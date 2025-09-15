Minnesota Today 9/15/25
Some of the top statewide headlines from Minnesota today (September 15, 2025)
Key Stories
Gun violence prevention: Senate panel hearings
A Minnesota Senate working group heard testimony today on possible policy responses following the mass shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis. Proposals discussed include banning assault-style weapons, regulating high-capacity magazines, and expanding penalties for impersonating law enforcement.
Special election to fill Melissa Hortman’s seat
Voters are preparing to choose between Democrat XP Lee and Republican Ruth Bittner in the special election for House District 34B, the seat left vacant by the death of former Speaker Melissa Hortman.
Minnesota maintains AAA bond rating
Despite federal fiscal uncertainty and some concerning trends in healthcare spending and workforce availability, Minnesota has retained the highest possible bond rating from major rating agencies. The state continues to show strong general fund revenues and a solid reserve to back its financial commitments.
Public hearing set for health service closures
The Minnesota Department of Health has scheduled a public hearing for September 25 regarding the proposed closure of certain services by Allina Health.
