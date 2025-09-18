Minnesota Today 9/18/25
Here are some of the main headlines from around Minnesota on September 18, 2025
Major Political / Government News
Gov. Tim Walz Running for a Third Term
Governor Tim Walz has announced he will seek re-election in 2026, aiming for a third consecutive term. 👎
Special Election: Xp Lee Wins State House Seat
Democrat Xp Lee won the special election for the state House seat previously held by former Speaker Melissa Hortman (who was assassinated). His victory restores the balance to a 67-67 tie in the Minnesota House, preserving a power-sharing agreement.
Executive Order to Crack Down on Fraud
Governor Walz signed an executive order to form a council and use new data-sharing laws to identify, prevent, and eliminate fraud in state programs. This includes agencies like Revenue, BCA, and legislative auditors, and looks especially at Medicaid and providers who haven’t billed in the past year.
Crime / Social Issues
Gun Violence Prevention Hearings & Potential Special Session
After hearings by a Senate working group on gun violence, there is growing demand for action. It’s uncertain whether legislation (such as an assault rifle ban) will pass, but there’s talk of a potential special legislative session.
Local Reactions & Community Healing
In light of the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting (where two children were killed), there are community efforts, vigils, and memorials. Lawmakers and parents have spoken out during hearings.
Other Federal & Local Crimes
A man in Carver County is facing federal charges for creating “animal crush” videos and distributing them via pay-per-view YouTube channels.
Eight people were charged in a housing stabilization fraud scheme.
Man pleads guilty to arsons at two mosques in Minneapolis.
Economy, Education & Other Local Updates
Jobs & Economic Indicators
Minnesota added nearly 6,000 jobs in August. Over the past year, job growth has been solid (about 39,000 jobs), and the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.6%—still well below the national average. Labor force participation remains relatively strong.
Education Highlights
St. Cloud State University was ranked the top nursing school in Minnesota by “RegisteredNursing.org”, based on exam pass rates over the last three years.
A student at East Ridge High School in Woodbury brought a knife to school, prompting a brief lockdown.
Weather / Environment
Rain Coming After Dry Start
Forecasts show incoming rainfall over the next several days that should help offset a dry beginning to September.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.