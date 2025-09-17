Special Election Restores House Balance

Democrat Xp Lee won the special election for the seat formerly held by Melissa Hortman, who was assassinated in June.

With Lee’s win (about 61% to 39%) in the heavily Democratic suburban district, the Minnesota House is now evenly split 67-67 between Democrats (DFL) and Republicans.

Gov. Walz Issues Executive Order on Fraud Prevention

Governor Tim Walz has directed state agencies to increase efforts to combat fraud in government programs. The order emphasizes oversight, particularly of Human Services and Medicaid provider claims, and proposes a statewide Inspector General Coordinating Council led by the BCA (Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) to improve data sharing and coordinate investigations. It takes effect 15 days after filing with the Secretary of State.

Retirement of a Long-time Legislator

State Senator Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope), who has served for decades and is the only lawmaker to have chaired the Taxes Committee in both chambers, announced she will retire in 2026.

Shoot­ing at St. Olaf, Suspect Charged

Matthew Robert Lee, a junior linebacker for St. Olaf College, was shot and killed in South St. Paul. Prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Terrell Ranzy with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Lee was described as an “innocent bystander.”