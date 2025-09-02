📰 Twin Cities & Surrounding Areas
Annunciation Church Shooting Aftermath: Minneapolis leaders are calling for changes to state gun laws following a shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church.
School Safety Measures: In light of recent events, increased security measures are being implemented around schools and churches in the Twin Cities.
Weather Alert: A strong cold front is moving into the Twin Cities, bringing scattered storms and fall-like temperatures.
🏙️ Moorhead & Fargo-Moorhead Region
Stabbing Incident: A man is in custody after a reported stabbing in Moorhead on Tuesday morning.
Traffic Safety Event: The Moorhead Police Department is hosting a day-long traffic safety event in memory of a 9-year-old victim of a fatal motor vehicle crash.
New CEO for Visit Fargo-Moorhead: Shirley Hughes will join the organization on September 8, succeeding Charley Johnson, who will retire later this month.
🌲 Duluth & Northern Minnesota
House Fire Displaces Students: Six college students are safe but displaced after a house fire early Tuesday morning in Duluth.
Open House for Corridor Study: The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting an open house for the Grand Rapids/La Prairie Corridor Study on September 10.
🏫 Rochester & Southern Minnesota
Energy Rate Hikes: Rochester Public Utilities is projecting a 6% rate increase due to escalating energy costs.
School of Excellence Award: Washington Elementary in Mankato has been named a 2025–26 Minnesota School of Excellence by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association.
Renning’s Flowers Tradition: Renning’s Flowers in Rochester continues its tradition of offering a free rose to individuals whose names match the day's sign.
🌾 Greater Minnesota
International Student Enrollment: Minnesota State University, Mankato is addressing a decline in international student enrollment amid national trends.
