Louis County).

Northwest, West Central, East Central, Southwest & Southeast Minnesota

Regional headlines remain quieter. A deer near Stillwater tested positive for chronic wasting disease. In west-central areas (e.g., Willmar/Appleton vicinity), local government updates include a new city administrator selection in Willmar and ongoing attention to the Appleton ICE facility plans. Southeast Minnesota reports include routine local items such as construction activity and annexations in the Rochester area; no major breaking stories dominated statewide coverage this afternoon. Broader state notes include ongoing recovery from earlier weather events and routine public-safety items.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings: Training camp continues at TCO Performance Center. Wednesday’s public practice is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (facilities open noon–5 p.m.). Recent sessions have featured physicality, QB competition notes (including Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy updates), and standout performances from younger players. Co-owner Mark Wilf addressed coaching and roster topics earlier in the week.

Minnesota Twins: The Twins fell 8-2 to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Bobby Witt Jr. returned from the injured list with three hits and two RBIs; former Twin Randy Dobnak pitched well against his old team. Joe Ryan struggled (5 runs in 5.1 innings). Royce Lewis went 4-for-4 and Josh Bell homered. The Twins are 56-58 and sit one game behind Cleveland for the final AL playoff spot. They play the Royals again Wednesday evening. Recent deadline moves added pitching help (including Dean Kremer and Jeff Hoffman).

Minnesota Timberwolves & Minnesota Wild: Offseason focus continues. Timberwolves coverage centers on new additions (including LaMelo Ball) and roster outlook for the upcoming season. The Wild have added depth pieces after free agency and recent trades (including Blake Coleman and Olli Maatta); they continue evaluating options for wing help and other needs under GM Bill Guerin.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Tonight (Wednesday night): Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s across much of the state (slightly cooler in some northern and rural areas). Light winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s (around 80–84°F in the Twin Cities, similar statewide with light south/southwest winds). Dry conditions continue.

72-hour extended forecast (beginning ~6:00 PM Wednesday):

• Wednesday evening through Thursday: Quiet, dry, and comfortable under high pressure. Clear to mostly sunny skies; highs near 80°F Thursday, lows in the upper 50s–mid 60s. • Friday: Mostly sunny to start with increasing moisture; 30–40% chance of showers/thunderstorms (best chance afternoon/evening, especially southeast Minnesota). Highs mid-80s. Isolated storms possible; severe weather not currently expected. • Saturday–Sunday: Continued warm (mid-to-upper 80s) with additional scattered shower/thunderstorm chances, mainly evening/overnight periods, but plenty of dry time expected. Next week trends toward more seasonable temperatures with periodic storm chances.

Overall: A pleasant stretch of late-summer weather continues through Thursday before a gradual return of humidity and isolated storm chances. No major severe weather is anticipated in the near term. Enjoy the outdoors while the quiet pattern lasts.

Early Evening Detailed News – Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)

St. Paul began clearing its largest homeless encampment at Pig’s Eye Park this morning. City outreach teams and volunteers worked tent-to-tent helping remaining residents (city estimates ~40 people still on site by mid-morning; organizers had cited higher numbers earlier). Activists protested the action and briefly blocked heavy equipment, but the process proceeded with limited storage and shelter referrals offered. Officials cited more than 850 emergency calls (fires, overdoses, assaults, medical emergencies) at area encampments over the past year. This is the first of planned rolling closures under Mayor Kaohly Her’s administration; additional sites are expected later, with expanded shelter capacity funded in partnership with Ramsey County.

A statewide salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeño peppers served at several Mexican-style restaurants (including Chipotle) has sickened at least 110 people, with 19 hospitalizations and no deaths. Illnesses were traced to meals eaten mid-June through mid-July; Chipotle has switched suppliers. Mike Lindell stepped down as MyPillow CEO to focus full-time on his campaign for Minnesota governor. A new ICE contract will reopen the Prairie Detention Center in Appleton (west-central Minnesota) as an immigration facility beginning around August 11, with capacity eventually reaching 1,600; the move has drawn opposition from groups including Indivisible Twin Cities.

Gov. Tim Walz received a briefing on northern Minnesota wildfire conditions; officials said the peacetime emergency will not be extended as active spread has largely stopped.

Fargo-Moorhead

Local headlines are relatively quiet. North Dakota’s statewide ban on the sale, use, and possession of kratom products takes effect at 5 p.m. today; drop-off sites have been announced. A trailer loaded with fundraising merchandise was stolen from the American Legion in Moorhead earlier this week (Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN). Fargo police received a state Vision Zero traffic-safety award. A Walmart in Fargo was briefly evacuated Tuesday after a freezer smoldered.

Weather remains pleasant: mostly sunny with highs near 82°F Wednesday, turning warmer and breezier Thursday (highs approaching the upper 80s) with only minimal rain chances until later this weekend.

Duluth-Superior (Twin Ports / Northeast Minnesota)

Northern Minnesota wildfires remain the dominant story. Combined acreage from the July lightning-caused fires in Superior National Forest stands at roughly 65,150 acres with about 717 personnel assigned. Conditions have eased significantly after recent rains; the largest fires (including Bear Trap and Thumb) show improving containment (Thumb ~50%). Residual heat and hotspots persist, but active spread has largely stopped. Elevated burning restrictions remain in place in northeastern Minnesota, though some restrictions have been eased and additional Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness entry points have reopened for day use and limited overnight stays. Officials emphasize recovery efforts are now underway alongside continued suppression.

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in an ATV crash west of Orr (St. Louis County) on Tuesday evening and was airlifted to a Duluth hospital. Other local notes include ongoing National Night Out community events, a $200,000 grant to Lake Superior College for disability services programming, and fundraising progress for children’s area renovations at the Duluth Public Library. Duluth Chamber of Commerce is searching for a new president after the recent DWI arrest of the previous one.

Willmar (West Central Minnesota)

The Willmar City Council selected Kyle Box as the next city administrator. Box, the current City Operations Director who has been serving as acting administrator, replaces Leslie Valiant (placed on leave earlier). An employment agreement is being negotiated. Box previously worked in Marshall and has led the Willmar Connect broadband project.

The Kandiyohi County Fair is underway (Aug. 5–8) with returning favorites and new features. Local construction updates include groundbreaking on the Minnesota Energy Connection transmission line (route includes Kandiyohi County). The final Rockin’ Robbins concert of the season was held Tuesday. Weather is sunny and comfortable with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s Wednesday, warming into the low 80s Thursday under mostly clear skies.

Rochester (Southeast Minnesota)

Rochester continues to experience a major construction boom tied to Mayo Clinic expansion, creating numerous good-paying jobs while generating noise, detours, and traffic impacts. Highway 52 near Rochester saw temporary closures this week for bridge work. Rochester Public Transit has detoured several routes due to East Center Street construction.

Mayo Clinic was again ranked the top hospital in the world (eighth consecutive year) and No. 1 in Minnesota. The Rochester School Board approved a large package of facility and program changes (totaling ~$44.56 million) expected to proceed without a local tax increase. Local events today include history programs at the History Center of Olmsted County, farmers markets, and community activities. Weather is mild and sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s Wednesday and upper 70s Thursday; a chance of isolated showers or storms arrives Friday as temperatures climb.

Overall statewide conditions remain quiet and pleasant through Thursday before a gradual return of warmer, more humid air and isolated storm chances later in the week.