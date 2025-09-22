Court Order Protects SNAP Recipients’ Data

Attorney General Keith Ellison won a temporary restraining order preventing the Trump administration from demanding personal information (including Social Security numbers, addresses, immigration status, etc.) from Minnesota SNAP recipients.

Walz Announces Re-Election Bid

Governor Tim Walz officially launched his campaign for a third term in 2026. In statements, he emphasized his desire to prevent federal policies under Trump from influencing Minnesota.

Hennepin County Policy Change on Low-Level Traffic Stops

The County Attorney, Mary Moriarty, announced that her office will no longer prosecute most felony cases stemming from “low-level” traffic stops (e.g. broken taillights, missing license tabs), effective Oct. 15. The goal is to reduce disproportionate impacts on communities of color. Some law enforcement leaders have expressed concerns about public safety.

Early Voting Begins for Twin Cities Local Elections

Early in-person and mail voting started in the Twin Cities for local races (mayors, council members, tax/ballot measures) ahead of the Nov. 4 election.

Special Election Win Maintains Balance in MN House

Democrat Xp Lee won a special election to fill the seat of former Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was assassinated. His win restores a 67-67 tie in the Minnesota House, preserving an existing power-sharing agreement.

AG Sues/Fights to Block Federal SNAP Data Demand

As part of broader legal action, Minnesota joined 21 other states suing the administration over a demand for data on SNAP recipients; the restraining order blocked that demand.