Minnesota Today 9/10/25
Here are the top Minnesota headlines for Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Major Headlines
Human remains identified in submerged car
Divers recovered a 1963 Buick Electra from the Mississippi River containing human remains and personal items. On September 4, DNA confirmed the remains belonged to Roy Benn, a Sauk Rapids man who disappeared nearly 58 years ago in 1967. The cause of death remains under investigation.
Vikings victory—rookie QB shines
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy overcame a tough start to lead a comeback win over the Chicago Bears, finishing with two touchdowns. His fiancée, Katya Kuropas, celebrated his performance on Instagram, noting, “What a night!! … so proud of you.”
Additional Notable News
Vikings’ thrilling MNF recap
A comprehensive breakdown of Monday’s game highlights McCarthy’s fourth-quarter resurgence, Justin Jefferson’s standout touchdown, a massive 59-yard field goal, and strong defensive and special teams play. The piece emphasizes the collective effort behind the victory. Daily Norseman
Wrongful conviction overturned
After serving 27 years for a murder he didn’t commit, Bryan Hooper Sr. has been released. The conviction was based on false testimony from a key witness, who has since recanted and confessed to the crime. His case is now under renewed investigation.