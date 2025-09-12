Special Election Could Shift Control of Minnesota House

A special election in House District 34B, triggered by the death of former Democratic Speaker Melissa Hortman, is set for Tuesday. Republicans currently hold a 67-66 majority in the Minnesota House. If Democrats win this district, it would tie the chamber at 67-67, making this election critically important.

More School Districts Asking Voters for Funding

Several Minnesota school districts are planning to ask voters in the November elections for funding increases. Some are seeking regular operating levies, while others are putting referendums on the ballot to make up for gaps in revenue.

Gov. Walz Pushes Family-Centered Policies

Governor Walz has been emphasizing his goal of making Minnesota the best state for families. He highlighted recent investments in pre-kindergarten, literacy, universal school meals, and is planning to reintroduce a proposal for a child care tax credit to help with rising child care costs.

University of Minnesota Workers’ Strike May Impact Big Concert

Custodial, food service, and maintenance workers at the U of M remain on strike. There are concerns that the Farm Aid 40 concert, scheduled for next weekend at the University’s stadium, may need to be canceled or moved if a resolution is not reached.

Public Safety & Crime Updates A man from Duluth was arrested after threatening to shoot the windows of an elementary school. Weapons were found at his home.

In South St. Paul, police are investigating a fatal shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

A man in North St. Paul has been charged with tax crimes related to underreporting income, failing to file returns, and spending on luxury items.

Local & Community Stories A festival in Burnsville, the Pride Festival, is entering its first year as a fully community-led event with vendors, food trucks, and entertainment.

Archery deer hunters are being reminded by the DNR to practice safety, check their equipment, and let someone know their plans as the season begins.

A 21-year-old vulnerable man, Abdimalik Nur, from St. Anthony, is missing. Residents and police are asking for tips.