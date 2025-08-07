Here’s a roundup of Minnesota-focused news for August 7, 2025:

Key Headlines

1. Federal Arraignment in High‑Profile Assassination Case

Vance Luther Boelter, charged with the killing of former Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband—and the attempted murder of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife—pled not guilty in federal court today. He faces six charges including murder, stalking, and firearms violations; two may be eligible for the federal death penalty.

2. Controversial History Now Used as Training

Four Minneapolis police officers with past allegations of excessive force are now training new officers, according to an MPR News report released today.

3. Festivals and Events Around the Twin Cities This Weekend

Minnesota Garlic Festival in Hutchinson (Saturday, 10 am–5 pm): food demos, garlic soft-serve & more—$10 for ages 13+, free for kids under 12.

Stone Arch Bridge Community Celebration (Saturday, Minneapolis): food trucks, historical exhibits, live entertainment— free .

Irish Fair of Minnesota on Harriet Island (Friday–Sunday): music, Gaelic sports, cultural displays, from $25.

Hot‑dog eating stunt : Competitive eater Joey Chestnut attempts a six-foot, 10,000‑calorie hot dog at a St. Paul Saints game on Friday.

Other weekend highlights: Plant-Based Bike Crawl, Downtown Street Art Festival with artists and performances.

4. ‘Music on the Ship’ Concert Series Launches in Duluth

The DECC’s “Music on the Ship” kicks off tonight in Canal Park aboard the William A. Irvin, featuring Flight of Stares. Doors open at 6:30 pm, music starts at 7 pm—free admission.

5. What the New Consumer Data Privacy Act Means for You

Minnesota’s Consumer Data Privacy Act has taken effect, empowering residents with more control over their personal information. Its effectiveness will depend on proactive engagement by consumers.

Here are the most relevant updates for Greater Minnesota (meaning outside the Twin Cities metro) on August 7, 2025:

What’s Making Headlines

Aurora Borealis Tonight—Best Viewed in Rural Minnesota

A geomagnetic storm may light up the skies tonight into the early morning of August 8, with minor to moderate (G1–G2) storm levels, and a small chance of reaching G3. Viewing will be optimal in dark, rural locations—perfect for Greater Minnesota stargazers away from light pollution.

Broader Developments (Contextual but important)

Rural hospitals remain on edge due to looming Medicaid reductions, raising concerns about service cuts or closures in underserved areas.

Local news access is shrinking as more rural papers close (like the Fulda Free Press & Murray County News, and Nobles County Review), putting public information at risk.

The State of Rural Minnesota Report 2025 has just been released, shedding light on migration trends, workforce shortages, aging populations, and economic shifts in rural areas.

In Summary

While there were no major daily headlines specific to Greater Minnesota on August 7, there’s a breathtaking opportunity for night‑sky viewing tonight in rural areas. Simultaneously, ongoing challenges—like hospital funding, access to local news, and demographic/economic transitions—continue shaping life beyond the Twin Cities.

