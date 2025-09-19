Federal Charges in Housing Stabilization Services Fraud

State officials are welcoming criminal charges filed against eight defendants in a scheme related to Housing Stabilization Services. These charges are part of efforts to combat fraud in state programs intended to help vulnerable residents.

Taxpayer Funded Socialized “Free” School Meals Program Marks Second Year

The Minnesota Department of Education is celebrating the second year of the state’s free school meals program. Over the past school year, about 151 million meals were served.

North Star Promise Program Helps Over 53,000 Students

A report from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education shows more than 53,000 students benefited from the North Star Promise program last school year. The program helps low- and middle-income Minnesotans pay for college. On average, eligible students received about $1,716 per semester.

Veterans’ Health Care Staffing Concerns

Minnesota’s congressional delegation (Democrats) is raising alarm over staffing shortages in Veterans Affairs medical centers in the state. Approximately 250 positions are currently unfilled, and more may open due to broader cuts announced at the federal level.

Avian Influenza Resurfaces

The state has detected its first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza since April. With fall migration underway, state officials are ramping up surveillance and urging flock owners to be vigilant.

Serious Fire in North Mankato

A home fire early this morning in North Mankato resulted in severe burns to a 41-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl. Four people were rescued. The injured were initially treated locally and then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center. The cause remains under investigation.

Sentencing in Mower County Drive-by Shooting

Cham Obang Oman has been sentenced to over 28 years in prison for his role in a 2023 drive-by shooting in Austin (Mower County). The case involved aiding and abetting second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Fall Colors Arrive in Northern Minnesota

Autumn foliage is progressing quickly in northern parts of the state. The changeover in leaf color on ridgelines and hillsides is already visible in many areas.