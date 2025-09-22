Minnesota Today 9/22/25
Here are some of the major statewide headlines from Minnesota between about September 19–22, 2025
Key Headlines
Court Order Protects SNAP Recipients’ Data
Attorney General Keith Ellison won a temporary restraining order preventing the Trump administration from demanding personal information (including Social Security numbers, addresses, immigration status, etc.) from Minnesota SNAP recipients.
Walz Announces Re-Election Bid
Governor Tim Walz officially launched his campaign for a third term in 2026. In statements, he emphasized his desire to prevent federal policies under Trump from influencing Minnesota.
Hennepin County Policy Change on Low-Level Traffic Stops
The County Attorney, Mary Moriarty, announced that her office will no longer prosecute most felony cases stemming from “low-level” traffic stops (e.g. broken taillights, missing license tabs), effective Oct. 15. The goal is to reduce disproportionate impacts on communities of color. Some law enforcement leaders have expressed concerns about public safety.
Early Voting Begins for Twin Cities Local Elections
Early in-person and mail voting started in the Twin Cities for local races (mayors, council members, tax/ballot measures) ahead of the Nov. 4 election.
Special Election Win Maintains Balance in MN House
Democrat Xp Lee won a special election to fill the seat of former Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was assassinated. His win restores a 67-67 tie in the Minnesota House, preserving an existing power-sharing agreement.
AG Sues/Fights to Block Federal SNAP Data Demand
As part of broader legal action, Minnesota joined 21 other states suing the administration over a demand for data on SNAP recipients; the restraining order blocked that demand.
Local Incidents and Crime
A man in Minneapolis was shot late at night, died at hospital; police investigating.
A 31-year-old missing man from Dodge County was found safe.
A man was charged with making terroristic threats by email after Charlie Kirk’s death.
Courts handed a 28-year sentence to a man involved in a 2023 drive-by in Mower County that resulted in death and injuries.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.