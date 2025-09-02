Weather Alert : A strong cold front is moving into the Twin Cities, bringing scattered storms and fall-like temperatures.

School Safety Measures : In light of recent events, increased security measures are being implemented around schools and churches in the Twin Cities.

Annunciation Church Shooting Aftermath : Minneapolis leaders are calling for changes to state gun laws following a shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church.

Stabbing Incident: A man is in custody after a reported stabbing in Moorhead on Tuesday morning.

Traffic Safety Event: The Moorhead Police Department is hosting a day-long traffic safety event in memory of a 9-year-old victim of a fatal motor vehicle crash.