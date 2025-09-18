Gov. Tim Walz Running for a Third Term Governor Tim Walz has announced he will seek re-election in 2026, aiming for a third consecutive term. 👎

Special Election: Xp Lee Wins State House Seat Democrat Xp Lee won the special election for the state House seat previously held by former Speaker Melissa Hortman (who was assassinated). His victory restores the balance to a 67-67 tie in the Minnesota House, preserving a power-sharing agreement.

Executive Order to Crack Down on Fraud

Governor Walz signed an executive order to form a council and use new data-sharing laws to identify, prevent, and eliminate fraud in state programs. This includes agencies like Revenue, BCA, and legislative auditors, and looks especially at Medicaid and providers who haven’t billed in the past year.