Vikings’ thrilling MNF recap A comprehensive breakdown of Monday’s game highlights McCarthy’s fourth-quarter resurgence, Justin Jefferson’s standout touchdown, a massive 59-yard field goal, and strong defensive and special teams play. The piece emphasizes the collective effort behind the victory. Daily Norseman

Wrongful conviction overturned

After serving 27 years for a murder he didn’t commit, Bryan Hooper Sr. has been released. The conviction was based on false testimony from a key witness, who has since recanted and confessed to the crime. His case is now under renewed investigation.