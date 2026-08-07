Statewide Highlights

• Wildfires in northern Minnesota have burned more than 65,000 acres, with 848 firefighters assigned. Progress is being made; the Little Knife Fire is about 90% contained, and containment has improved on others (Camp, Bear Trap, Thumb). Some Superior National Forest areas have reopened with reduced restrictions. Dry weather expected next week could increase activity. Severe drought is worsening fire risk in the Arrowhead and north-central areas. • More Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness entry points are opening (over 70% of the area is accessible); Kekekabic and Pow Wow trails reopen August 11. • A Shakopee waste company (Daniels Sharpsmart) was fined $47,000 for hazardous waste violations involving unpermitted storage and improper handling. • A campaign complaint against Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Lindell is advancing after a judge found probable cause of potential campaign-law violations. • Minnesota AG reached a nearly $1 million settlement over unlawful home equity loans. Uptown Art Fair is underway this weekend at Lake of the Isles (through Aug. 9), along with Minnesota Fringe Festival (through Aug. 16) and Twin Cities Irish Fest. • Other notes: MSP experienced flight delays Thursday from equipment outages; a Rush City man drowned in the St. Croix after fleeing deputies; Regions Hospital ER earned a national Lantern Award.

Regional News

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth/Arrowhead): Wildfire and drought impacts dominate (see above). Duluth Public Schools will seek voter approval for a two-part operating referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot to address a multi-year budget shortfall (potential $15–20 million more in cuts). Heliene is laying off 93 workers at its Mountain Iron solar panel plant due to unforeseen circumstances (pay continues through early October).

Northwest Minnesota: Limited specific headlines today beyond statewide wildfire/drought concerns and general weather impacts.

West Central / East Central Minnesota: Coverage aligns with broader state stories (wildfires, weather, politics). No major localized breaking items stood out in afternoon reports.

Southwest Minnesota: Tied into the broader cold-front storm chances earlier; otherwise quiet on major local headlines.

Southeast Minnesota: Winona police continue investigating the theft of all eight of the city’s Flock license-plate-reader cameras. Mayo Clinic again ranked at the top of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals Honor Roll (37th time). Reservations are open for Oxbow Park’s new campground (opening Sept. 1).

Sports

Minnesota Twins: Rallied for a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday (Brooks Lee’s two-run single in the 8th), snapping a skid and staying in the AL wild-card/playoff picture (around .500, competing in the AL Central). They open a series at Milwaukee tonight. Joe Ryan is heading to the IL with a mild left glute strain (expected multi-week absence); Byron Buxton’s hip issue may keep him out longer despite IL eligibility. Recent deadline additions include Dean Kremer and Jeff Hoffman.

Minnesota Vikings: Training camp continues at TCO Performance Center (practice today ~2:30 p.m.). Night practice is Sunday (Aug. 9) at TCO Stadium (watchable on FOX 9). Focus remains on the Kyler Murray vs. J.J. McCarthy QB competition, rookie standouts (e.g., Charles Demmings, Caleb Banks), and other position battles. Jordan Addison has dealt with a thumb issue.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Offseason activity centers on the new-look roster after trading for LaMelo Ball (sending Naz Reid and others) and earlier moves involving Julius Randle. Pursuit of LeBron James fell short (he signed elsewhere). Interest reported in free agents/additions like Jonathan Kuminga or Jeremy Sochan; focus is on how Ball pairs with Anthony Edwards and filling frontcourt depth.

Minnesota Wild: Quiet on major breaking news today. Recent offseason moves include acquiring Blake Coleman and Olli Määttä, various depth signings (e.g., Maxim Shabanov, Calvin Pickard), and ongoing talks around extending Quinn Hughes. Owner Craig Leipold has reaffirmed the team will stay in St. Paul.

Statewide Weather

Tonight (Friday night into Saturday): Storms from the cold front largely clear by evening. Skies become mostly clear to partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid air arrives. Lows generally in the mid-50s to low-60s (cooler north, milder south/Twin Cities around 60°F).

Tomorrow (Saturday): Mostly sunny to hazy sunshine, warmer and pleasant. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s statewide (Twin Cities ~84°F, similar or slightly cooler north). Slight chance of isolated storms late Saturday night mainly south.

72-hour extended outlook (beginning ~6 PM Friday):

• Friday evening–Saturday: Clearing and cooling overnight; sunny and comfortable Saturday with highs ~80–85°F. • Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, highs mid-80s (up to upper 80s possible). Increasing humidity; chance of showers/storms developing late Sunday into Monday, especially southern Minnesota. • Monday: Partly cloudy with residual shower/storm chances (higher south/east), highs low-to-mid 80s. Quieter pattern returns mid-week with continued near-normal temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

Isolated strong-to-severe storms were possible earlier Friday (marginal risk eastern MN/western WI for hail/gusty winds), but activity is expected to diminish.

Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul metro)

• Scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front moved through earlier today (best chances late morning–early afternoon). A marginal risk of severe weather existed for eastern Minnesota/western Wisconsin (hail, gusty winds, lightning). Storms are clearing; the evening turns cooler and less humid with overnight lows near 60°F. Saturday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. • Uptown Art Fair is underway this weekend (Aug. 7–9) at Lake of the Isles, featuring artists, live entertainment, and community events. Other weekend draws include the Asian Street Food Night Market and Minnesota Fringe Festival. • Minnesota Attorney General’s office announced a nearly $1 million settlement with an Arizona finance company over unlawful home equity loans targeting homeowners. • A Rush City man drowned in the St. Croix River Thursday evening after driving into the water while fleeing deputies during a traffic stop. • MSP International Airport dealt with Thursday equipment/telecommunication outages that caused ground stops and delays (operations largely recovered). A Shakopee waste company was fined $47,000 for hazardous waste violations. An immigrant-rights group plans a “sanctuary state” rally Monday outside Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s Minneapolis office ahead of the primary.

Duluth–Superior (Twin Ports)

• Lightning sparked three new small wildfires in the Superior National Forest (Hanson Lake, North Lake, and Mueller fires — each 0.1–0.25 acres). Firefighters are conducting full suppression. Overall July lightning-complex fires have burned more than 65,000 acres with 848 personnel assigned. Little Knife Fire is ~90% contained; Sioux Fire containment rose to 32%. Increased activity noted on the eastern edge of the Bear Trap Fire. • All evacuation zones have been lifted. The Echo Trail fully reopens to all traffic starting 8 p.m. tonight (expect delays while crews work). Portions of the forest have reduced fire restrictions; more BWCAW entry points are reopening (Kekekabic and Pow Wow trails on Aug. 11). Severe drought continues to elevate wildfire risk in the Arrowhead. • Duluth Public Schools board unanimously approved placing a two-question operating referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot to address projected multi-year budget shortfalls (possible $15–20 million in additional cuts). Even if approved, further cuts are still expected. • Superior Choice Credit Union is distributing 200 food boxes today following the closure of a local food pantry. Other notes: city council discussing short-term rental rules; Heliene announced 93 layoffs at its Mountain Iron plant.

Fargo–Moorhead

• A campfire at a homeless encampment sparked a brush/grass fire at Gooseberry Park along the Red River Friday morning. Moorhead and Dilworth firefighters responded; the fire grew to roughly 100 feet by 20 feet before being extinguished in about an hour. Dry conditions and access challenges along the river were noted. • Weather: Isolated morning showers/thunderstorms possible (mainly northwest Minnesota side), then clearing to sunny and breezy with highs near 81°F. Cooler Canadian air arrives; weekend turns warmer (Saturday mid-80s) with limited rain chances until later. • Other recent local items: Police located a previously missing Moorhead woman (believed to have left voluntarily); ongoing court proceedings related to a prior downtown Fargo shooting; RedHawks baseball activity in the region.

Willmar

• A vehicle crashed through a large display window into a downtown building (400 block of Benson Avenue Southwest) around 8:12 a.m. Friday. A 23-year-old woman driving a white 2017 Ford Explorer was attempting to park when the incident occurred. Both vehicle and building sustained substantial damage; a light pole was also downed. The driver was taken to CentraCare – Rice Memorial Hospital for evaluation (condition unknown) and cited for instructional-permit violation and an illegal U-turn. Willmar Police, Fire, ambulance, and municipal utilities responded. • Other local notes: Rockin’ Robbins concert series wrapping up; construction planned later this month on the Robbins Island amphitheater project; Kandiyohi County pursuing grants for park playground updates.

Rochester

• Isolated thunderstorms were possible this afternoon (some strong, with damaging wind/hail risk in a Level 1 marginal outlook). Highs in the upper 70s; clearer and cooler tonight (upper 50s). Weekend looks mostly sunny and warm with additional storm chances later. • Mayo Clinic again ranked at the top of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Nearby, Revol Greens (Owatonna area greenhouse) is considering closure that could affect ~89 workers if no buyer or funding is found. • Weekend events include Kids Day at the Rochester Farmers Market, Festival in the Park in Kasson, library LEGO/craft activities, and various live music options. Oxbow Park’s new campground opens Sept. 1 (reservations now available). Construction related to Mayo expansion continues to create local detours and jobs.